Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still sales and deals that you can take advantage of — maybe you’re looking for a last-minute gift this holiday season, or perhaps you want to reward yourself after a long year. If you’re eyeing anything in the skin care, beauty or wellness spaces, Sephora just kicked off its first-ever Beauty for All event, which offers all three tiers of Beauty Insiders 20 percent off with code GIFTEASY as well as 30 percent off the brand’s Sephora Collection through Dec. 12. However, there are some exceptions — shoppers are limited to purchasing five Morphe products and three tarte Shape Tape concealers per transaction, according to the brand. Likewise, the 20 percent off discount cannot be used on select brands, including Sephora Collection, The Ordinary, Dyson, Oribe, CHANEL and MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM products.

To help guide your shopping (and share my love for skin care and wellness), below are some notable sales and deals we think you’ll enjoy. To ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve used price trackers Honey and CamelCamelCamel .

Best deals during the Sephora 2021 Beauty for All Event

We compiled some of the best deals during Sephora’s sales event based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 3,570 reviews on Sephora

This Olaplex hair mask is a Select reader favorite and was previously recommended by Select writers Hanna Horvath (for bleached hair) and Leila Najafi (for 3B curly hair). You can apply it to dry or damp hair for extended periods of time — Horvath often leaves it on overnight and Najafi keeps it on for about 30 minutes. You can also get the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner on sale (both of which are personal favorites of mine).

Lowest price since February 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 114 reviews on Sephora

This 18-ounce Voluspa candle is one of our favorite gifts under $50 and is recommended by Select editor Morgan Greenwald. According to the brand, the Goji & Tarocco Orange has notes of Goji Berry, Mango and Tarocco Orange. It also comes in a mini version.

Lowest price since August, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 778 reviews on Sephora

This cream by Korean beauty brand and Select favorite Laneige is designed to address acne, blemishes and dryness for normal and dry skin types, according to the brand. It contains green mineral water and skips over parabens and phthalates, Laneige says.

Lowest price since August, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 3,875 reviews on Sephora

These pimple patches by Peace Out come in packs of 20 and 40. They include salicylic acid, a popular ingredient among acne-fighting products, as well as vitamin A and aloe vera leaf.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 478 reviews on Sephora

This blow dryer brush from Select reader favorite brand Drybar uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and add shine, according to the brand. Drybar says it also features vents meant to provide maximum airflow and an ergonomic design.

