15 best grilling accessories, according to food experts

Whether you’re a dedicated pitmaster or trying to step up your backyard grilling game this summer, having the right model on hand — whether it’s a pellet, charcoal, gas or smoker — isn’t the only thing that matters. Experienced chefs say that grilling accessories can make or break your BBQ experience. “You need to invest in only a few high-quality tools to save time, reduce stress and elevate your barbecue game,” says Shadi Hasanzadenemati, recipe creator and author of the cookbook “Mediterranean Grilling for Everyone.” Her favorites? Tools that are multifunctional, like a griddle you can use to cook eggs for breakfast and chicken for dinner. “Tools that have multiple uses are especially great for people who have limited space," she says.

SKIP AHEAD: Our top picks | How we picked the best grilling accessories | Best grilling accessories of 2023 | How to shop for grilling accessories

We asked experts for recommendations on the best grilling accessories to enhance your backyard barbecues and compiled a comprehensive list based on their expert guidance.

Our top picks:

How we picked the best grilling accessories of 2023

The best grilling accessories are durable items you will use often that will survive years of backyard barbecues, says Hasanzadenemati. To help you find the best accessories on the market, we spoke to grilling experts who recommend keeping the following criteria in mind:

Safety: Last year more than 5,400 people were treated in the emergency room for grill-related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, with burns being the most common mishap. To avoid burns, Hasanzadenemati recommends buying tongs, spatulas and other utensils with extra-long handles and silicone or wood grips, which are heat resistant.

Quality materials: Well-constructed tools that are made of high-quality, food-safe materials are essential and will last for years, says Hasanzadenemati. She recommends utensils made of stainless steel, which generally don’t rust easily; cast-iron pans, which can typically handle high heat; and silicone, plastic or wood handles so you can avoid burning your hands.

Best grilling accessories of 2023

Below are some of the best grilling accessories on the market that our experts say every grill operator should own. Some of these products come highly recommended by the experts we spoke to, while others are top-rated accessories that align with their expert guidance regarding durability, efficiency and safety.

When it comes to safety, you should not be without a quality pair of heat-resistant long-sleeved gloves, says Hasanzadenemati. These gloves are long enough to protect your wrist and arms and are made of BPA-free silicone that resists heat up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. They also have a textured waterproof surface that ensures a firm grip, and both gloves come with a loop so you can hang them up when not in use. These machine-washable gloves come in four colors and have a 4.6-star average rating from 19,335 reviews on Amazon.

“I prefer grilling tongs to be on the longer side — the less of my arm I need to hang over the grill surface the better,” says Logan Fisher, corporate product trainer at BBQGuys, an online resource for grills, accessories and other outdoor-living products. These tongs come in 9- and 12- inches. A pull tab locks them closed for easy storing and doubles as a loop to hang the utensil. The handles are made of heat-resistant nylon designed to cushion your grip, plus the scalloped heads are nylon as well, which helps them securely hold onto food, according to the brand.

This reversible cast-iron plate offers a ribbed grill on one side to sear meats, veggies and fish, and a smooth, flat surface on the other to cook things like pancakes, bacon and eggs. At 19-inches-wide and 9.5-inches-deep, this cast-iron plate evenly distributes heat across its entire surface, according to the brand. You can also it indoors on your stovetop across two burners, according to Cuisinart.

Misting oil on your meat, fish and veggies while they are grilling creates a glaze and adds some extra flavor, says Hasanzadenemati. The Misto Olive Oil sprayer is her favorite because it’s refillable and coats your food without extra oil running off and dripping into the flames, plus you can spray your grates to keep food from sticking, according to Hasanzadenemati. You can also fill this nonaerosol sprayer with other liquids, such as vinegars, lemon and lime juice, sherry or marsala wine, according to the brand.

Large sheet pans are a great way to transport your food from the kitchen to the outdoor grill, says Hasanzadenemati. Use one for raw seasoned meat or vegetables and a second as a landing spot for cooked food. This one from Nordic Ware is made of 100% aluminum, so it won’t rust, and it has a reinforced steel rim to add strength and prevent warping, according to the company.

“I prefer meat hooks over dual-tipped forks because the sideways curve on the hook allows you to pick up and hold food rather than just stab at it,” says Fisher. This 18-inch stainless-steel hook comes with a heat-resistant wooden handle and is designed for turning, flipping, grabbing or moving your meats on the grill or smoker, according to the brand. It also comes with a leather string so you can hang it up.

When applying a marinade or sauce to veggies, meat or fish, a silicone basting brush is the way to go, says Fisher. “It picks up more liquid than the straw bristles, and I never find a loose bristle hiding in my food,” he says. This brush from OXO won’t retain odors, shred or clump, and each bristle is designed with a center hole to cradle liquids, according to the brand. It has a dishwasher-safe, 13.5-inch nonslip silicone handle with an angled brush head that keeps the bristles elevated to prevent a mess on your cooking space, according to Oxo. “I use a lot of saffron and turmeric and it has a strong aroma and can stain, but this brush doesn’t absorb the color or the smell,” says Hasanzadenemati.

Injecting marinades directly into meats helps to enhance flavor, says Fisher, who prefers one with a two-ounce injector barrel and multiple-size tips, like this one. Made of stainless steel, this dishwasher-safe meat injector set includes six needles and two cleaning brushes.

When it comes to cleaning grease and burned food off your grill, Fisher prefers a flexible brush without bristles that can bend and conform to your grill. “Typically, grill grates differ in size, so a semi-flexible brush head means better chances of getting in between the bars,” he says. This 18-inch bristle-free grill brush was recommended by experts in our guide to the best grill cleaning accessories. Its brush head is made of twisted stainless-steel wire, so there’s no risk of bristles flaking off as you clean. It also comes with a scraper and has an extra-long weather-resistant handle.

A long heat-resistant handle is essential when using a spatula over a hot grill, says Hasanzadenemati. This spatula from Weber is extra wide to easily lift and transfer delicate fish or large pieces of meat. Made of stainless steel with a nonslip plastic handle, this spatula has a three-sided beveled edge so you can lift foods from any angle, according to the brand. The dishwasher-safe tool also comes with a metal loop at the top so you can hang it up.

Anything too small to easily flip over on the grill should go in a grill basket, says Fisher. “I use cherry tomatoes to make grilled salsa and can’t imagine cooking them any other way.” That goes for slivered onions, bell peppers and button mushrooms as well, he says. He prefers baskets with small slits or holes on the sides and bottom over mesh baskets because the latter is tough to clean. This dishwasher-safe, stainless-steel grill basket is extra deep and has handles for easy transport. It can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and heats evenly without warping, according to the brand.

An instant-read probe thermometer is a must for meat that takes a long time to cook because it’s the only reliable way to know if your food is done perfectly, says Fisher. This one is made of BPA-free plastic with a stainless-steel probe and provides an accurate temperature read within one to three seconds, according to the brand. Plus, its battery lasts 4,000-plus hours on a single charge.

If you can’t keep a close eye on your grill while your meat is cooking, you could opt for a wireless meat thermometer. With Meater, you can download its companion app and monitor your food from the couch or anywhere else up to 165 feet away from the grill. The thermometer comes with a magnetized charging dock that attaches to the grill and doubles as a storage case. Each charge provides 24 hours of continuous cooking, according to the brand.

If you don’t have space for an outdoor pizza oven, Hasanzadenemati recommends investing in a pizza stone. The Hans Grill stone comes in either a rectangular or circular shape and is made of natural cordierite, a mineral that can handle heat up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit without cracking, according to the brand.

A durable chef apron is a must to protect yourself from sparks, ashes or spills, says Hasanzadenemati. This unisex style has an adjustable crisscross back strap so it won’t irritate your neck and comes with three pockets to hold your phone, recipe cards, a meat thermometer, utensils or other small grilling accessories, according to the brand.

How to shop for grilling accessories

When shopping for grilling accessories, stick to high-quality basics, such as gloves, nonstick pans, a spatula, tongs and a grill brush, according to our experts. While there are many accessories on the market at different price points, the experts we spoke to all agree it’s worth investing in those that are durable, safe, multifunctional and easy to use. Here are key factors they consider most important:

Good grip: Accessories with silicone textured handles or ergonomic handles that conform to your grip provide better leverage when cooking, says Hasanzadenemati.

Accessories with silicone textured handles or ergonomic handles that conform to your grip provide better leverage when cooking, says Hasanzadenemati. Easy to clean: Many grilling accessories can go right into the dishwasher, says Hasanzadenemati, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family and guests.

Many grilling accessories can go right into the dishwasher, says Hasanzadenemati, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family and guests. Easy to store: Many utensils come with a hook or a hole in the handle so you can hang them in your pantry or on the side of the grill to keep them nearby when cooking. Tongs that lock are also easier to store.

Many utensils come with a hook or a hole in the handle so you can hang them in your pantry or on the side of the grill to keep them nearby when cooking. Tongs that lock are also easier to store. Multifunctional: Look for products that you can use repeatedly and won’t just collect dust in your cabinet. Sheet pans and outdoor griddle pans are good examples of multifunctional grilling accessories you’ll use over and over.

Look for products that you can use repeatedly and won’t just collect dust in your cabinet. Sheet pans and outdoor griddle pans are good examples of multifunctional grilling accessories you’ll use over and over. Safety: Look for heat-resistant handles made of wood, plastic or silicone; a pair of long gloves that cover your wrist and arms; a thick apron to protect you from splatters and handles at least 13-inches-long so you can keep your hands farther away from the flames.

Look for heat-resistant handles made of wood, plastic or silicone; a pair of long gloves that cover your wrist and arms; a thick apron to protect you from splatters and handles at least 13-inches-long so you can keep your hands farther away from the flames. Quality: It may cost more up front, but investing in well-made accessories will save you money in the long run since you won’t have to replace them as often, says Hasanzadenemati. She recommends utensils made of stainless steel, which generally don’t rust easily; cast-iron pans, which can typically handle high heat; and accessories that are BPA-free and food safe to avoid any toxic chemicals from leaching into your food.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Logan Fisher is a corporate product trainer at BBQGuys, an online resource for grills, accessories and outdoor-living products.

Shadi Hasanzadenemati is a recipe creator and author of the cookbook “Mediterranean Grilling for Everyone.”

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth is an editor at Select who has published several guides that offer tips on best products for the home and outdoor living spaces, including best charcoal grills, best ice trays and best gardening tools. For this piece, Barbara interviewed two experts about the best grill accessories to have on hand while barbecuing.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.