New & Notable from Dove and Purell

Stasher just released its new Stasher Bowls, which come in sizes ranging from one to eight cups and, like their signature Stasher Bags, are microwaveable, dishwasher-safe and have the Pinch-Loc seal. Select writer Zoe Malin has been using the bowls for about a month and said they’re sturdier compared to Stasher Bags. Their flat bottom and wide opening makes them easy to fill with food or liquids like broth or dressing, too. You can use your Stasher Bowls to store your leftover Chipotle, especially since they just dropped their first new chicken flavor in 29 years: pollo asado, which it's promoting through free delivery on pollo asado orders placed on their website or app through March 20.

After unveiling its latest products and updates in early March, Apple is now shipping its latest iPad Air 5, iPhone SE 3, the new Mac Studio and Studio Display — as well as new colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

And Dyson has announced its newest Dyson Airwrap multi-styler will be available this summer with several new attachments — including a Coanda smoothing dryer, firm and soft brushes and airwrap barrels. The company says that the new Airwrap can help style hair without using high heat. We’ve written about Dyson’s roster of popular hair tools and it makes one of our favorite cordless vacuums.

If you’re still reeling from last weekend’s time change, consider the Manta sleep mask — which helps keep light from your eyes without squishing your eyeballs — as well as Shop TODAY’s roundup of spring sleep sales. And for more ways to save on online and in-store purchases, check out Rakuten’s shopping portal.

Dove debuted new products for its Hair Therapy line, which uses ingredients like retinol, peptides, ceramides, Vitamin C, amino acids and hyaluronic serum that help to “target hair at the cellular level,” according to the company. The new releases include the Dove Hair Therapy Rescue & Protect 1 Minute Serum + Conditioner , Dove Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist , Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss Repair + Ceramide Serum and Dove Hair Therapy Strength & Fullness Boost Shampoo.

Purell debuted two new foam hand sanitizers, the Naturals Foam and the 2-in-1 Moisturizing Foam, which both contain 70 percent ethyl alcohol — meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for hand sanitizers. Purell says that the Naturals Foam is made from ethanol with a 91-percent bio-based composition. The Moisturizing Foam has ingredients like antioxidants, vitamin B3 and vitamin E that the company says help moisturize skin without leaving hands feeling sticky.

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Cleancult, whose top-rated eco-friendly cleaning products we’ve highlighted, is offering 25 percent off sitewide with code SPR25 through March 20. Tushy, whose bidets we’ve recommended, is offering 15 percent off sitewide with code LUCKY through March 19. DreamCloud, whose mattresses we’ve recommended for being natural, organic and eco-friendly, is offering $300 off all King- and Queen-size mattresses through March 20.

