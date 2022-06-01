IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

May bestsellers: Hair care, grill cleaning supplies and more

In May, readers purchased purple shampoo, flat irons, floss and more.
Below we highlight the 10 products Select readers purchased most during May including sunscreen, grill cleaners and more.
By Gabriella DePinho

With May behind us, we’re reflecting on our coverage and highlighting what became Select readers’ favorite items to shop this month, during which we celebrated Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

With the uptick in temperature in most parts of the country, we considered your many barbecues (present and future) and recommended grill cleaning products, as well as lawn mowers to clean up your backyard for guests. For those of us who have taken our tech outdoors, we covered the launch of the Amazon Fire 7 and the outdoor Roku TV, both of which you can use on your patio. The Allbirds Tree Flyers and Sony Linkbuds S — more new releases in May — are a great pair to use on a hot morning run. If you’re looking to beat the heat in your living space, Select editor Justin Krajeski also shared his favorite window AC unit.

Select readers also seemed especially concerned with self care — possibly because we’re all headed back out into the world again — and spent time with our recommendations for purple shampoo, acne-friendly sunscreen, and more.

To get more specific, below are the 10 most purchased products we covered in May.

Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow pH 4.5 Neutralizing Shampoo

CHI Original Digital Ceramic Hairstyling Iron

REACH Floss

GRILLART Bristle-Free Brush and Scraper

Midea U 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Air Conditioning MAW08V1QW

Flexzilla 100-Foot Garden Hose

EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen SPF 46

PeachSkin Sage Green Sheet Set

Red Copper Nonstick Frying Pan

Toshiba CAF-W36USW Air Purifier

Gabriella DePinho

Gabriella DePinho is a production coordinator for Select on NBC News.