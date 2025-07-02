Lowe’s is the prime retailer for home appliances, gardening supplies, outdoor essentials and more, and it’s having a major Fourth of July Sale right now until Wednesday July 9. During the sale, you can save on items across categories. I have seen deals on lawn care, refrigerators, stovetops and much more. You can also find deals on premium brands like KitchenAid, Samsung, Shark and more.

I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a commerce editor for NBC Select. I also cover sale events at retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s year round. Below, I rounded up the best deals from Lowe’s Fourth of July sale, most of which are highly rated and at least 20% off.

Best deals from Lowe’s Fourth of July sale

4.4-star average rating from 569 reviews at Lowe’s

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum is an NBC Select reader favorite. It’s affordable yet thorough at cleaning pet hair, dust, food crumbs and more. It has headlights that can illuminate debris, a detachable body that allows you to use it as a handheld vacuum, a five-year limited warranty and a HEPA filter for capturing dust and allergens. Plus, the wheels at the bottom swivel as they move allowing you to easily move the vacuum around many surfaces throughout your home.

4.6-star average rating 9,421 reviews at Lowe’s

This grill has more than 500 square inches of cooking space. It has guards on the sides to prevent wind from affecting cooking temperatures and it uses less fuel, according to the brand. It has 24,000 Btus of power to keep it running and two individual heat zones, so you can cook foods at separate temperatures. Plus, there are folding shelves on the sides and four wheels so you can easily move it around.

4.3-star average rating from 2,352 reviews at Lowe’s

This five-tiered storage cabinet has wheels on the bottom and a 10-year limited warranty. It supports up to 100 pounds worth of tools and accessories, according to the brand, and each of the drawers have liners and a lock for extra security. There’s also a side handle to make moving it around easy but you can also use it to place work gloves or towels.

4.5-star average rating from 8,833 reviews at Lowe’s

While KitchenAid makes popular stand mixers and other kitchen appliances, the brand also has an effective three-tier dishwasher. The appliance works quietly to clean dishes with a total of 50 wash jets that spray plates, bowls, silverware and more, according to the brand. It also has a heat dry option that heats up the water at the end of a cycle and adds warm air to help the dishes dry more thoroughly by the end.

4.4-star average rating from 20,913 reviews at Lowe’s

This French-door style, stainless steel refrigerator from Frigidaire has a multitude of features that make it perfect for anyone who wants a new fridge that’ll last years. Aside from the ice maker and water dispenser, the fridge has ample shelving on the inside and on the doors, plus it has drawers for produce and other foods. The shelves on the sides are large enough to hold gallon sized drinks, bottles and jars.

4.3-star average rating from 8,002 reviews at Lowe’s

If you want to get your garden, driveway or lawn in good shape, these 42-liter bags of mulch are a great way to do it. You can buy these in bulk and use them to cover the ground and/or make the surface around your trees, driveway or plant appear more full and healthy. The brand recommends against watering the mulch for at least 24 hours after applying it to ensure that it maintains its quality.

4.7-star average rating from 55 reviews at Lowe’s

You should add the Amazon Fire TV Stick to your home entertainment setup, especially if you enjoy being able to take all of your favorite tv shows and movies with you when you travel. All you have to do is plug it into the tv’s HDMI port and you can stream shows on Hulu, Disney +, Peacock, Netflix and more. .

4.2-star average rating from 475 reviews at Lowe’s

It’s a great time to give your outdoor set up a refresh, especially if you plan on having lots of parties and gatherings. You can set up these string lights, which have a total of 18 bulbs, around a canopy, patio or the front of your home. The lights are made of durable Edison-style bulbs and they’re made to withstand inclement weather, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,695 reviews at Lowe’s

This set of power drills comes with two batteries and a charger included, so you can get right to work once you get it. It has an impact driver and drill driver and a storage bag. Both of the tools have an LED light so you can do more precise work and they have over 1,400 pounds of torque to make it easier to fasten and drill things more securely.

4.4-star average rating from 4,059 reviews at Lowe’s

This five-burner electric stovetop, which has a one-year limited warranty, has a modern stainless steel design on the outside and a digital control panel displaying the time and oven temperature. It has multiple modes, including an airfryer mode that lets you make crispy food without deep frying and doesn’t require any preheating, according to the brand. It also has smart features — by connecting it to Wi-Fi you can use voice controls like Amazon Alexa, to monitor the oven’s temperature.

4.8-star average rating from 4.676 reviews at Lowe’s

These alkaline batteries are ideal for your small personal items and handheld devices. They’re also made to resist leaks for up to two years, according to the brand, which helps prevent accidents and fires, especially if you don’t store them the right way.

Is Lowe's open on the 4th of July?

Yes, Lowe’s is open on July 4th, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the retailer.

More deals from Lowe’s Fourth of July sale

Here are the best deals from Lowe’s Fourth of July sale to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select. To round up the best deals from Lowe’s Fourth of July sale, I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off right now.

