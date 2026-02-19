When it comes to K-beauty brands, Medicube is arguably one of the most popular right now. The brand offers everything from bouncy jelly creams to peptide serums — and many NBC Select editors incorporate their products into their skin care routines.

Right now, Medicube’s Zero Pore Toner Pads — which happen to be one of the brand’s most highly rated products — is on sale for 51% on Amazon. Get all the details below.

Deal of the Day

These toner pads can be used after you wash your face, but before you apply serums or moisturizer. The pads are soaked in a mixture of willow bark, which helps refine pores, and citric acid, which is an AHA that gently exfoliates to give your clearer, glowier skin, according to the brand. One side of the pad is also textured, to help the ingredients get deeper into your pores. You get 70 pads in a jar, so they should last you quite a while.

These pads are currently 51% off on Amazon. If you have sensitive skin, Medicube also offers a milder version of these pads, which incorporate hyaluronic acid to help soothe any potential irritation. The mild version is also currently 51% off.

