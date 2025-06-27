The Fourth of July is approaching, and while you prepare for a barbecue or beach day with your loved ones, you may also want to consider getting a head start on holiday deals. Historically, July Fourth is a great time to buy big ticket items like mattresses and patio furniture, as well as outdoor gear and summer clothing. And with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner (it runs from July 8-11 this year), some sales will likely blend together, especially if you’re a Prime member — however, take advantage of bigger items like furniture and mattresses during Fourth of July sales, and leave the essentials to Prime Day if you can.

Below are some of the best early Fourth of July deals I found so far. I’ll update this list with new deals leading up to the holiday.

Best early Fourth of July deals

4.6-star average rating from 30,174 reviews on Amazon

These are our favorite earbuds for iPhone users because they’re comfortable, have excellent sound quality and have noise cancellation. They’re also great for almost any activity, including outdoor runs, traveling and workouts. Plus, they’re small enough to fit in almost any pocket and get up to six hours of battery life on their own (or up to 30 hours with the charging case).

4.2-star average rating from 2,635 reviews on Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum comes with a brush and crevice attachment for cleaning hard-to-reach spots like corners and windowsills, according to the brand. It has up to 40 minutes of power and includes a hair screw tool that can suck up hair from carpets, pet beds, stairs, bathroom floors and more.

4.8-star average rating from 1,397 reviews on Amazon

Yeti is currently discounting a ton of products on Amazon, including this soft cooler. It can fit up to 30 cans, and its durable exterior resists water, leaks and punctures, according to the brand. It also weighs less than five pounds when empty, which makes it easy to travel with and won’t add too much weight when you’re packing your favorite drinks and snacks.

4.2-star average rating from 44,092 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This two pack of mini outdoor cameras livestream footage to an app, so you can monitor the outside of your home and even hear and speak to visitors. The app also sends you motion and person detection alerts, plus each camera comes with two batteries that power the device for up to two years, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 747 reviews at Casper

If the summer heat puts you on the market for a cooling mattress, this one from Casper is a great choice. It has the brand’s Snow Technology, which cools you down for over 12 hours as you sleep, according to the brand. It’s also made from soft memory foam that conforms to your body, and it has a medium feel, so it’s perfectly in the middle between soft and firm.

4.7-star average rating from 76,208 reviews on Amazon

This Alpha Grillers meat thermometer is great to keep on hand during Fourth of July grilling. It has a digital display that shows meat temperature in about three seconds, according to the brand. It’s durable, water-resistant and has a built-in temperature guide for meats like poultry, fish and pork.

4.5-star average rating from 3,449 reviews on Amazon

This Traeger grill has a shiny bronze hood that covers over 800 square inches of surface area for cooking. It has an extra grill rack to keep cooked food warm and a wood pellet-fueled hopper that lets you grill for up to 20 hours. It also comes with a food probe to help you take the temperature of meat and poultry, plus there’s a small screen above a dial that lets you adjust the temperature of the grill and see the temperature of the probed food.

4.5-star average rating from 30,891 reviews on Amazon

Keep your small tech, electronics and chargers neatly organized using this travel pouch. It has separate compartments to prevent wires and cords from getting tangled and damaged, and your belongings won’t pile up at the bottom like they would in a backpack or purse.

4.5-star average rating from 477 reviews on Amazon

If you don’t have ample lighting for camping or backyard gatherings around the fire pit or pool you should try the 44-foot BioLite Solar String Lights. The set comes with 20 shatter- and weather-resistant bulbs, plus a charging hub that you can detach and recharge (using solar power or USB-C) while leaving your string light setup intact. The lights last for up to 40 hours on a single charge, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 326 reviews at REI

This water bottle contains an activated carbon filter, which removes potentially harmful bacteria, like E.coli and chemicals like chlorine and pesticides, from outdoor water sources, according to the brand. The bottle holds more than 20 ounces of clean filtered water, has a flip-top straw lid and you can attach it to the side of your bag or belt loop.

Best early Fourth of July sales

Here are the best early Fourth of July sales to shop right now across retailers. I’ll continue updating this throughout the holiday.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an updates editor at NBC Select, where I write about skin care, wellness, pets and more. I’ve regularly covered major sale events, including July Fourth, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, since 2021.

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