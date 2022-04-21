New & Notable from Kora Organics and Takeya

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Kendra Scott — a Select favorite jewelry purveyor for its chunky gold wedding band in turquoise — has launched its first collection of watches, which includes stainless steel watches in 28-milimeter or 35-milimeter sizes, as well as Apple Watch-compatible bands in various shades, from rose gold tones to black. If you're looking for an upgrade, here are other bands for your Apple Watch

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

Additionally, Lands’ End and QVC have partnered on a women’s swimwear line, which includes two-piece swimsuits and separates, as well as one-piece looks in sizes two to 32, for petite, regular and tall customers. We’ve highlighted Lands’ End for their stylish and versatile tankini in our guide to UPF clothing. Like other affordable swimsuits we’ve recommended, prices across the Lands’ End and QVC collaboration range from $30 to $100. If you’ve been looking for somewhere exotic to wear your new two-piece, we’ve highlighted travel cards that can help you save on your beach rentals this summer. For more women’s swimwear options, our colleagues at Shop TODAY have written about buying swimwear online, too.

Kora Organics has launched the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer — Kora says it uses green algae for longer lasting hydration. It has a gel texture that should feel lightweight and cooling on your skin without any stickiness, either, according to the brand. When you finish using the moisturizer, you can refill the previous pod with a new pod rather than buying a new jar — to do so, click on the pull-down and select “refill pod only." Kora, a Clean at Sephora brand, says that all of its ingredients are sustainably sourced, certified organic, cruelty-free and vegan.

Takeya’s latest water bottle, the Sport Water Bottle with Spout Lid, features triple-walled stainless steel and copper insulation to help keep water cold throughout the day — Takeya says the lid is leak-proof. The dishwasher-safe bottle is available in five colors — ranging from a bright pink to a deep blue — and can be purchased in four sizes, from 22 ounces to 64 ounces. We’ve highlighted Takeya products in our coverage of top-rated reusable water bottle.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.