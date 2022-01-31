10 Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas they'll appreciate in 2022

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Though we never need a reason to spoil the people we love, Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that encourages us to celebrate and cherish our loved ones, whether that’s our partner, our parents or our friends. Though sweet treats like heart-shaped candy boxes are traditionally the most popular Valentine’s Day gift, jewelry isn’t far behind: In a 2021 Valentine’s Day survey, Offers.com found that flowers and jewelry were tied as the second most popular gift options after chocolate and candy.

To help you narrow down your Valentine’s Day gift search, we’ve gathered some jewelry gift options for every shopper and budget.

The best Valentine’s Day jewelry gift ideas in 2021

To help you find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, we rounded up some necklaces, earrings, bracelets and watches across various price points. We included wares from trending designers that are popular among fashion bloggers and celebrities, as well as some from lesser-known designers from marketplaces like Etsy.

If they like to incorporate natural elements into their wardrobe, consider adorning their neck with a floral chain necklace on Valentine’s Day. Dangling from the 16.5-inch gold-plated, stainless steel Albert chain is a real orchid flower, and each necklace is one of a kind.

Another popular brand that takes inspiration from nature, Cult Gaia is best known for its statement bags, but it also makes bold jewelry. These gold tone brass earrings take the popular hoop style up a notch with a circular ring motif.

Any mother figure in your life will likely find these versatile earrings especially sentimental, as the two women behind the brand, Jenny and Lily Monbouquette, are a mother-daughter duo themselves. According to the brand, all of the pieces are designed to transition from day to night — these earrings can be worn as either subtle gold balls or suspended pearl statement earrings.

Jewelry designer Bea Bongiasca is well known for her fun and vibrant enameled creations worn by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus. These asymmetrical flower-inspired earrings — one of Bongiasca’s most popular designs — come in several different mismatched colorways and are secured behind the ear with butterfly fastenings.

A unique twist on the heart-clad Valentine’s Day jewelry trend, this charm necklace from Mondo Mondo is decorated with four glass stones and a heart-shaped charm in the center. It’s available with either Red or Blue stones and with a 15-inch or 18-inch chain.

A simpler style marketed toward men, this stainless steel ring is designed to look like a nail bent into a circular shape. It’s offered in ring sizes 8 through 12, and the brand says it will cover repairs up to one year from the purchase date.

This handmade bracelet is a great Valentine’s Day gift option for those looking to add a personalized touch to their present. You can customize everything about the bracelet, including the type of metal it’s made out of, the length of the chain and the number of letters and symbols it includes (up to six).

In its 2022 trend report, Pinterest predicted that timepieces will “define 2022 style.” If your partner likes to keep up with the latest trends (or is chronically late), this watch from Victorinox Swiss Army has a timeless blue face with stainless steel accents. According to the brand, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters (approximately 328 feet) and includes a five-year limited warranty.

Denmark watch brand Skagen incorporates the minimalist aesthetic of its home country into all of its designs. This simple, sleek style features a three-hand sunray dial with gemstones as markers. The watch comes with two interchangeable bands: a rose-tone stainless steel mesh strap and a charcoal eco leather strap.

A simple bracelet with a hint of sparkle, this piece from French jewelry brand Gas Bijoux is made up of intricate oval links with glass beads in the center of each of them. The handmade bracelet is plated in 24-karat gold, and the brand makes a matching necklace if you want to give them a set.

Stores to check out for Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts

If you’re looking for some more jewelry gift ideas, we rounded up some popular brands and retailers with a wide range of jewelry options to consider.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.