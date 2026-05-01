Is NeeDoh the new Labubu? Here’s why everyone is obsessed with these viral squishies

A few weeks ago I noticed my social feeds were filled with people proclaiming their love for a very specific fidget toy called NeeDoh — with some saying they were simply a fun item to collect and others talking about how they used them for stress relief.

Chances are, you’ve heard of these popular toys, but in case you’ve been living off the grid, here’s what you need to know: The popular squishies are palm-sized and filled with a dough-like substance that allows you to stretch, pull and squeeze them before they return to their original shape. They come in all different shapes — including ice cream comes, pizza slices, gum drops and ice cubes.

The caveat: You can’t get them just anywhere. This made me wonder how they got so popular in the first place. To learn more about why NeeDohs have reached peak viral status, I spoke with experts about what’s driving this trend — plus, I found other squishies that have similar qualities to NeeDohs that you can actually find in stock.

Why are NeeDoh squishies so popular?

Intrigued by the toys when I first learned about them, I hopped in my car and headed to Target to see if I could pick one up. A store clerk quickly let me know that was wishful thinking because these squishies sell out immediately — customers call to find out when new shipments are coming and line up outside before the store even opens. “When something is hard to get, people want it more,” says Dr. Jenny Guo, an assistant professor of marketing at Binghamton University, State University of New York. “The fear of missing out is actually more powerful than the desire for the product itself.”

Sure, NeeDohs are fun to squeeze, but there are tons of other squishies that can do the same. So what makes this particular brand so popular? “The real driver is a perfect storm: People kept posting videos of them online, demand built slowly, and then scarcity kicked in,” says Guo. “Once things got hard to find, everyone wanted them. That’s a pattern we see again and again in consumer behavior.”

As for how they got so popular, there wasn’t just one event that skyrocketed them to virality. “NeeDohs are a great example of what is called ‘slow-burn’ virality — there was no single explosive post,” says Guo. “Instead, many small creators independently posted squeeze videos over months, each building their own loyal audience. That slow accumulation of exposure across millions of followers eventually crossed a tipping point where mainstream consumers suddenly felt like everyone had one.”

There’s a mental health benefit to NeeDoh squishies

Part of NeeDoh’s popularity may also be the fact that they can be used similarly to a stress ball. “When the world feels overwhelming, people reach for something tangible,” says Guo. “For adults, they remind people of stress balls and silly putty from childhood.”

What’s more, the actual motion of kneading a NeeDoh may have a soothing effect. “The popularity for these specific types of toys, I think, has to do with the way they tap into something satisfying that helps us feel calm,” says Jenny Maenpaa, a licensed clinical social worker and the founder of the New York City Psychotherapy Collective. “They give us a way to self-soothe that feels pleasant — and it is usually pretty affordable.”

Often, those with anxiety spend a lot of time worrying about the future or ruminating on past concerns. “Items like NeeDohs can pull us out of that, give us a way to feel grounded and bring our attention back to our bodies and the present moment,” says Maenpaa. “The squeezing, stretching, or rolling sensations provide an anchor; something predictable and controllable for our brains to focus on.”

Where can you buy NeeDoh?

If you want to get your hands on a NeeDoh squishy, it may take some time and energy. Most stores have a hard time keeping them in stock and they often sell out as soon as they hit shelves.

Some of the most common stores that sell NeeDohs include Target, Walmart and Five Below. Amazon also has them — though they’ve been out of stock for quite some time. Other, more surprising, spots that carry them in include Barnes and Noble, DSW and The Paper Store.

Can’t get your hands on a Needoh? Other squishies to try

NeeDohs are sold out everywhere. And if you’re not the type to stand in line on shipment days at a local retailer, you may want to consider another type of squishy. Though they may not be quite as popular as a NeeDoh, they can provide the same tactile experience. Below, I rounded up squishies available on Amazon that have at least a four-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

This llama-shaped squishy is slightly larger than the palm of your hand. It is made from a dense foam, so you can stretch it or squeeze it and it will return to its original shape. You can also wipe it down with a damp cloth to clean it.

Squishies shaped like food is a trend on TikTok; you can find people squeezing strawberries, butter sticks, pickles and more. This potato-shaped squishy is the size of a real potato. It is soft to the touch and made from a dense foam that springs back to its original shape quickly.

A little squishy, a little slimy, this cat paw has a slightly sticky texture for an even more sensory experience. It also comes with tiny decorative elements — like bows, hearts and flowers — that you can squeeze into the squishy for an even more textural experience. The squishy measures 5 inches by 5 inches and feels more like a dense gel than foam.

The largest squishy on this list, this option looks like a loaf of bread and is nearly the same size as one. It’s made from a dense foam that slowly returns to its original shape. This squishy toy has a mint scent reviewers say they find pleasant and appealing.

This cute squishy is filled with a thick gel and feels the closest to a NeeDoh than anything on this list. It is just under 4 inches tall and the gel is mixed with glitter for a fun, pretty look. You can get the axolotl in green, pink, yellow, blue, purple or orange.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Jenny Guo is an assistant professor of marketing at Binghamton University, SUNY.

is an assistant professor of marketing at Binghamton University, SUNY. Jenny Maenpaa is a licensed clinical social worker and the founder of the New York City Psychotherapy Collective.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, trends and lifestyle. I’ve also recently reported on trends like Labubu collaborations,, beef tallow as moisturizer and Nerds Gummy Clusters. For this story, I interviewed trend experts.

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