Sometimes the moms in our life can be some of the hardest people to shop for. If one big gift isn’t an option for the mom who has everything, a gift basket consisting of their favorite goodies can be a meaningful way to show them you care this Mother’s Day. And gift baskets don’t have to just include chocolate or sweet treats — these baskets can include anything from skin care products and relaxing bath salts to mugs and coffee-making essentials.

If you’re looking to give the mother figure in your life a unique Mother’s Day gift like a thoughtful gift basket, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite highly rated options that include food and drink, wellness products and home and kitchen goods.

16 gift baskets for Mother’s Day 2022

Below, we highlighted a variety of Mother's Day gift baskets — as well as a few gift sets and boxes — that include products we've previously recommended and others we think you should know about. Products span popular shopping categories, including wellness, home goods, food and more.

If you’re hoping to give the mother figure in your life flowers that’ll last, this gift basket features an air-dried lavender bouquet, along with an organic chocolate bar made with lavender oil, honey, cacao nibs and more. This gift basket also includes a lavender-scented incense — studies show that lavender has multiple benefits, including helping with anxiety and sleep disorders.

A great gift option for coffee lovers, the Espresso Gift Crate from Williams Sonoma comes with two of the retailer’s house-crafted coffee capsules along with a vanilla bean coffee syrup to craft their favorite espresso-based cup. This gift basket also includes four porcelain espresso cups and kitchen towels adorned with the Williams Sonoma logo.

If the mother figure in your life leans more toward tea than coffee, this unique gift basket features a floral teapot and cup stoneware set, along with some teatime essentials like shortbread cookies, camomile tea and sugar stir sticks.

This Chest of Chocolates from Harry & David features several chocolate treats to satisfy the mom with a sweet tooth. The chest — which is made from wood and pleather and can serve as a keepsake once it’s empty — includes chocolate-covered popcorn, mini mints, pretzels, truffles, cake and more.

This gift basket from Hickory Farms features a variety of treats to help mom relax, including a peppermint-and-lemon-scented shower steamer, champagne gummies, a watermelon and mint cocktail mix, a “Mom” tumbler and a grapefruit-scented candle. All of the products are packaged in a floral print canvas tote that they can use on its own.

If your mom is a hot sauce fan, they’ll likely love this hot sauce gift set that includes spices and other essential tools to craft two artisanal blends of hot sauces at home. The kit comes with two spice mixes, two 4-ounce reusable glass hot sauce bottles, a fine mesh strainer and a stainless steel funnel. According to the brand, the initial prep time takes about 10 minutes, but the hot sauces should age for at least three days.

If the mother figure in your life loves to craft a good charcuterie board, this gift basket features Bella Cucina products like pesto, spreads, tarts, crackers and flatbread that comes packed in a woven basket. It also includes an olive wood knife for hosting parties and more.

A useful gift for the mom who’s always tending to their garden, the Planted with Love Gift Basket comes with canvas gardening gloves, two packs of planting seeds and a peach blossom reed diffuser. It also includes several snacks to enjoy, including a salted toffee chocolate bar, shortbread cookies, a Caramel Vanilla tea bag from The Republic of Tea, and Harry & David’s Classic Caramel Moose Munch popcorn.

Bokksu’s Classic Bokksu Gift Box is delivered once a month for three months and is packed with an assortment of Japanese-themed snacks and candies — the site says the box contains around 20 to 24 items per box, along with a surprise tea pairing. Each order comes with a booklet describing the story behind each snack and can be a great way to encourage the mother figure in your life to explore new foods from around the globe.

This gift basket can help the movie buff mom complete their movie nights — and with four reusable popcorn buckets, it can be shared among the family. It comes with microwave popcorn and kettle corn, as well as other sweet snacks like peanut crunch, chocolate wafer bites, taffy bar, chocolate caramels and a Tootsie Roll bank filled with candy.

Great for wine lovers, this gift basket has four different types of sparkling wine to choose from, including prosecco, Dom Perignon and more. The basket also includes chocolate truffles and truffle bars, as well as different types of chocolate and cookies.

This Stonewall Kitchen gift basket, based on the traditional New England breakfast, is a great gift option for mother figures who love bringing family together at the breakfast table. The basket features the brand’s Farmhouse Blend Coffee, Pancake & Waffle Mix, Maine Maple Syrup, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Strawberry Jam and Cinnamon Bun Mix.

To help them unwind, this gift basket is filled with spa essentials like shower gel, bubble bath soap, bath salts and body lotion. According to the brand, all of the products feature a honey and almond scent, and they’re all packaged in a woven basket that your mom can reuse later on.

This sweet and simple gift basket comes with a live succulent, a mango-and-coconut-scented soy candle, safety matches in a glass bottle and a Mother’s Day card that can include a personalized message. You can select between a white or terracotta pot for the plant, and you can include add-ons like a lip balm, sugar scrub or bath bomb for an additional charge.

Glossier’s The Skincare Edit is packed with some of the brand’s best-selling products in mini sizes, including the Milk Jelly Cleaner, Super Bounce hydrating serum and Priming moisturizer. Your mother figure can use them to enhance their daily skin care routine and take the products on the go, according to the brand. The set also includes a headband to keep their hair out of their face, lip balm in the colors Original and Rose, and Futuredew, an oil-serum hybrid.

If your mom has a sweet tooth, they might enjoy this cookie tin. This Mother’s Day Gift Tin from Cheryl’s Cookies features 16 individually wrapped frosted cookies in multiple flavors, including key lime white chip, strawberry, lemon burst and peaches and cream.

