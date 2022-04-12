New & Notable from Anova and Away

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Earth Day is approaching, and companies are stepping up their sustainability initiatives. Between April 18 and April 30, you can trade in an old car seat at Target and receive a Target Circle coupon for 20 percent off another car seat, stroller or other baby and kid item. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target partner Waste Management. Elsewhere, The Body Shop is growing its refill program, where shoppers can refill hair care products, shower gels or hand washes. Once you pick up an aluminum refill bottle in-store, you can ask an employee to fill it with your desired product. When you need a refill, you just wash out the bottle and bring it back to any of the refill stations the company’s installed across 400 locations so far — it plans to install 400 more this year. Check out our self care corner for other hair care and skin care recommendations, including our favorite shampoos, and our colleagues at Shop Today recently highlighted a TikTok-trending hand soap.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

Game studio Square Enix has announced the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts IV is on the way — news came through a trailer for the game on the 20th anniversary of the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Sora, the series’ main character, returns along with famous Disney characters like Donald and Goofy. The game will introduce the character Strelitzia as well as the Quadratum, a city in the Kingdom Hearts universe. The company also announced Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, a new mobile game in the franchise, which will have a beta-test later this year. For more video game and gaming gear coverage, check out our gaming corner — we recently recommended the best gaming headsets.

Kitchen brand Anova’s newest vacuum sealer works differently from their other edge sealers — it’s also more expensive. The new premium-priced model has a chamber that you place your bagged food inside, and the vacuum sealer removes air from the entire chamber rather than just from the bag directly. The brand says that this means your food will always remain in the same place in your pouch, and you won’t have any messy incidents of the vacuum sucking your food out the bag. The sealer has several settings:

Infuse/Extract for infusing flavor into foods and extracting flavor from others Compress/Pickle for changing food texture and quick pickling foods Dry/Cool for removing moisture to stimulate cooling and lowering the boiling point of moisture in food

We’ve previously recommended Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano in our guide to sous vide cooking equipment, where you can also find other vacuum sealer recommendations.

Away released their Everywhere Bag in a new medium size, larger than their regular Everywhere Bag and smaller than the Large. It has a capacity of 28 liters and measures 17.7 inches by 7 inches by 11 inches — Away says that it can fit laptops up to 15 inches and meets airline requirements for carry-on bags. It weighs 3.2 pounds with the shoulder strap —2.7 pounds without — and it’s made of leather and water-resistant nylon. We’ve previously recommended Away’s weekender bags and carry-on luggage and backpacks. We’ve also highlighted the company’s travel accessories.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.