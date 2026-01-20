You might get the most out of your Dutch oven in the winter — and this is especially the case if you have one (or a few) from Le Creuset. They’re virtually indestructible and you can make just about anything in them, including soups, stews and even bread. If you’re in the market for a new pot, cast-iron skillet or baking dish, then you should shop Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event, which has many of its most popular items up to 40% off.

Beyond the usual Dutch ovens and baking dishes, though, some of its themed and limited edition finds, such as the Valentine’s Day collection, are also on sale. You can also use the code LOVEALWAYS to get a free Set of 4 Heart Mini Bowls at checkout. Below, I rounded up some of my favorite deals from the sale.

The best deals from Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event

4.7-star average rating from 23 reviews at Le Creuset

This soup pot is perfect for more just soup — it’s also great for pasta dishes, stews, dips, roasts and much more. It’s made of durable enameled cast iron, which distributes heat evenly and makes sure your food comes out tender, according to the brand. It has handles on the sides and because it has a glass lid, you can keep an eye on your food to know to see if it’s done or prevent it from burning. It’s dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

3.9-star average rating from 99 reviews at Le Creuset

The Traditional Round Skillet comes in more than five colors, including Chambray, Cerise and Oyster. It’s made of enameled cast iron on the outside, but the inside has a satin coating — which is great for preparing almost any type of food, but especially steaks, since it helps them develop a crust. It’s also one of the best options for stir-frying food or sautéing vegetables. It doesn’t require any seasoning, according to the brand, and it’s dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

4.1-star average rating from 46 reviews at Le Creuset

This round oven resembles the brand’s popular Dutch oven, but it’s much smaller at 2.75 quarts. Its more petite size makes it appropriate for making dips, soups, side dishes and more. It’s made of enameled cast iron and has powerful heat distribution and retention; in fact, it’s safe to serve food directly from it since it will keep it warm for hours, according to the brand. It also has an enameled cast iron lid that helps distribute steam on your food and prevents it from drying out.

More deals from Le Creuset’s Winter Savings Event

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I’ve written about sales at many brands and retailers, including Le Creuset, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Lands’ End and more. I also write roundups about home and kitchen appliances from premium brands.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.