Holiday shopping is typically one of the more stressful parts of the season, and global shipping issues, inflation and supply chain woes have only added to the chaos this year. While current events could mean that the deadline to order many gifts and have them arrive in time for the holidays has already passed, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite last-minute gift ideas that you can order today and should arrive in time for the holidays.

The best last-minute gifts in 2021

To help you find the best last-minute gifts for your loved ones, we’ve perused our expert-recommended shopping guides across skin care, tech, home appliances and more. We’ve also included a few staff picks and other highly rated products based on Select reader interest.We pared down our picks below to only those products whose retailers offer expedited shipping right now — either included with a subscription or available for an added fee — and that aren’t impacted by global supply chain issues as of publish time.

Baked by Melissa cupcakes are typically my go-to treat to send during a special occasion or holiday — they’re adorably bite-sized, beautifully crafted and delicious. The brand’s Latest & Greatest sampler comes with 25 of the most popular flavors, including Tie-Dye, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Red Velvet and Cookie Dough.

The Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker, which we previously highlighted in our guide to Bluetooth speakers, boasts IPX7 water resistance and features USB-C connectivity for wider compatibility with chargers and other devices. You also have the option to pair two Motion+ devices together to amplify the sound like a makeshift stereo system, according to Anker.

For the cocktail-loving book lover in your life, this cocktail book highlights 65 drink recipes inspired by famous novels throughout history. Each recipe includes witty, literary-infused commentary and whimsical illustrations. You can also find additional information to pair with your cocktail creations, including bar bites and drinking games.

To help loved ones brace for the colder months, consider gifting this wool throw blanket from Select reader favorite brand Brooklinen. Made from 100 percent pure wool, this soft blanket is offered in two colors: Latte and Greige. If the blanket doesn’t live up to your standards, the brand says it will let you return or exchange the product if it’s within their one-year warranty period.

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser was one of our notable picks for essential oil diffusers. It features a sleek, porcelain design, and the brand says it has a seven-hour run time when used intermittently (or three hours straight). It can hold up to 90 milliliters of water and, according to Vitruvi, disperses mist in rooms up to 500 square feet. You have the option to purchase a variety of essential oils from the brand's site, but you can also use any 100 percent pure essential oil with the device, according to the brand.

Several Select staffers are fans of this Laneige lip mask for its sweet scent and hydrating formula. A great product for avoiding dry, chapped lips in the winter, according to the staffers who've used it, this lip mask comes in scents like Vanilla and Gingersnap. Dr. Annie Chiu recommended it in our guide to lip masks, noting it’s “rich in antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.”

For your coffee-obsessed loved ones, this gift box from Bean Box features eight bags of either whole bean or freshly ground coffee, along with eight chocolate bars to pair them with and tasting notes for each pairing. The 1.8-ounce bags of coffee in this box come from independent roasters across the country, according to Bean Box. If you’re looking to give a monthly subscription of coffee, BeanBox also has a couple of subscription plans to choose from.

The third-generation Echo Dot is a more affordable version of the Amazon Echo device. It’s compact and gives you access to Alexa, which you can use to check the weather, add reminders and make calls. You can also access smart home controls for convenience, according to Amazon.

We featured this set of Jabra wireless earbuds in our guide to wireless earbuds and headphones. They’re small, light and water-resistant, and they feature touch controls that let you skip songs, answer calls and activate your phone’s voice assistant, Jabra says. They also have active noise cancellation but allow for “transparency mode,” which the brand says lets in ambient sound when you need it.

BloomsyBox sends monthly blooms straight to your loved one’s door, according to the brand. The Bloomsy Original monthly plan delivers a hand-tied bouquet of 22 to 24 stems of seasonal flowers and, according to BloomsyBox, arrives within five days of being picked, ensuring they’re fresh. The box also comes with plant food and an informational card. You can choose the month-to-month plan or a three-, six- or 12-month prepaid plan.

This waffle maker and griddle combo pack allows you to make a plethora of breakfast foods, from simple waffles and pancakes to hash browns and eggs, according to Dash. The devices each weigh around 1 pound and feature a nonstick surface and an indicator light that lets you know when it’s heated and ready to start cooking.

This durable tumbler from YETI is one of our picks for the best travel mugs because of to its temperature retention and the magnetic slider on the lid for added protection. The dishwasher-safe tumbler features a stainless steel body with double-wall vacuum insulation and comes in over 20 colors, including White, Sky Blue, Brick Red and Navy.

The BalanceFrom Yoga Mat can be a good gift for someone looking to get more into fitness and yoga. Select writer Rebecca Rodriguez recommended this mat in our staff sleep aids roundup and said she uses it during her pre-bedtime and morning yoga sessions. The BalanceFrom mat is 71 inches long and has a double-sided, nonslip surface. You can choose from multiple colors, including Purple, Green, Pink and Blue.

For giftees who love to cook, this 6-quart Dutch oven from Lodge is made of durable cast iron with a chip-resistant, porcelain-enamel finish, according to the brand. Stefano Veila, owner of the blog Pala Pizza and former chef, called this a more affordable alternative to the popular Le Creuset Dutch oven in our guide to Dutch ovens and noted the heavy lid “is excellent for braising meats and keeping the heat and liquids in.” This Dutch oven comes in a variety of colors, including Desert Sage, Cranberry Red and Pumpkin Orange.

This highly rated set of four wine glasses has an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 5,700 Amazon reviews. Each stemmed glass holds 16 ounces of your drink of choice and comes with its own pattern. Select writer Justin Redman has had these wine glasses for over a year and appreciates their large size and cool designs.

This women’s scarf checks in at 79 inches by 29 inches, with a plaid pattern that comes in several different colors. According to the company, the material is made of a “cashmere-like” acrylic, cotton and yarn. It’s also highly rated, with an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 5,500 Amazon reviews.

