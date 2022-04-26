New & Notable from Casper and Girlfriend Collective

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

REI launched a new shoe fitting service that uses a runner’s fitness level, goals and running routes to help guide their ideal footwear. Part of the REI’s expansion into running, it also launched the Swiftland Collection of running gear that includes shirts, pants and other accessories. The company says it’s cooking up other similar programs, including virtual outfitting sessions with running coaches certified by the American Sports & Fitness Association. For more on running, we’ve recommended running gear and sports shoes to help get your fitness in check, and Select editor Morgan Greenwald especially enjoyed the new Lululemon Blissfeel sneakers, her “favorite running shoes.” And our colleagues at Shop Today recently recommended shoe inserts and insoles.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

Running is one way to promote fitness and health, and there are many other ways to promote overall wellness. Check out our guide to the best independently tested and certified air purifiers for improving indoor air quality, our guide to dentist-approved toothpaste to help elevate your oral hygiene game and expert-approved gluten-free meal delivery kits to change things up in the kitchen.

Casper may be known for their mattresses, but their latest release expands their furniture line with attachable headboards — so named since they attach to existing bed frames — a first for the brand. While designed for Casper’s own bed frames, Casper says the new Bliss and Drift headboards will attach to other bed frames, as well, with universal headboard brackets.

The Bliss headboard is the more expensive of the two at $595 for the queen size and features a bouclé yarn weave and vertical channel tufting — the fabric is segmented with each portion having its own cushioning. It only comes in king and queen sizes and one of two colors: Ash or Cream. The Drift headboard is more affordable at $395 for the queen size and features pebble-weave fabric. It comes in king and queen sizes and one of three colors: Fog, Slate and Taupe.

We’re recommended Casper this in our guide to sunrise alarm clocks — Select writer Mili Godio recommends the Casper Glow Light.

Girlfriend Collective’s newest swimwear launch includes 13 swimwear items available in sizes from XXS to 6XL. In keeping with the company’s eco-friendly mission, Girlfriend Collective says the pieces are made from fishing nets and post-industrial waste. After their first swimwear launch last year, the brand added several features based on feedback from shoppers, including a traditional swimsuit liner, thicker fabric, a bra and built-in cups and more secure elastic, which Girlfriend Collective says will help keep the swimsuits are comfortable and in place.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Wayfair is offering up to 90 percent off on early access Way Day deals through April 29. ASOS is offering up to 70 percent off select styles. Vitamix is offering up to $100 off select blenders.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.