Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale is finally here, offering discounts across categories like home appliances, gardening supplies and cleaning items from popular brands like Milwaukee, Frigidaire and Ryobi. You’ll find plenty of deals on big ticket items like refrigerators, washing machines and patio furniture, which is in line with our experts’ advice from our Fourth of July shopping guide. You can shop the sale, which runs until Wednesday, July 9, both in-store and online.

I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a commerce editor for NBC Select. I also regularly cover sale events from Home Depot throughout the year. Below, I rounded up the best deals from Home Depot’s Fourth of July Sale, all of which are highly rated and at least 20% off.

Best deals from Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale

4.5-star average rating from 3,479 reviews at Home Depot

This wheeled grill uses hardwood pellets as fuel to make it easy to smoke food instead of simply heating it up. It has an included meat thermometer and has a digital control system. Compared to gas or charcoal grills, pellet grills tend to be best for people of all levels who want flavorful, smoky grilled food while still being able to roast, braise, bake and more, according to Home Depot’s pellet grill buying guide.

4.3-star average rating from 3,695 reviews at Home Depot

The Dyson V8 is one of the most popular vacuums on the market, mainly because of how lightweight and versatile it is. It weighs around 5 pounds and has up to 40 minutes of runtime, according to the brand. Plus, it comes with a detangling motorbar that makes it easier to clean up pet hair and debris in carpet and upholstered surfaces, a crevice tool and a combination tool with bristles.

4.6-star average rating from 4,120 reviews at Home Depot

This durable storage unit has a 2,500 pound weight capacity and you can adjust each of the shelves in 1 ½ increments to fit items of different heights. The shelves measure 72 x 24 inches and they have enough space to store multiple power tools,storage boxes and bins. It weighs 138 pounds and comes with a lifetime warranty, according to the brand.

The Ring Starter Set includes the video doorbell and indoor camera. You can use the doorbell camera to monitor your front door and make sure your packages and personal items are safe. You can also use the doorbell to communicate with anyone at the front door remotely. The indoor camera can be set up on a flat surface or on the wall. You can connect it to your smartphone so you can view the live feed from anywhere.

4.5-star average rating from 3,380 reviews at Home Depot

This stackable front-load washer fits loads of laundry up to 20 pounds and can thoroughly wash and clean them in under 30 minutes, according to the brand. It has five jets that spray water over your clothing as it spins to help the detergent effectively clean. It can also pre-select a compatible wash and dry cycle using sensors on the inside of the washing drum, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 3,577 reviews at Home Depot

This all-inclusive tool set has a work bag, a drill driver, impact driver, hackzall saw, circular saw, brushless grinder, LED work light, two lithium batteries, a multi-voltage charger, belt clip, circular saw blade, wrench and sanding sheets. The tools have a 5-year warranty while the batteries have a 3-year warranty.

4.7-star average rating from 113 reviews at Home Depot

This Shark upright vacuum detaches from the base and works as a handheld vacuum with an attachment for cleaning upholstered furniture and elevated areas, like around the top of window frames and shelves. It also has a HEPA filter for capturing small particles and allergens, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 4,370 reviews at Home Depot

Ryobi makes many effective home appliances, including vacuums that are lightweight but still great at cleaning up pet hair. This cordless option weighs only 8 pounds, has eight cleaning modes for hardwood floors and carpet, a crevice tool, brush attachment for cleaning upholstered surfaces and a runtime of one hour, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 1,884 reviews at Home Depot

This dining set has four stationary chairs, two swivel chairs with steel frames and one large metal dining table. Plus, it has a weather-resistant coating to protect it from rain storms. It also comes with fade- and stain-resistant cushions.

4.2-star average rating from 1,320 reviews at Home Depot

It isn’t too late to get the right appliance to help you stay cool this summer, and this portable air conditioner is a great option. It has 9,500 Btus, which is enough to cool up to 500 square feet, or the size of a small apartment. It also comes with a remote, three fan speeds and a dehumidifying feature.

4.6-star average rating from 106 reviews at Home Depot

Anker makes some of our favorite power banks, but the brand also makes power stations that are compatible with more substantial appliances, like this 1,800-watt one. If your power goes out during a storm, you can use this to power your television, air conditioner and even refrigerator, according to the brand. It has two USB-C ports and six AC ports, so you can also use it for small personal tech.

4.4-star average rating from 1,437 reviews at Home Depot

The Milwaukee handheld blower is ideal for maneuvering snow, leaves or grass. Its 120 mile-an-hour winds can help you clear your lawn or driveway. It takes only 1 second for it to reach maximum power and it’s compatible with the M18 system, meaning you can use one battery to charge different appliances. You can also pair it with multiple attachments for more particular lawn maintenance jobs.

More deals from Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale

Here are the best deals from Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Home Depot. To round up the best from Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale , I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off right now.

