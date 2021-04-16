Known for their ability to cook food quickly with minimal oil, air fryers are countertop kitchen appliances that use hot air to bake ingredients and give them a crispy exterior. While more costly air fryers like those $150 or above may be a bit larger, come with multiple racks or a variety of accessories, you can also find quality options that don’t cost much. To help guide your shopping, we rounded up highly-rated air fryers you can purchase for under $100, all of which are designed with essential features like an adjustable temperature range and a timer. We made sure to include options across styles and sizes, too.

Affordable air fryers under $100 to shop

In our guide to air fryers, experts told us to look for models that are easy to clean or have dishwasher-safe parts. They also mentioned that it’s important to buy models that come with a warranty of at least one year in case something breaks. How many people you typically cook for can help you decide which air fryer to purchase, too — experts said air fryers with at least 2 quarts of cooking space are suitable for one or two people, while models with at least 6 quarts of cooking space are best for larger groups.

With this guidance in mind, we rounded up highly-rated air fryers under $100 below. We listed them by cooking capacity, from smallest to largest.

The 2-quart Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer is the smallest option on our list. In addition to manually setting temperatures between 120 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cooking times up to 60 minutes, you can choose from four preset functions on this air fryer: Air fry, bake, reheat and roast. A nonstick, basket and tray are included with the appliance, both of which are dishwasher-safe, the brand said. The air fryer also automatically turns off when it’s done cooking. It comes with a one year warranty and comes in aqua, red, white and black colors. The air fryer has a 4.7-star average rating from 5,905 reviews on Amazon.

The 2.6-quart Bella Air Fryer is built with two knobs, one to adjust the appliance’s temperature and another to set cooking time. You can choose a temperature between 175 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a cooking time of up to 60 minutes. The air fryer automatically shuts off when food is done cooking and an indicator light illuminates to notify you. It comes with a dishwasher-safe basket, according to the brand, and is available in five colors: stainless steel, black, white, red and navy. The air fryer, which comes with a two year warranty, has a 4.6-star average rating from 3,784 reviews on Amazon.

The 2.6-quart Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer allows you to select a temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a cooking time up to 30 minutes, using two adjustable dials. The appliance shuts off when your food is done cooking and comes with a nonstick, dishwasher-safe tray and basket, according to the brand. It has a one year warranty and is available in aqua, black, grey, red, teal and white colors. The air fryer has a 4.6-star average rating from 27,272 reviews on Amazon.

Chefman’s 3.6-quart air fryer has one knob that controls both temperature and cooking time. You can choose from temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and set a timer up to 60 minutes. The air fryer automatically shuts off when it’s done cooking food and it comes with a nonstick basket that’s dishwasher-safe, according to the brand. It’s only available in matte black, has a one year warranty and a 4.6-star average rating from 12,701 reviews on Amazon.

The 3.7 quart GoWISE air fryer offers eight cooking programs: Warm, fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake and fish. It also allows you to adjust the temperature between 170 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and set a timer up to 30 minutes (you can view settings on the appliance’s digital screen). The air fryer comes with a nonstick basket and crisper tray, which the brand says makes parts easy to clean, although it does not specify if they’re dishwasher-safe. It’s available in black, plum, white and red colors, and comes with a one year warranty. The air fryer has a 4.6-star average rating from 14,763 reviews on Amazon.

This is the only air fryer on our list of options under $100 that connects to Wi-Fi and is compatible with a companion app — you can control the appliance from the VeSync app to monitor food while it’s cooking, browse recipes and more. The 4-quart Corosi air fryer also responds to voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It offers seven cooking functions — chicken, fries, keep warm, preheat, bacon, steak and veggies — and you can manually set the air fryer’s temperature up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and its cooking time up to 60 minutes. The air fryer is designed with a LED touch panel and comes with a dishwasher-safe crisper plate, according to the brand. It comes with a two year warranty and has a 4.7-star average rating from 7,214 reviews on Amazon.

The 4.2 quart Ultrean Air Fryer is designed with adjustable timer and temperature buttons, as well as an LCD screen that displays the cooking settings you selected. You can choose cooking times up to 30 minutes, and the appliance shuts off when the timer goes off. Temperature settings range between 180 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The nonstick pan and basket are dishwasher-safe, according to the brand, and the air fryer comes with a one year warranty. You can purchase the air fryer, which has a 4.7-star average rating from 30,663 reviews on Amazon, in four colors: Black, blue, red and white.

When this air fryer launched in 2021, it sold out in less than 24 hours. It’s part of Drew Barrymore’s Walmart kitchenware line, which offers a range of matching countertop appliances. The 6-quart air fryer is built with a touch activated display and it can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate food at temperatures between 90 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a 60-minute automatic shutoff feature. The air fryer comes with a nonstick, dishwasher-safe crisping tray and pan, the brand said. It has gold accents and is available in five colors: Sage Green, Black Sesame, Cornflower Blue, Oyster Grey and White Icing. The air fryer has a 4.1-star average rating from 435 reviews on Walmart. (While the brand does not offer a warranty, you can — and should, according to our experts — add a two or three year protection through Walmart for an additional $10 for $12 dollars respectively.)

NuWave’s 7.25-quart air fryer is the largest option on our list — experts previously told us larger models are great for feeding bigger parties, like families over 4 people. In addition to its warm, reheat, sear and preheat settings, you can choose from over 100 pre-programmed menu items and save up to 50 of your favorite programs through the appliance’s digital controls. It comes with a basket, nonstick riser to elevate food while it’s cooking and a stainless steel reversible rack, which the brand said are dishwasher-safe. If you want to manually program cooking settings, you can set a timer and choose a temperature between 50 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and adjust it in increments of 5 degrees. The air fryer comes with a one year warranty and has a 4.5-star average rating from 7,669 reviews on Amazon.

