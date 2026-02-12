Recently, I was at the birthday party for a friend of my 5-year-old daughter, and there was a candy bar set out for the kids to enjoy. It was an indulgent spread packed with various bowls of chocolates, lollipops and gummy candies. As the party progressed, I noticed both the kids and parents kept going back to one particular bowl — the one filled with Nerds Gummy Clusters. Not familiar with this candy? It’s a small gummy ball covered in crunchy Nerds and slightly sour. And, as it turns out, the fanfare I noticed at this party wasn’t a fluke.

Sales of Nerds Gummy Clusters have skyrocketed over the past few years, with the New York Times reporting that the candy had done more than $800 million in sales in 2024. “It’s hard to think of another candy in recent times that is considered ‘cool’ by adults, and that has developed such a cult following,” says Angie Meltsner, founder of the cultural insights and trends research studio Tomato Baby.

So, what makes this particular candy so popular? I spoke with trend experts and a few NBC Select editors who are fans to find out.

Why are Nerds Gummy Clusters so popular?

“Nerds Gummy Clusters is a product that has really hit the sweet spot with multiple trends that have been emerging across food and beverage and culture at large,” says Meltsner. “People are seeking multi-sensorial and highly textural experiences — and Nerds Gummy Clusters have a contrast of crunchy and chewy and tangy and sweet, which makes eating them feel fun and a little unexpected.”

Nerds first appeared in 1983. The dense sugar pebbles came in a variety of flavors and had a sweet yet sour taste. Over the years, Ferrera Candy Company, which owns the brand, expanded its offerings and launched additional products, including Nerds Rope, a long, chewy gummy covered in candy. I was born in the 80s and can confirm that Nerds were among the more popular Halloween candies of my childhood. But eventually their popularity waned as consumers opted for chewier sour candies. In 2020, Ferrara Candy Company released Nerds Gummy Clusters, which feature a chewy center coated in Nerds.

The candy quickly became popular, with many influencers on social media posting about their love of the sweet. Do a quick search on TikTok and you’ll find thousands of videos from people talking about their obsession. Several videos even tout the Gummy Cluster as “the world’s best candy.”

“For many older consumers, there is a playful, nostalgic element that adds to the experience—familiarity with the Nerds they grew up eating, but with a modern twist,” says Meltsner.

Surprising fans of Nerds Gummy Clusters

Beyond general candy lovers, there are some interesting subsets of people who are big fans of Nerds Gummy Clusters — like runners. Long-distance runners have gravitated towards the candy as a replacement for more expensive supplements and fueling options, says Greg Zakowicz, e-commerce and retail advisor at Omnisend.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has never been a fan of the gels runners often use for fuel, as they upset her stomach. “Instead, I open for carb-rich foods that are easy to put in my leggings pockets, like applesauce or gummy candy — including Nerds Gummy Clusters,” she says. A serving of Clusters has 24 grams of carbs, which is in line with what popular running gel has in it. “Nerds are so much more enjoyable to eat, and I can stomach having them multiple times on one run,” Malin says. “The only downside is that you need to eat about 16 Clusters to hit that 24 grams of carbs — so, if you need to refuel multiple times on a long run, it is a lot to carry.”

Another thing they come in handy for? Combating nausea. I had debilitating nausea all throughout both my pregnancies, and while nothing totally cured it, eating a handful of this candy did provide temporary relief. My doctor had suggested it, explaining that sour candy can relieve nausea by stimulating saliva production and distracting you with intense flavors. The American Cancer Society also recommends sour candy for those experiencing nausea from treatment. Of course, you should always consult a doctor before trying anything new.

Nerds Gummy Clusters to try

If you’re not yet a member of the Gummy Cluster fan club, here are some options to consider.

The original Nerds Gummy Clusters come in several flavors, with Very Berry and Rainbow being the most popular. This resealable bag contains 18.5-ounces of candy. The candy is a sweet gummy covered in sour, crunchy Nerds.

A newer Gummy Clusters offering, this candy has a Nerd-covered gummy with a juicy center. You can get this option in three different flavors — Strawberry Punch, Rainbow and Very Berry. The bag is resealable and filled with 7.15-ounces of candy.

Before there were Gummy Clusters, there was the Nerds Rope. The chewy, fruity rope is covered in Nerds. In this box, you get 16 ropes — half are Rainbow, the other half are Very Berry.

Other sour candy to try if you like Nerds Gummy Clusters

Zakowicz says the rise in popularity of Nerds Gummy Clusters has led to more sour candy flooding the market, from new brands and new products from older brands. Here are a few worth trying.

Zakowicz highlights JoyRide as one of the newer brands that have gained popularity. The brand’s Gummy Busters feature a crunchy candy shell and a chewy center, similar to the Nerds candy. This candy is also free from artificial colors, sweeteners and preservatives, if that is important to you.

You’re probably familiar with classic Sour Patch Kids, but this offering has a slight twist. The individually wrapped candies have a sweet, chewy outside with a super sour inside. They come in a resealable bag with a variety of flavors, including strawberry and apple.

Similar to how Nerds has evolved their original offerings, Jolly Rancher is doing the same. The brand has launched several new products over the past several years, including these sour gummies. This bag comes with assorted flavors — including green apple, watermelon and cherry. Reviewers like that they aren’t overwhelmingly sour and that they have a strong fruit flavor.

Smart Sweets offers candy with less sugar. For example, these sour gummies only have two grams per serving. They are also free from corn syrup and nitrites. One thing to note: Reviewers do say they are super sour.

