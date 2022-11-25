With discounts on tech, appliances and clothing, Black Friday deals have officially started in every category. With so many sales happening, it’s easy to find great prices on all types of items from your favorite brands — and among them is Select reader-favorite Nike.

The Nike website is offering up to 60% off certain items, with an additional 20% off select styles when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY. If you want to spruce up your athletic wardrobe in anticipation of the new year, now would be a good time to do it; same goes if you are looking for thoughtful holiday gifts for friends and family. From sneakers to leggings and beyond, Nike has a ton of highly rated items that are worth your consideration.

Nike’s Black Friday sale only runs through Nov. 26, so scope them out while you can. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best sales their site has to offer.

Best Nike Black Friday Deals to Shop

To recommend the best Black Friday deals from Nike, we looked for the types of products that Select readers have searched for in the past. We also took into account how highly an item is rated by reviewers. Finally, we used price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you are getting the lowest price over time.

Designed to be worn while running on sidewalks or streets, the brand says that this men’s athletic sneaker (which also comes in women’s sizing) is constructed with extra support along the sides and a lightweight foam in the sole to provide a smooth ride. It’s constructed with a mostly mesh upper to promote breathability, Nike says, and is offered in 11 different color combinations — including white, black, gray and navy — so you’re sure to find a shade that suits you.

Inspired by the popular Air Max models from the ‘80s, these women’s sneakers from Nike are intended for casual activities, such as strolling or lounging. A mixed-material upper provides durability that still feels breathable, according to the brand, while the extra-cushioned sole keeps you comfortable all day long. Four of the six Nike Air Max SYSTM colorways are on sale on the Nike website, including a light-pink pair, an orange-and-gray option, a black design and a white-and-beige pairing.

Classified as women’s training shoes — which means they’re great for trips to the gym or group fitness classes — these sneakers are constructed partially from recycled materials. Nike’s Flyknit technology wraps the foot in stretchy material for both comfort and support, according to the brand, while the grooves notched into the sole of the shoe help your foot bend more naturally. The rubber placed in strategic areas (like the toe top and heel) can help address high-wear areas, too, says Nike.

With men’s and women’s sizing available, this three-pack of socks is a great gift for the athlete in your life (even if that’s you!). The socks offer extra cushioning under the heel and forefoot as well as a supportive band around the arch to deliver added comfort, says the brand. They’re also crafted with moisture-wicking material to help keep your feet dry.

Available in women’s sizes XXS to 2XL, these leggings from Nike come in seven different colors, all of which are on sale to varying degrees. The fabric is made of recycled polyester and Spandex, and the mid-rise waist sits right at the belly button. The smooth fabric fits like a second skin and is made with Nike’s Dri-Fit technology, which wicks sweat away from the body, says the brand.

