If you’ve been so busy in 2022 that the months have flown by or you simply haven’t gotten around to picking out Father’s Day gifts, we’ve got you covered (and you’re not alone). There are plenty of brands and retailers that offer great Father’s Day gifts and fast shipping. Below, we rounded up some great Father’s Day gifts, from tech to cookware, that should ship in a couple days (and no one ever has to know just how close you cut it).

Best last-minute Father’s Day gifts

To recommend the gifts below, we tapped into our recommendations over the last year — they’re all available with Amazon’s Prime shipping (a Prime membership will run you $15 a month or $139 annually) or otherwise offer expedited shipping.

If your dad is looking for grilling accessories to use for the next family barbecue day, ThermoPro’s smart thermometer includes preset temperature guides for nine different meats and their various doneness levels, from rare to well-done. The digital meat thermometer has dual probe technology, so dad won’t have to constantly open the grill to check on the food. ThermoPro says it monitors food, grill, oven and smoker temperature from up to 300 feet away.

We’ve spoken to experts who’ve told us that the Weber Liquid Propane Portable Grill is the best bang for your buck because it has an easy build, plus it’s easy to control and to cook on. It also has 280 square feet of cooking space, a built-in lid thermometer and folding work tables, if your dad likes to cook on-the-go.

For the father who spends a lot of time at the computer, the Gaiam Balance Disc is designed to help strengthen the core and back while sitting. Select contributor Claire Tighe has described the cushion as a small tweak for improving her work posture that’s a more affordable option than getting a new office chair.

If the father figure in your life loves to travel and prefers to pack light when they do, this duffel backpack from Briggs & Riley might come in handy. One of the best carry-on travel backpacks, it can be used as both a duffel bag and a backpack and has a laptop compartment, mesh pockets for organization and an RFID blocking pocket to keep their information safe and secure.

The Wahl Cordless Magic Clip was dubbed the best cordless clipper at Select. It’s lightweight and packs a lot of power, which is why it’s a favorite of Davide Marinelli of Davide Hair Studio NYC, who we interviewed for the guide. It includes a 90-minute run time when it’s fully charged. It also comes with eight attachment guides, a styling comb, brush, blade oil and more.

Jabra’s wireless earbuds are built with a Transparent Mode that lets in ambient noise like your kids or partner calling for you and they’re water-resistant to light sweat and rain. That means they’re a good fit for the busy dad who appreciates good sound, a small size and touch controls. (And who often needs to heed the call of his family.)

Let’s be honest: Most people don’t go out of their way to shop for top-of-the-line underwear, especially dads. Father’s Day gives you the perfect excuse to help them update their collection. These boxer briefs from SAXX highlight the brand’s patented BallPark Pouch, which is designed to comfortably hold and protect the more sensitive part of the male body, according to SAXX.

These Performance Chinos from Everlane are one of a few pairs of work-from-home pants that we highlighted for men. They have four-way stretch for maximum comfort, making them a great gift option for anyone who loves to lounge, and come in sizes ranging from a 28-inch waist to a 40-inch waist. Everlane offers Express shipping that will get your package to you in two to four business days.

For the dad who’s been missing the golf course lately, you may want to consider a Go Play Golf gift card. The gift card can be redeemed at over 5,000 golf courses across the country, and can be applied to private lessons, apparel, golf equipment and more. If he’s a fan of the Top Golf franchise, this gift card can also be converted for use at one of their venues. You can spend as little as $25 — or as much as $300 — on each gift card and they arrive immediately through email delivery, making it an especially good last-minute gift.

For dads or father figures who enjoy a cup of coffee at least once a day — and who may have to worry about feeding other caffeine-hungry mouths as well — this OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker features a double-wall carafe that ensures their coffee will stay hot for longer and that the compounds that give your coffee flavor don’t get destroyed on the hot plate, experts told us. If dad is brewing just for themselves, there’s also a single-serve function.

These machine-washable sneakers are eco-friendly and made with merino wool, which is designed to be soft, moisture-wicking and odor-resistant. A good choice for dads who are always running around, they have a midsole designed to contour to the wearer’s foot. Plus, they come in several colorways. If you need two-day expedited shipping — or one-day expedited shipping, because it’s getting too close to Father’s Day for comfort — Allbirds offers that, too.

If the father figure in your life loves to cook but doesn’t love to clean numerous dishes (and who can blame them), the Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer might be a good last-minute Father’s Day gift. One of the best affordable air fryers, it has a 6-quart cooking capacity and boasts four pre-programmed settings for air frying, roasting, baking and reheating.

Is dad always losing their keys or wallet? Help them keep track of their personal belongings with Apple’s new AirTag. Like the Tile, the AirTag attaches to items you want to track — and it can easily be tracked down via Apple’s Find My network. Every AirTag has the option of a free personalization, so you can surprise them with an emoji, their name or another meaningful message (though be aware: there are character limits).

If dad is always on the move, they can use the Fitbit Versa 3 to monitor their heart rate throughout the day, plus lots more — they can track HRV, oxygen saturation, skin temperature, sleep, among other things. According to Fitbit, the battery lasts more than six days on a single charge and has up to 12 hours of battery life with continuous GPS. It comes in a bunch of colors, too, so you can customize to dad’s preferences.

Logitech’s MX Master 3S is an evolution of the Logitech MX Master 3, which Select contributor Whitson Gordon called the best wireless mouse. If dad spends a lot of time working in his at-home office — or games there instead — the MX Master 3S could be a thoughtful purchase. Logitech says the MX Master 3S has an ergonomic shape, a quiet clicking noise, as well as multiple buttons and a scroll wheel that dad can customize however they like.

