With May behind us, we’re reflecting on our coverage and highlighting what became Select readers’ favorite items to shop this month, during which we celebrated Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

With the uptick in temperature in most parts of the country, we considered your many barbecues (present and future) and recommended grill cleaning products, as well as lawn mowers to clean up your backyard for guests. For those of us who have taken our tech outdoors, we covered the launch of the Amazon Fire 7 and the outdoor Roku TV, both of which you can use on your patio. The Allbirds Tree Flyers and Sony Linkbuds S — more new releases in May — are a great pair to use on a hot morning run. If you’re looking to beat the heat in your living space, Select editor Justin Krajeski also shared his favorite window AC unit.

Select readers also seemed especially concerned with self care — possibly because we’re all headed back out into the world again — and spent time with our recommendations for purple shampoo, acne-friendly sunscreen, and more.

To get more specific, below are the 10 most purchased products we covered in May.

4.5-star average rating from over 4,700 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from over 410 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 11,900 reviews on Amazon

4.3-star average rating from over 7,500 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from over 10,100 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from over 60,660 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from over 29,400 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from over 4,800 reviews on Amazon

4.4-star average rating from over 2,800 reviews on Amazon

4.5-star average rating from over 6,000 reviews on Amazon

