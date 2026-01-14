The latest viral fitness trend is literally buzzy. Vibration plates are all over TikTok, with devotees saying they help tone and strengthen muscles. Never heard of them? “A vibration plate, also known as a power plate, is a machine that vibrates when you stand on it,” says John Gallucci Jr., a doctor of physical therapy and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy. “This forces your muscles to constantly contract and relax.”

Unlike sneakers, stationary bikes or ankle weights, vibration plates seem a bit more complicated to use. And do they even work? To get the answers to these questions and more, I spoke with physical therapists to get the answers. Here’s what they had to say.

Do vibration plates work?

With so many ridiculous wellness fads out there, I was skeptical when I first started seeing videos of people standing on these vibrating devices pop up in my feed. So, the first question I asked the experts I spoke with was whether they actually have any benefits. The answer: They may. There is some truth to their effectiveness — but research behind them is mixed, so it those benefits may not be quite as strong as the hype suggests, says Thomas R. Denninger, a physical therapist at ATI Physical Therapy.

So what do vibration plates actually do? “They cause your muscles to quickly tighten and relax over and over, as they are working to keep your balance,” says Denninger. “Because your body has to work a little harder to stay steady, you may feel like your whole body is working.” Here are some of the potential benefits, according to Denninger:

They can help your muscles turn on and work harder, especially during simple exercises like squats or bridges.

Because the surface is shaking, your body has to constantly adjust. Over time, this can help with balance and body awareness.

You may feel less stiff after using them because the vibration temporarily increases blood flow.

While all of these benefits are possible with regular use, Denninger stresses that a vibration plate should not replace regular exercise. “Think of it more as a workout booster, not a cure-all,” he says.

How we chose vibration plates worth buying

If you are interested in adding a vibration plate to your workout routine, experts I spoke with recommend keeping the following in mind as you shop:

Type: There are three different types of vibrations. Oscillating plates have a side-by-side motion, linear plates move up and down and combination plates do both. “Each type of plate works different muscle groups,” says Gallucci. A combination plate will cover more bases, so I focused on those for this list.

Before you purchase a vibration plate, think about where you are putting it. You’ll want to make sure it fits comfortably in your intended space and that it will hold your weight comfortably, says Gallucci. Most vibration plates should indicate the maximum weight they can hold. Settings: “Speed settings are important,” says Gallucci. “A vibration plate with multiple speed options allows users to tailor the intensity of their workouts according to their fitness levels and goals.”

Highly rated vibration plates

The list below includes vibration plates recommended by experts. I also included highly rated options with at least a 4-star average rating from over 500 reviews at popular retailers.

Gallucci likes this vibration plate because it is compact, lightweight and has a lot of power and speed settings. It also comes with a remote and resistance bands that you can use while on the plate. The top of the plate is covered with an anti-slip material to keep you secure and it has a hidden handle and wheels to make transporting it easy.

Ideal for those who don’t have much space, this vibration plate is just over 12 inches wide and nearly 18-inches long. It also weighs under 20 pounds and is the lightest option on this list. It has an anti-slip coating on it and a large LED screen so you can see your settings. It also comes with a remote and resistance bands you can use while on the plate.

If you’re willing to splurge, consider this linear vibration plate. It is simple to use and lightweight, according to Gallucci, who says it is a good option for beginners. The machine has three programs — cardio, detox and muscle — and it has a timer that you can set for anywhere between one and 20 minutes. It also comes with a remote.

This vibration plate can hold up to 400 pounds and is nearly two feet wide to accommodate larger bodies. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can pair it with your phone and stream music while you work out. Many reviewers also note that it is very quiet and helps with recovery after a workout.

If you struggle with balance, consider this vibration plate with a handlebar. Don’t need it? You can lower it and use the included resistance bands to amp up your workout. Reviewers also say that it feels very stable. Along with a non-slip coating, the underside has suction feet to help it stick to the ground.

Frequently asked questions How should I use a vibration plate? There are several optimal times to use a vibration plate. They can warm up muscles before a warmout, during a workout to make moves like squats and planks more challenging or after a workout to help alleviate stiffness, says Denninger. When it comes to how often you should use a vibration plate, Gallucci suggests using it for 10 to 20 minutes a few times a week. And just to be safe: anyone who is pregnant, has a pacemaker, certain heart conditions, or joint instability should talk to a provider before using one. Denninger Is there anyone who should not use a vibration plate? Vibration plates are relatively safe and can be used by just about everyone. “They are suitable for those looking to improve strength, balance and flexibility, and those recovering from certain injuries,” says Gallucci. That said, people who are pregnant are better off not risking losing their balance. Those with cardiovascular conditions, joint replacements or balance issues should also consult with a doctor before engaging with one, says Gallucci.

Meet our experts​​At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

John Gallucci Jr. is a doctor of physical therapy and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy

is a doctor of physical therapy and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy Thomas R. Denninger is a physical therapist at ATI Physical Therapy

Why trust NBC Select?I am a contributing editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. I have recently written about pickleball shoes and under-desk ellipticals. For this story, I interviewed physical therapists about their thoughts on vibration plates.

