It’s the moment Prime members have been waiting for: Amazon officially announced that it’s hosting Prime Day 2025 from July 8 to 11. And for the first time ever, the exclusive sale is four days long — compared to previous years, you have double the amount of time to shop the best discounts of the summer, including those on tech, beauty, wellness, home and kitchen products. You won’t want to miss this massive sale, especially if tariffs are currently impacting your budget.

This is my sixth year covering Prime Day at NBC Select, so I’m well-versed in every aspect of the sale. I’ll continue updating you as we learn more about what to expect — below is all the information we have so far.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

When is Prime Day 2025?

Prime Day 2025 is happening from July 8 to 11. This is the first time ever that the sale is four days long compared to the typical 48 hours.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop on Prime Day?

Yes, only Prime members get access to Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a Prime membership on Amazon’s website or app. New members get a 30-day free trial — Amazon automatically charges you for your Prime membership once the free trial period ends.

Can you shop early Prime Day deals?

Yes, Prime members can shop early deals as the sale approaches. The best way to stay updated about early Prime Day deals is to download the Amazon app, which can notify you about sales in real-time.

The best early Prime Day deals to shop now

If you want to get a head start on Prime Day shopping, here are a few of the best deals available now. Each item below is at its lowest price in at least three months, and has at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews on Amazon.

Lowest price ever

This is the latest model of Ring’s battery-powered, rechargeable doorbell, which has a built-in camera that livestreams footage to the app. It lets you see a head-to-toe view of people at your door, and has microphones so you hear and speak to visitors. The app also sends you motion detection alerts.

Lowest price ever

Waterpik makes some of our favorite water flossers, and you can use this option at home or while traveling since it’s cordless. It comes with one tip and has two pressure settings, and has a 6-ounce removable water reservoir that lets you floss for about 45 seconds at a time. On a full battery, the rechargeable water flosser lasts for about three weeks, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

Store dry ingredients, snacks or pet food in these food storage containers, which are clear so you can always see what’s inside. They’re made from BPA-free plastic and each comes with airtight, leak-resistant snap lids and reusable sticker labels. This set comes with containers in four different sizes.

Philips’ rechargeable electric toothbrush has all the features dentists told us to look for while shopping for one, including a pressure sensor and timer. It has two intensity settings and a 14-day battery life on a full charge, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

Monitor the exterior of your home with this pack of two mini outdoor cameras, which livestream footage to an app and let you hear and speak to visitors. Each camera comes with two batteries that power the device for up to two years, according to the brand. The app sends you motion and person detection alerts, and the cameras have an infrared night view when it gets dark.

Lowest price ever

Summer dresses are essential for staying cool while still looking put-together in the warm weather. This machine-washable dress has an A-line fit and an eyelet design on its fabric to help keep you cool. It comes in 20 colors and sizes XS to XXL.

What are the best deals to shop on Prime Day?

Products across all shopping categories are on sale during Prime Day, but shoppers won’t know exactly what’s available until the event starts. The best deals tend to be on Amazon-owned technology like Echo, Fire, Blink and Ring devices, small home and kitchen appliances, beauty products, apparel and back-to-school supplies. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Amazon’s Lightning Deals, flash sales that give shoppers a short window to purchase limited quantities of specific products.

Looking at Prime Day bestsellers from previous years can give you a sense of what’s traditionally discounted. I included examples of NBC Select readers’ favorite deals from Prime Day 2024 below.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is the retailer’s loyalty program. A standard membership costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, and new members get a 30-day free trial. Amazon also offers two types of discounted accounts: Prime for Young Adults, which is $7.49 a month for those 18 to 24 years old, and Prime Access, which is $6.99 a month for those who qualify for certain government assistance programs.

Benefits of a Prime membership include access to shop Prime Day deals and free, fast shipping, like free two-day, one-day and same-day delivery. Prime members also get a handful of streaming and entertainment perks, plus they can order groceries online through Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh and sign up for a free Grubhub+ membership.

Is Prime Day twice a year?

Since 2022, Amazon has hosted two Prime Day-level events each year: Amazon Prime Day in July and Prime Big Deal Days in October. So far, the retailer has only confirmed this summer’s Prime Day. We likely won’t find out if it’s hosting Prime Big Deal Days until after July’s event.

What countries are participating in Prime Day?

Over 20 countries are participating in Prime Day 2025, including Ireland for the first time. Prime members in the following countries will be able to shop: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered Amazon since 2020. In addition to numerous sales stories, I wrote NBC Select’s history of Amazon Prime Day and Prime membership guide, both of which I frequently update. For this article, I researched Prime Day 2025 and reviewed information from Amazon press releases.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.