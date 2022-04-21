Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Meal kit delivery services have a variety of benefits: They can be a great way to prepare fun and flavorful meals without having to sprint to the grocery store each week and they provide a good opportunity to develop your cooking skills in the process. But when it comes to specific dietary restrictions like a gluten-free diet — which limits the intake of wheat, barley and several other grains — it can be hard to pinpoint the ones that fit your needs. Fortunately, many meal kits and pre-made meal delivery services offer several gluten-free menu items for any type of meal that can be tasty, creative and easy to prepare when you’re in a rush.

To determine the best meal delivery services with gluten-free options or entirely gluten-free menus, we spoke to nutritionists and dieticians about the best services to try out and highlighted each individual service’s pricing, delivery frequency and meal options.

10 best gluten-free meal delivery services in 2022

We spoke to experts about their favorite meal delivery services that either provide gluten-free options or have an entirely gluten-free menu. We highlighted their specific recommendations below — all of which offer pre-made meals or a combination of meal kits and ready-made items — and noted their costs, serving sizes, and the number of meals they deliver per week.

Daily Harvest delivers pre-made smoothies, harvest bowls, flatbreads, soups and more, all of which are all gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and made from plant-based ingredients, according to the service. All of the food is delivered frozen so the ingredients don’t go bad as quickly, the brand says — Daily Harvest’s popular smoothies, for example, are delivered as pre-cut frozen fruits and vegetables that you top with a liquid of your choice and blend together.

The subscription lets you choose between three weekly boxes: Small (9 items), Medium (14 items) and Large (24 items). The larger the box size, the higher the discount for each item — you can choose a combination of any pre-made meals and smoothies, but prices vary depending on the items you choose. You can also choose to receive these boxes monthly. You can also select gluten-free and dairy-free desserts, including ice cream and chocolate bites.

Cost : Pricing ranges from $6 to $12 per item with free shipping

: Nine to 24 meals per week Expert insight: “Their smoothie kits enable people who want to make healthful smoothies to not overuse high-sugar fruit, and to not overbuy ingredients they won't use much of,” said Ariane Resnick, a special diet chef and certified nutritionist. “Their bowls, flatbreads and soups are vibrant in color, which is a great step up from the beige health food days of yore.”

Sunbasket offers both ingredient-based meal kits and pre-made meals, all of which the brand says consist of high-quality ingredients and organic produce. One of Sunbasket’s 10 available meal plans is the Gluten-Free plan, which features five to eight gluten-free options each week. The Fresh & Ready option, which Sunbasket says comes with single-serve meals you can heat in the oven or microwave in just a few minutes, also has several gluten-free options to choose from. If you don’t feel like committing to a single plan, the service lets you mix and match with over a dozen meals from its weekly rotating menu.

Cost : Starting at $12 for meal kits and $13 for the Fresh & Ready meals — shipping is an additional $6 for each plan

: Two to five recipes per week Expert insight: Both Resnick and Lisa Moskovitz, CEO of NY Nutrition Group and the author of “The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan,” said that Sunbasket is their top choice for healthy meal kit deliveries. Moskovitz noted that it “has a variety of options that can be modified for carnivores and strictly plant-based eaters alike.”

Splendid Spoon offers over 50 healthy ready-made meals and snacks that include everything from smoothies and soups to grain and noodle bowls — and everything is gluten-free. You can select from multiple meal plans, including a Breakfast plan that includes five smoothies, a Lunch plan that features five soups and grain bowls and a combination of the two. Some plans also offer a Reset option, which includes low-calorie soups designed for people with digestive issues or for those who want a break from high-calorie foods.

While you can’t customize the number of meals you get per plan like you can with most other delivery services, Splendid Spoon does let you choose how often you want to receive your meals: weekly, every other week or once a month. The service also offers an On-Demand Box that lets you order food in bulk.

Cost : Starting at $13 per meal ($65 for the plan) with free shipping

: Five to 20 meals per order Expert insight: Resnick, who was sent a few boxes by Splendid Spoon to try out, recommended the service for anyone who wants “healthy meals in a flash.” “They taste as healthy as they are, which is a downside for some and a bonus for others.” she noted. Resnick added that the selection of juices and smoothies and the convenience of thawing one at a time is a big plus.

Freshly, which offers pre-made meals that the service says are ready to eat in 3 minutes or less, offers more than 30 gluten-free items on its menu — it also has pre-made meals for other dietary restrictions like dairy-free and plant-based. You can choose to receive anywhere between four and 12 meals per week, all of which the brand says are single-serve and chef-prepared. Freshly says its food typically has a refrigerated shelf life of about three to five days, and select items that the brand suggests should be eaten first (like seafood) will feature a badge on the package.

Cost : Starting at $9 per meal — shipping varies on the number of meals per week, starting at $7

: Four to 12 meals per week Expert insight: Moskovitz said she’s a fan of this service due to its flexible plans and the type of meals it provides, along with its reliability. She added Freshly’s meals also “score high in the taste department.”

Purple Carrot offers both prepared meals and meal kits, so you can choose the level of effort that you want to put into your meals. The meals are all fully plant-based, and Purple Carrot provides several gluten-free recipes to choose from, as well as gluten-free pre-prepared meals. After selecting whether you want meal kits or pre-made meals, you can customize the number of dinners you get per week — these range from two to four meal kits and six to 10 pre-made meals. Deliveries take place on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays depending on your shipping location, and you can choose to skip a delivery on any given week.

Cost : Starting at $10 per serving for meal kits and $13 per serving for pre-made meals with free shipping

: Two or three for meal kits or six to ten prepared meals per week Expert insight: “The meal kits are a wonderful blend of familiar and innovative — think kimchi grilled cheese and Baklava overnight oats,” said Resnick. And because the meals are fully plant-based, she added that Purple Carrot can be an easy way for people to “add more plant foods into their diets without having to fully convert to veganism.”

Epicured allows you to choose from a rotating menu of over 50 pre-prepared foods spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts — you can also select from the service’s curated meal bundles that include a Brunch Bundle, Taco Night Bundle, Freezer-Filler Bundle and more. Epicured says all meals are 100 percent gluten-free and low-FODMAP, which means they don’t feature certain carbohydrates and food additives that can be hard for some people to digest.

Once you select your meals and register, each weekly order is automatically renewed — if you don’t manually pick your meals, orders are locked in on Friday afternoons with the same meals you previously selected.

Cost : The average price for each meal is around $15 — shipping is free if your total weekly order is over $100 (if not, the delivery fee is $10)

: As many (or as little) as you want Expert insight: “Not only are these pre-made meals and snacks entirely gluten-free, but they're also FODMAP-friendly, which means they're a great option for those with SIBO, IBS or a generally sensitive tummy,” said Moskovitz.

BistroMD offers a specialized gluten-free program that lets you choose from over 100 gluten-free meals each week, according to the service. The Gluten-Free Plan provides breakfast, lunch and dinner for your choice of five days or seven days. The service also offers an EATS (Essential and Tasty Snacks) program that provides healthy snacking options for an additional charge.

Cost : Starting at $112 for the Lunch & Dinner 5 Days Gluten-Free plan and $141 for the Full Program 5 Days Gluten-Free plan — shipping is an additional $20

: Five to seven meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner per week Expert insight: “BistroMD prides itself on being ‘doctor-designed’ and therefore is more medically therapeutic than most other companies,” said Moskovitz.

Although Sakara Life is on the pricier side of meal delivery services, it offers a large selection of ready-to-eat meals, all of which are gluten-free, organic, dairy-free and plant-based, according to the service. You can choose to do a one-week trial program if you’re just getting started, or you can select a recurring subscription program that automatically renews each week with a set menu of meals that rotates weekly and seasonally. Sakara Life also lets you choose the number of days you want to receive meals (three or five days) as well as which type of meals you would like to receive (breakfast, lunch and/or dinner).

Programs include the Signature Nutrition Program — which comes with up to three meals per day (breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, depending on your location) and your choice of two, three or five days — and the 30-Day Reset, a four-week program that lets you choose at least two meals (breakfast, lunch and/or dinner) for up to five days per week.

Cost : For the signature plan, pricing starts at $53 per week when you choose only breakfast for two days. Pricing goes up based on type of meals and the program length — for example, all three meals for two days costs $159 per week.

: Two to 15 meals per week for the signature plan Expert insight: Moskovitz said the full five-day gluten-free meal plan is a great way to jumpstart your wellness journey. “Sakara is very popular among my clients because of [its] varied menu, top-quality ingredients and delicious taste,” she said.

Provenance offers multiple clean eating programs that provide entirely gluten-free and dairy-free prepared meals. The service’s three-day Feel Good Fix program — the only option that ships nationwide — features a set daily menu that includes plant-based breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. The Feel Good Fix meals arrive on a Tuesday each week and are designed to be eaten Wednesday through Friday, according to Provenance.

Provenance also offers the Daily Essentials and Provenance Detox programs that provide weekly prepared meals, detox teas, probiotics and more — however, these are only available for delivery in Los Angeles and New York City.

Cost : $178 per week for the Feel Good Fix program

: Seven meals, shakes, snacks and teas per week Expert insight: “These organic pre-prepared meals are entirely gluten-free and dairy-free for those with intolerances, and most of the ingredients are also locally sourced and sustainable,” said Moskovitz, adding that the meals taste as good as they look based on her personal experience.

Hungryroot, which is more of a grocery delivery service with a lot of the same benefits and customizations as other meal kits on this list, offers several gluten-free items to choose from. When you take the initial quiz about your preferences and dietary needs, Hungryroot creates a personalized grocery plan to meet those needs. In addition to delivering fresh food for the week, it also sends you specific recipes based on the groceries in your order, and you can edit your delivery every week in case you want a specific ingredient or food item.

Cost : Starting at $65 for three two-serving meals (about $11 per serving) — shipping is an addition $7 for plans under $70

: Two to eight recipes per week Expert insight: With the ability to choose the type of meal you want and customize the groceries you get, Hungryroot “allows you to be a bit more adventurous and cook from the hip, or also follow the recipes exactly,” Ben Leonard, a chef with online cooking classes platform Homemade, previously told us.

