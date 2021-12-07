Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

New data from the NPD Group suggests that although there’s a potential “post-peak lull” in sales after Black Friday, there will likely be a second and even larger peak in holiday spending starting one week before Christmas Day. That means shoppers should avoid the last-week rush by shopping earlier and exercising more flexibility with their purchases, said NPD’s chief industry advisor Marshal Cohen.

This projection is consistent with others. The National Retail Federation reported that total spending in November and December could grow as much as 11.5 percent compared to the previous year, now higher than what the trade group predicted back in October. However, NRF economist ​​Jack Kleinhenz said in a press release Friday that he was uncertain whether the new omicron variant of Covid-19, which may threaten holiday gatherings, could shift the holiday shopping boom this year.

Though Cyber Week deals have mostly phased out, there are still several sales and launches to round out your holiday shopping list. Sephora’s Beauty for All Event is currently offering 20 percent off a one-time purchase through Dec. 12 for Beauty Insider tiers, while Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes up to 30 percent off sitewide.

To spark some inspiration for your holiday shopping and beyond, we’ve published several gift guides that we’ll update through the rest of the year — most recently, we shared some of our favorite stocking stuffers and fun gifts for dog lovers. And below, we’ve rounded up notable launches, deals and sales that we think you should know about.

New launches from Burrow, LEGO and Mario Badescu

If you’re looking for unique gifts to give this season, we’ve selected a few recent launches we think you’ll be interested in based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.

Burrow launched its Field Collection today, the brand’s third sofa collection, which it says is driven by customer feedback and insights on past sofa systems. The new collection features detached and reversible cushions and a hardwood frame. You can choose from two color options — Fog Gray and Carbon Gray — and three leg options, including Oak Finish and Black Metal. It also allows you to add a separate ottoman for additional comfort.

The LEGO Collection x Target collaboration just launched nearly 300 limited-edition items that go beyond the typical LEGO sets and toys — the collection includes categories from home decor and holiday decorations to apparel and pet products. The products — which are exclusive to Target and feature everything from colorful sweaters to tumblers shaped like LEGO pieces — can be for the whole family, with items for toddler, kids and adults. Prices range from $1.50 to $120 (most items are under $30), and the collection is also available via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options like drive up and order pickup.

Skin care brand Mario Badescu added a new Brightening Eye Serum to its collection of eye creams. The serum features a combination of ingredients like caffeine, squalene, glycerin and niacinamide, which the brand says helps to brighten, tighten and firm underneath the eye. You can use this serum both in the morning and at night, and it can also be used on the eyelids, according to the brand.

Ongoing sales to shop now

If you’re still looking for good bargains throughout December, we’ve rounded up ones that you can shop now from retailers like Kohl’s, Macy’s and Target.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.