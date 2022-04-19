Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While the United States officially recognizes Grandparents’ Day on the first Sunday of September after Labor Day, many choose to use Mother’s Day to celebrate all the maternal figures in their lives, including grandmothers. This year, Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 8, and if you’re looking for gifts for the grandmother who helped raise you, we compiled a few highly rated Mother’s Day gifts to make them feel appreciated.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for grandmas

We rounded up some highly rated Mother’s Day gift ideas for grandmas aligned with Select reader interest. We also referred to previous expert recommendations.

If your grandma prefers tea over coffee, you might want to treat her to a tea sampler set like this one from Tea Forté, especially since studies have shown that tea can help boost mental and physical health. The assortment box includes 10 popular tea blends like Earl Grey, Chamomile Citron, Ginger Lemongrass as well as others with aromatic fruits, spices and herbs.

If your grandma’s kitchen needs an upgrade, it might be time to introduce her to a Select reader favorite: the air fryer. This pod-shaped air fryer has a 2.6-quart removable basket that holds up to 2.2 pounds of food, according to the brand. As it is on the smaller side, the Bella is better for cooking for one or two people rather than a whole family.

Whether you’re an only grandchild or you’re one of many, you can help your grandma show off her family fondness with this birthstone bracelet. It can be customized with the stones for each grandchild’s birth month up to 12 stones, and you can request the stones be set in a certain order.

If your grandma uses lots of herbs, these mason jar grow kits might be an easy way for her to always have fresh herbs on hand. The planters use a passive hydroponic system that regulates the plants’ moisture and nourishes their roots, according to the brand. If your grandma would prefer another herb, the kit can also be ordered with a basil, mint, parsley, or rosemary plant instead.

For the grandma who takes just a few too many photos of her growing grandkids, the Aura Mason Luxe might help her display all her favorite pictures. One of the best digital photo frames out there, this frame is 9.7 inches and offers 2K resolution, according to the brand. The frame is also Wi-Fi-enabled, which allows you to control it from the companion app or online, according to the brand. You can also invite family members or friends to contribute to the display, which means that grandmothers who live far away can still get regular photo updates added to the frame. In addition to photos, the frame supports 30-second videos and comes with free unlimited storage.

If your grandma has a green thumb, this petite pink orchid from The Sill might make a good gift for her. The Sill says this is one of the easiest orchid varieties to keep as a houseplant — it should bloom for up to three months each year. The orchid will arrive in a nursery grow pot settled inside your planter of choice.

The need for face masks in the last two year has also led to the rise of face mask accessories. Lele Sadoughi’s face masks and accompanying accessories have been popular throughout the pandemic. This 26-inch beaded chain features faux pearls with lobster clasps at each end for masks and detachable hooks for sunglasses. It’s a practical present that grandma can use to keep track of her most important accessories.

If your grandma frequents the farmer market or is looking for a way to reduce the number of single-use plastic bags she uses, she might be in the market for a stylish reusable bag. Baggu says this bag can comfortably carry two or three plastic bags’ worth of groceries, or up to 50 pounds. The machine-washable bag is made from recycled ripstop nylon and comes in more than 50 patterns and colors.

Grandmothers often have plenty of comedic and moving stories about their lives and we never seem to have enough time to hear them all. A StoryWorth subscription will give them the chance — and the motivation — to write those stories down and create a family keepsake. A StoryWorth subscription includes a year’s worth of writing prompts and one hardcover book with a black-and-white interior. StoryWorth also allows for the purchase of additional books for an added fee.

These slippers from Select reader favorite brand L.L.Bean can offer a comfortable shoe for your grandma to wear around the house or out and about. The Wicked Good Moccasins are soft, durable and feature a warm, shearling lining that draws moisture away from the feet, according to the brand.

This highly rated robe is made from Turkish cotton that’s designed to be soft to the touch, according to Parachute, and is a great option for her to wear around the house. It features an adjustable tie at the waist and two side pockets. It’s available in sizes Small to 3X and comes in 10 shades, including Mulberry (a deep burgundy), Celery (a pale green hue) and Amber (a mustard color). The robe has earned an average 4.38-star rating over more than 1,600 reviews. If you’re looking for another light option for the summer, Parachute makes a linen robe as well.

If your grandma is a fiend for hot beverages, this Select reader and staff favorite Ember Mug might be a good gift idea for her. This 10-ounce mug features a built-in battery that can keep coffee at a set temperature of 120 degrees to 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 1.5 hours on its own, the brand says. It can stay warm even longer when it sits on top of the included charging coaster. You can also set the temperature through the Ember app.

If your grandma is traveling to visit friends and family often, she might be in need of a new weekender bag, such as this one from Away, a Select reader favorite brand. The Large Everywhere Bag, a bigger version of the brand’s Everywhere Bag, features an interior organization system that includes zipper and slip pockets along with a separate water bottle pocket and a padded pocket for laptops up to 15 inches wide. It’s made from a water-resistant nylon and is trimmed in leather. To personalize it, you can choose to embroider the bag with letters for an additional fee. However, keep in mind that this customization will take longer to ship and may not arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

If grandma doesn’t like candles, you can give her this highly rated diffuser with a chic, minimalist design (the brand says it’s meant to double as decor). This diffuser is made with a matte ceramic that currently comes in eight colors, including Terracotta, Rose and Honey. To use, she can fill up the water reservoir to the suggested fill line and add in a couple of drops of essential oils.

