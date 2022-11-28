Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is officially here. Looking for athletic gear before the deals end? Whether you’re wanting to spruce up your own exercise wardrobe before the new year or looking for gifts for friends and family, Lululemon is offering deep discounts on some of their most popular styles for men and women—including on items like leggings, workout shorts, sports bras and more.

The Lululemon website is offering deals on a variety of their highly-rated styles for men and women through Nov. 27, with many styles selling out quickly. It’s also worth noting that Cyber Monday deals are considered to be final sale. Though, Lululemon members can return items for store credit. Becoming a Lululemon member is free and only requires you to fill out a short form online.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday sales Lululemon has to offer.

Best Lululemon Cyber Monday Deals to Shop

To recommend the best Cyber Monday deals from Lululemon, we looked for the types of products that Select readers have searched for in the past. We also took into account how highly an item is rated by reviewers. Finally, we used price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you are getting the lowest price over time.

4.1-star average from 944 reviews at Lululemon

Designed for training, the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight is available in up to a women’s size 20. They are made with the brand’s signature Everlux™ fabric, which Lululemon says is fast-drying and has high breathability. These leggings also have a high-rise fit and a hidden pocket in the waistband to store money, your I.D, or even keys.

4.1-star average from 1,361 reviews at Lululemon

Designed to support, separate and offer coverage, this bra is built to hold up to high-impact activities, such as running. The perforated panel in the front allows for better airflow, the brand says, and the bra has padded, adjustable straps with a hook-and-eye closure so you can customize the fit.

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average from 1,541 reviews at Lululemon

Lululemon launched sneakers for the first time ever in March 2022 and these pair are its top-rated style. Made for running, the brand says they have a seamless, supportive liner that wicks away moisture and are constructed with a foam sole to cushion every step.

4.3-star average from 4,390 reviews at Lululemon

This athletic jacket has a slim fit and sits right at the hip. It also has thumb holes to keep the sleeves down and front zippered pockets that allow you to keep items secure inside. Seven color shades are on sale and the jacket is offered in sizes 0 - 20.

4.4-star average from 814 reviews at Lululemon

Intended to be worn for running or training, this tank has a slim fit and seamless construction, which means there are no seams to irritate your skin as you sweat. You can choose from one of 28 colors offered in this style — like Smoked Spruce, True Navy, Clementine and more.

4.2-star average from 231 reviews at Lululemon

This moisture-wicking tank top was designed to be worn two ways: as a V neck or turned around for fuller coverage. Ribbed on the outside and smooth on the inside, this top is quick-drying and has four-way stretch for easy movement, says the brand. The cropped cut is ideal for pairing with high-waisted pants and is available in five colors.

4.2-star average rating from 97 reviews at Lululemon

Water-repellent and windproof, this anorak folds into the jacket’s front inside pocket to transform into a belt bag. It has a kangaroo pocket, along with a hood that tucks into a zipper. High-collared and meant to be worn over layers, the Evergreen Anorak has a relaxed fit with a cinched waist and a hidden phone sleeve.

4.4-star average rating from 122 reviews at Lululemon

These skinny-fit pants have a five-pocket design and are made for everyday casual wear. The material has a four-way stretch, is machine-washable and wrinkle resistant, says the brand. They come in five different colors.

4.4-star average from 814 reviews at Lululemon

These lightweight shorts are ideal for running or training sessions at the gym. The fabric is made mostly from recycled polyester with some elastane to provide four-way stretch. These shorts are also sweat-wicking, quick-drying and abrasion resistant, says Lululemon. They also include a zippered pocket to keep items secure as you workout.

4.4-star average from 814 reviews at Lululemon

This lightweight jacket integrates ventilation and reflective details to keep you comfortable and safe while on outdoor runs, according to the brand. Lululemon also highlights that the fabric is water- and wind-resistant and has two-way stretch to make it easier to move in.

4.1-star average rating from 177 reviews at Lululemon

This hip-length waterproof jacket was designed for running in the wind and rain. It has zippered exterior pockets and a back vent to provide airflow. Its reflective detailing provides safety in darkness, and a drawstring at the waist customizes your fit. Sizes range from 0 to 14, and it is available in three colors.

4.3-star average from 1,210 reviews at Lululemon

For both long runs and heading to the gym, this sweat-wicking, stretchy tank makes for a great base layer. It's designed with a mesh panel for breathability, says the brand, and reflective details to keep the wearer visible to cars and cyclists during outdoor workouts.

4.0-star average from 340 reviews at Lululemon

This running skirt has a built-in liner and fabric with four-way stretch to allow you to move freely, according to the brand. A combination of strategically placed mesh panels and quick-drying material helps keep you cool, says Lululemon. Other features include reflective details, a drawstring waist for a customized fit and pockets to stash small items.

4.4-star average from 111 reviews at Lululemon

Keep your water bottle secure and easily accessible with this crossbody bag. It’s large enough to carry up to a 2.5-liter water bottle and is made from water-resistant fabric. Plus, an exterior zippered pocket can store small items like your keys or some cash.

Best Cyber Monday deals from other activewear brands

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

