Apple

Apple hosted its annual worldwide developers' conference (WWDC) on June 5 and announced multiple new Mac products. We’ve highlighted two below.

This new, larger MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch screen and Apple’s M2 chip inside, giving it improved performance and battery life, according to the brand. It is 3.3 pounds and a little under half an inch thick, which is lighter and thinner than most other 15-inch laptops. It comes with either 256GB or 512GB of storage and is available in four colors: midnight, starlight, space gray and silver.

The last time that the Mac Pro was updated was in 2019, back when all of Apple’s products were still using Intel chips. This new Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful (and most expensive) computer, with the brand’s most advanced tech inside. It has twice the amount of ports as the 2019 version, updated wireless connectivity and more options to install upgrades inside the unit.

Brightland — one of our favorite AAPI-owned brands — added a red wine vinegar to its collection of pantry staples. The Trellis vinegar was created in partnership with Lindera Farms in Virginia and it’s made with Muscadine, Norton and Concord grapes, giving it an oaky, smokey flavor. You can purchase the vinegar in 200ml bottles.

HyperX’s newest launch is the successor to one of our favorite gaming headsets, the Cloud II. These wired gaming headphones, the Cloud III, are compatible with almost any gaming system thanks to the included 3.5mm, USB-A and USB-C connectors — just plug them in and play. It has re-engineered 53mm angled drivers and extra memory foam padding in the headband compared to the original, according to the brand.

Cookware brand Great Jones and home improvement brand Character collaborated to launch The Pegboard Set so at-home chefs can hang their favorite cooking tools and maximize kitchen wall space. The set comes with one 20-by-20-inch pegboard and its modular design allows you to hang multiple pegboards next to one another. The set also includes installation hardware, hanging hooks, magnets and a digital installation guide. You can buy the pegboard in five colors: Mustard, Blueberry, Broccoli, Taffy and Cauliflower.

Logitech keyboards and mice

Logitech, makers of some of our favorite keyboards, gaming mice and ergonomic mice, launched updated versions of some of its most popular products.

This is the new version of Logitech’s best-selling MX Keys Advanced keyboard. It uses the brand’s new wireless dongle and has a bunch of new software customization options

Select commerce analytics manager Amanda Smith has been using this model for about two weeks, and says it is a great keyboard with an excellent type feel. It is easy to set up, isn’t too loud in the office and has both PC and Mac legends on the keys, making it inclusive for both platforms, says Smith.

Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz uses the original version of this mouse at work, and has been trying this updated model for the past few weeks. Improvements include nearly silent clicks, a new sensor with double the DPI and a larger amount of post-consumer recycled plastic in the build.

AAPI-owned brand Bokksu and Sanrio, the creator of Hello Kitty, teamed up to launch bi-monthly snack boxes themed around a different group of Hello Kitty and Friends characters. Boxes include a variety of Japanese snacks and teas Bokksu curates, plus limited-edition Hello Kitty merchandise and an activity book.

The Okinawa Beach Party Snack Box is the second snack box part of this collaboration. It comes with an insulated cooler bag and treats like chocolate, potato chips, mochi, watermelon gummies and more. Bokksu sent Select Hello Kitty snack boxes to try and our staff loved opening all the different foods and trying them together. We learned about the flavors and ingredients in each snack — it was a great group activity and Bokku’s boxes make a unique gift for any foodie.

Dyson’s latest cordless vacuum is built with a smaller, faster, more powerful and longer-lasting motor compared to its predecessors, according to the brand.

One big change from previous generations is the on-off power button on the back of the appliance. Previous generations had a trigger switch you had to keep held down to supply power, which could get tiring, says Rabinowitz, who owns the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal.

Another new addition included with this vacuum is Dyson’s new Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which has increased headlight brightness so you can see more tiny dust and dirt particles, says the brand.

Like Dyson’s previous V15 Detect models, the Gen5detect has whole machine HEPA filtration and an LCD screen that displays data about dust and dirt particles the vacuum’s sensor detects while you’re cleaning. It also shows you how much of the 70-minute battery you have left.

In addition to the Gen5detect vacuum, Dyson recently announced a handful of upcoming launches that will be available to purchase later this year, including its first-ever wet vacuum cleaner and a new robot vacuum. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

