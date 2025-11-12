Amazon is arguably the best option for anyone when it comes to last-minute gifting (speaking from experience). As a chronic online window shopper and someone who appreciates an easy and fast delivery (especially with a Prime membership), Amazon’s Holiday Shop is my go-to during the months of November and December. However, the site’s catalogue runs deep, and it can take forever to sort through everything if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. But this year, I’ve got you covered — I scouted the best gifts on Amazon for this holiday season, including products across tech, kitchen, beauty, apparel and more.

The best gifts on Amazon in 2026

Below, I rounded up the best gifts on Amazon to shop this holiday season, including NBC Select staff favorites and bestselling options from top-rated brands.

We love Legos at NBC Select — they’re a great playful gift for kids, but also a fun way for adults to relax while staying stimulated. This set is designed to resemble an orchid, and includes 608 pieces that make up the flower, the soil and the pot. These sets are great not only as entertainment, but as a cute decor item for your giftee.

Candle warmers are a safer alternative to lit candles, according to experts. This candle warmer lamp melts the candle from the top down, which releases the scent without any smoke or burning, according to the brand. It’s fully dimmable and has a 12-hour timing function that you can adjust to your scent preferences. The lamp also has a stylish and versatile design that looks great on a bedside table, at a desk, or in a living room.

I was skeptical of e-readers at first, but after the brand sent me a sample of the Palma 2 to try for myself, I have to admit that my mind was changed. It’s about the same size as my phone, and has all of the same app capabilities — I can read books, listen to music, go on the internet and more. If your giftee is big on reading, this gift is ideal for helping them avoid the struggle of lugging around a thick book.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has used Bala Bangles for over four years, and says she swears by them for workouts like Pilates, walking and yoga. They’re two-time NBC Select Wellness Award winners, and have a sleek design that lets your giftee work out without the bangles getting in the way. They’re available in a range of colors and have options for one, two and three pound weights.

This olive oil set from Brightland includes four infused, cold-pressed olive oils from the brand. The olive oils are each infused with a different base ingredient, including lemon (Lucid), garlic (Rosette), chili (Ardor) and basil (Arise). Each flavor is also held in a beautiful, artfully designed bottle that’ll look great in your giftee’s kitchen.

If your giftee is looking to get organized, look no further than this wall planner from Skylight. With this digital calendar, they can color code events, sync their calendars across apps, and add events directly from their phone via the Skylight app. They can also create a chore chart, custom lists, check the weather and more — it’s the ultimate in-home organizing tool.

Physical photos add a nostalgic and sentimental touch to any memory, and this Canon photo printer lets your giftee print memories wherever they go. It has a small, compact design and can connect to their device via Bluetooth, which lets them print photos as soon as they capture them. The prints also come on a peel and stick paper that makes them easy to put on the walls, in scrapbooks and more.

Being from Canada, I truly appreciate a good cold-weather jacket, and this jacket from The North Face is the perfect pick for lightweight warmth. It’s designed using 100% recycled fleece, and works as a cozy sweater-jacket hybrid that’s great over hoodies or sweaters. After receiving a sample from the brand, I wore it to the waterfront, during early morning walks to the gym, and even out to get ice cream on a cold night, and it kept me warm through it all.

The Apple iPad is our top choice when it comes to tablets.This version has options of up to 64 or 124 GB of memory for apps, books, music and more, and includes Touch ID for easy sign-in access, according to the brand. It also comes in a range of fun colors, and is compatible with other Apple accessories. I especially love using mine to watch my favorite shows in bed, or as a cookbook when I’m trying a new dinner recipe.

Any coffee-loving giftee would be over-the-moon to receive this top of the line espresso machine from Breville. It uses precision grinding and low-pressure water to draw out all the flavors of the grinds, according to the brand. It also includes a steam wand for foaming and texturing milk, along with digital temperature controls and a dial to control the size of the grinds.

Fly by Jing is a great gift for home chefs, and this four-pack of chili crisps has an assortment of flavors, so there’s something for everyone. The set has four of the brand’s top sellers, including Original, Xtra Crunchy, Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili and Sweet + Spicy Sichuan Chile. They can use the chili crisps in marinades, salads, as a hot sauce and more, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Ideal for health and fitness fans, the Oura Ring 4 is a smart ring that tracks a range of health metrics, including stress levels, body temps, blood oxygen, heart rate and more, according to the brand. It automatically detects and logs physical activity like workouts, walking and running, and you can manually record your workouts via the Oura app as well. Rabinowitz, who reviewed the Oura Ring, says the ring has a comfortable fit and an impressive range of data metrics.

The right travel accessories can make all the difference on a trip, and packing cubes are sure to help your giftee get their suitcases closed before their next big trip. This set includes eight packing organizers, including three packing cubes, a cosmetic bag, a shoe bag, and a drawstring bag for dirty clothes and more. Each bag is made from a durable polyester and is machine washable on a gentle cycle.

This kitchen appliance uses a two-part spinning system to create delicious frozen drinks right from the comfort of your giftee’s countertops. They can use temperature and texture controls to customize their slush — the Slushi runs up to 60 minutes at max capacity, and can take anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes to prepare their slush, depending on the settings. It also includes five presets, including slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake and frozen juice.

The Bogg Bag is the ultimate beach tote because of its spacious interior and wide-bottomed design that lets it stand on its own. The sturdy, ethylene-vinyl acetate material can withstand water, sand and regular travel wear and tear, and is easy to wipe clean, according to the brand. The bags come in three sizes and also include a clear insert pouch for keys, lip balms and other smaller essentials.

This set from Conair includes everything your gifteer needs for a successful hair day — not only will they receive an Infiniti Pro Conair Wand, but the set also comes with four attachments for plenty of styling options, The attachments include a curling wand, an ocal brush, a paddle brush and a drying nozzle, all of which can be easily switched out. The set also includes a bag for storage and a glove for handling the hair wand.

I maintain that my projector is one of the best gifts I’ve ever received, and I can almost guarantee that this option will make your giftee feel the same way. It has a 1080P, HD resolution that gives a sharp, bright image to whatever you’re watching, and you can connect to speakers and headphones via Bluetooth. The projector requires an HDMI cord for use, and is compatible with smartphones and tables, along with wireless Chromecast mirroring.

Our Place is one of our favorite kitchen brands, and this countertop appliance is the ultimate versatile gift for the home cook on your list. Your giftee will be able to use this oven to cook in six different ways, including air frying, baking, roasting, toasting, broiling and reheating. It has two racks that can cook simultaneously, and includes a baking pan, an air fryer basket and a crumb tray.

Ugg boots have been a winter staple for me since high school, and these classic minis are a chic and updated twist on the famous boot. They have a two-inch platform and are lined with a soft, plush wool blend that will keep your giftee comfortable even during long days of walking. After receiving a pair from the brand, I now wear them everywhere — I love that they look great both dressed up with skirts and jeans, and dressed down in sweats.

This skin care device uses four targeted modes to deliver specific results like increased product absorption, radiance, skin elasticity, pore care and more, according to the brand. The wand can be paired with the AGE-R app, which includes guide videos, a tracking calendar, visual progress tracking and more. It also includes a USB charging cable.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, and have been writing gift guides for over two years (I’ve also been the giver of several “best gifts ever” to friends and family). To find the best gifts on Amazon, I searched the site for the top giftable options, including products we’ve covered previously along with some NBC Select staff favorites.

