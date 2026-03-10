If you’re looking to buy one of the ultra-viral Lola Blankets, now is your chance, and you can save some cash too. In honor of Sleep Week, Lola Blankets is offering NBC Select readers 35 percent off the entire site using the exclusive code NBCSELECT until March 15. I’ve tested my fair share of throw blankets, and this brand's takes the crown as the softest and most comfortable one I’ve tried.

When it comes to softness, this blanket is unmatched. Best of all, that softness isn’t compromised after the blanket is washed, nor does it shed. It comes in four sizes: baby, medium, large and extra large. I currently have the large size and it perfectly drapes over my bed and on the back of my couch without looking bulky. Plus, the blanket comes in dozens of neutral colors and patterns, so there’s bound to be one that matches your personal style.

We’re big fans of the viral Lola Blankets, which you’ll find draped on our couches and over our beds. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

I love displaying several throw pillows on my bed, and when I saw that Lola Blankets offers pillows that match its blankets, I immediately added them to cart. The pillows are made of the same soft fabric as the blankets, so they’re just as cozy to use. I find that most throw pillows are just for show and not at all comfortable, so I was pleasantly surprised when these were soft and cushioned yet supportive.

Lola Blankets aren’t just limited to humans; in fact, the brand has an entire pet line dedicated to your furry friend. The collection includes a soft pet pad, a bolstered bed and a pet blanket, so they can match with you. Our NBC Select pups are big fans of the brand, too: “My dog is eight pounds, so she gets cold easily and constantly wraps herself up in blankets," says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. "She loves the full-size Lola that we sleep with in bed at night, so for our couch, I got her the baby-size Lola. I keep it laid out on my couch at all times, and it covers a perfect little spot for her that she naps in and brings her bones to.”

Our NBC Select dogs are equally as obsessed with Lola Blankets as we are. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Though the original blanket has a bit of weight to it, the brand’s weighted version is the best way to get that relaxing effect. It comes in three sizes: small (three pounds), medium (eight pounds and large (10 pounds). The blanket is also stain-resistant and doesn’t shed, according to the brand (and as tested by our editors).

Why this sale is worth it

Lola Blankets are pricey, so a discount makes the items much more accessible.

The exclusive discount works across the entire site.

The brand has multiple home decor options and giftable items.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered sales and deals for more than five years. For this article, I gathered the most popular on-sale Lola Blankets items that our NBC Select editors use and love.

