New & Notable from J.R. Watkins, Osprey and Maelove

In consumer news, electric vehicle company Tesla is under fire for a feature in its "Full Self-Driving" mode that enables some of its cars to roll through stop signs. The electric car company is recalling 54,000 cars and SUVs since its “Full Self-Driving” mode lets drivers come to a rolling stop at up to 5.6 miles per hour. Tesla says it will correct the issue through an internet software upgrade. And luxury fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana also announced it would no longer use animal fur in its items. Instead, the brand will use faux fur in line with guidelines created by the Free Fur Alliance. The company said it made the decision in the spirit of “working toward a more sustainable future.”
Every morning, the Select team shares some of the newest and most notable products you should know about. Today, highlights include a foaming soap from J.R. Watkins, a carry-on suitcase from Osprey and a dry skin cleanser from Maelove.
J.R. Watkins introduces foaming soap with new formula
J.R. Watkins, the classic soap brand that dates back to 1868, just launched its newly formulated foaming soap. The soap is made with ingredients like calendula, oat, vitamin D and vitamin E, and the company says that it won’t dry out your skin. It comes in a 9-ounce bottle and is also available in refill bags. The new soap comes in lavender, ocean breeze, lemon and rosewater, a brand new scent for the company.
Osprey releases new carry-on suitcase
Osprey, well-known for its backpacks for hiking and the outdoors, has launched a new carry-on suitcase with a shell exterior that it says is made of 80 percent recycled materials — specifically from old road barriers — and a front panel made of TPU coated recycled polyester. The suitcase is 21.5 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, which the company says is a universal carry-on size, and the zipper can expand to create 5 more liters of packing capacity, according to the brand.
Maelove drops new cleanser for dry skin
Popular skin care company Maelove released this new cleanser, which it says is ideal for people with dry, sensitive skin. The cleanser includes several ingredients that the company says can help to moisturize the skin, including ceramides, cholesterol, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.
Ongoing February sales
- Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 80 percent off select styles ending today.
- Sur La Table is offering up to 50 percent off select cookware.
- Casper is offering up to 40 percent off select mattresses and pillows during their Biannual Bedtime sale.
- Madewell is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items with the code FLASH through Feb. 7.
- Buybuybaby is offering 25 percent off Fisher Price swings, bouncers and rockers until February 28.
- Home Depot is offering 25 percent off on storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27.
- Kate Spade is offering 22 percent off sale styles with the code LNY22 ending today.
- 1-800-Flowers is taking 20 percent off Valentine's Day flowers, gifts and more with the code VDAYSAVE through Feb. 9.
- Homesick is offering up to 20 percent off candles during its Valentine’s Day Sale.
- W&P is offering 20 percent off the Porter collection through Feb. 7.
- Milk Bar is offering free shipping on orders worth $75 and up through Feb. 14.
