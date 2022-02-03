New & Notable from J.R. Watkins, Osprey and Maelove

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

In consumer news, electric vehicle company Tesla is under fire for a feature in its "Full Self-Driving" mode that enables some of its cars to roll through stop signs. The electric car company is recalling 54,000 cars and SUVs since its “Full Self-Driving” mode lets drivers come to a rolling stop at up to 5.6 miles per hour. Tesla says it will correct the issue through an internet software upgrade. And luxury fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana also announced it would no longer use animal fur in its items. Instead, the brand will use faux fur in line with guidelines created by the Free Fur Alliance. The company said it made the decision in the spirit of “working toward a more sustainable future.”

Every morning, the Select team shares some of the newest and most notable products you should know about. Today, highlights include a foaming soap from J.R. Watkins, a carry-on suitcase from Osprey and a dry skin cleanser from Maelove.

J.R. Watkins, the classic soap brand that dates back to 1868, just launched its newly formulated foaming soap. The soap is made with ingredients like calendula, oat, vitamin D and vitamin E, and the company says that it won’t dry out your skin. It comes in a 9-ounce bottle and is also available in refill bags. The new soap comes in lavender, ocean breeze, lemon and rosewater, a brand new scent for the company.

Osprey, well-known for its backpacks for hiking and the outdoors, has launched a new carry-on suitcase with a shell exterior that it says is made of 80 percent recycled materials — specifically from old road barriers — and a front panel made of TPU coated recycled polyester. The suitcase is 21.5 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, which the company says is a universal carry-on size, and the zipper can expand to create 5 more liters of packing capacity, according to the brand.

Popular skin care company Maelove released this new cleanser, which it says is ideal for people with dry, sensitive skin. The cleanser includes several ingredients that the company says can help to moisturize the skin, including ceramides, cholesterol, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

