This week, we’ve got new a hair styling tool, smart watches and a line of kids’ home decor that we think you’ll want to know about. There are also some sizable summer sales worth considering, like Nordstrom's biannual sale.
New this week
Dyson has launched their second generation Airwrap Multi-Styler, which includes new attachments like the Coanda Smoothing Dryer, Firm and Smooth Brushes and the Airwrap Barrels (air flows in both directions in Dyson’s latest Airwrap, which means you can use one barrel to curl all the hair on your head, unlike previous versions).
Lululemon’s Astro Pant — the first drop from their Throwback Collection (inspired by Lululemon’s Y2K archives) — has been released. The pants are made from sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, according to the brand, and have a retro flare design that starts from the knees and extends to the hem.
You can now buy Garmin’s Forerunner 255 and 955 smartwatches, which have built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring and which connect to the Garmin Connect app. Garmin has also released a solar charging version of the 955 smartwatch with longer battery life.
Ninja has released the multi-use, 4-quart PossiblePan and 7-quart PossiblePot, which are both nonstick, dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The brand says they can replace 12 kitchen items (similar to Select favorite Our Place Always Pan).
Home Depot introduced StyleWell Kids, a new line of home decor with fun designs (think nautical or the great outdoors) that includes shower curtains, bed sheets and kids bedding sets. Home Depot plans to introduce bedroom accents and wall decor later this year.
On sale this week
Here are some brands and retailers currently offering discounts through the next week (and, in one case, through July).
Lenovo is offering up to 65% off select doorbusters
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is offering up to 60% off clothes, shoes and accessories through June 5
Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 50% off select Clinique products through July 4
Target is offering 40% off select patio furniture through June 4
DreamCloud is offering $200 off its Luxury Hybrid Mattress (including bonus sleep accessories) through June 6
Shopping news: smart home upgrades and 80s timepieces
Sonos has released its first voice assistant, Sonos Voice Control, which is now available on any Sonos that has a built-in mic. To use it, you must set it up via the Sonos app. Then simply say "Hey Sonos" and you can request songs or adjust the volume.
Ikea has announced the Dirigera smart home hub and companion app, which will come out in October. Ikea claims it will be user-friendly and convenient for more people to set up their own smart homes. The hub will be compatible with smart home products from Amazon, Apple and Google using the Matter standard.
As season 4 of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix, Timex has reintroduced three of its watches from the 1980s — the Camper, T80 and Atlantis — with imagery and branding from the show.
What we bought this week
Earlier this year, my wife gifted me an Aarke Stainless Steel Bottle. Now, with summertime approaching, I'm increasingly using it. I bought multiple bottles so I could keep some in the fridge (ready and cold). But Aarke’s bottles aren’t dishwasher-friendly (we’ve already ruined three of them by accident), so be sure to wash them by hand. Regrets aside, I immediately bought three more and I’m looking forward to many months of seltzer-complementing grilling.
— Gideon Grudo, editorial director
After four years together, last weekend my first-generation 2018 AirPods kicked the bucket. Since the AirPods Pro were on sale during Memorial Day, I bought them to replace my originals. They came overnight thanks to Amazon Prime’s free, fast shipping, so I only had to suffer through one run without them. I’ve never used noise-canceling headphones before and, I have to say, I’m so impressed by how well they drown out the sound. I can actually run along the lake in Chicago without the sound of the wind disrupting my music.
— Zoe Malin, editorial intern
What we’ve recommended this week
