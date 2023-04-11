Our Place’s Always Pan just got an upgrade. The brand debuted the Always Pan 2.0, a new and improved version of its bestselling cookware, which you can find in many Select staffers’ kitchens, including my own.

The Always Pan 2.0 is oven-safe and has a long-lasting nonstick ceramic coating, making the pan more versatile than its predecessor, according to the brand. Besides those two new features, it’s largely similar to the original model in terms of features and upkeep. The new pan has 10-in-1 functionality that you can use to roast, strain, serve, sauté, sear, bake, braise, steam, fry and boil. It’s available in six colors: Spice, Steam, Char, Sage, Lavender and Blue Salt, and retails for $150 — $5 more than the original Always Pan.

The Always Pan 2.0 works on all cooktops and comes with a modular steam-release lid, nesting beechwood spatula and steamer basket/colander. It’s also compatible with the brand’s full line of Always Pan add-ons like the steamer, splatter guard and egg poacher.

In the coming weeks, I will be trying the Always Pan 2.0 firsthand — we’ll update this article with more information on its new features accordingly. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the launch including how current Always Pan owners can get the new model at a $35 discount. And if you’re in the market for a new cookware set and want to weigh additional options, we recommend pots and pans from Caraway, Great Jones and Made In.

What’s new about the Always Pan 2.0?

I’ve owned the original Always Pan for over two years, and its biggest drawback, in my experience, is that it is not oven-safe. The Always Pan 2.0 solves that problem. The new pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, expanding the variety of recipes you can now make with it. I’m looking forward to cooking spinach artichoke dip and popping it in the oven so the top layer of cheese can brown before serving.

The Always Pan 2.0 is also made with the brand’s new proprietary nonstick ceramic coating that lasts 50% longer compared to the previous model, according to Our Place. Once I try the 2.0 version, I’ll let you know how it compares.

Finally, Always Pan 2.0’s body and lid are now made from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum, which is three times more heat conductive compared to stainless steel, according to the brand.

Like the original Always Pan, the new model is not dishwasher-safe and should be hand-washed once it’s cool. Our Place also recommends avoiding metal utensils while cooking and abrasive agents while cleaning.

How to save on the Always Pan 2.0

Current Always Pan owners can get the new one at a $35 discount for a limited time. If you bought the original pan through Our Place’s website, keep an eye out for an email with an exclusive coupon code and more details.

Other Always Pans to consider

Beyond the 2.0 option, Our Place offers two other Always Pan models.

The brand introduced the cast-iron version of the Always Pan in April 2022 and at the time, it was Our Place’s only oven-safe product. Like the name implies, it’s made from enameled cast iron rather than the nonstick interior and heat-conducive aluminum that the original and 2.0 versions of the Always Pan are made from. It weighs 6.9 pounds, making it about 4 pounds heavier than the 3-pound Always Pan 2.0. The cast-iron pan (without the lid) is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit — 50 degrees more than the Always Pan 2.0. It comes with a glass lid, silicone hot grips and a nesting spatula.

The 8.5-inch nonstick mini Always Pan , which launched in August 2022, is 1 ½ inches smaller than the Always Pan 2.0 but has similar multifunctionality — it can braise, sear, strain, sauté, fry, and boil, though it is not oven-safe. The mini comes with a lid and nesting spatula and is available in six colors including muted options. Select editor Lindsay Schneider uses this version and says it’s particularly useful for stoves with small burners.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select and has been covering kitchen products since 2020. She’s had the Always Pan for over two years and is currently trying the Always Pan 2.0. Malin’s also covered several other Our Place launches including the Cast-Iron Always Pan, Perfect Pot and more.

