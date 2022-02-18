New & Notable from Otterbox, Andie and Outdoor Voices

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
New & Notable is our daily highlight of recent shopping news, new product launches, notable sales and deals and more.
With the U.S. suspending imports of avocados from Mexico, it may be harder to buy them in the coming weeks — if you want to lengthen the shelf life of your avocados as a result, consider turning to what Select writer Zoe Malin calls her “favorite eco-friendly storage product,” Stasher Bags. Specifically, the Stand-Up Mega Stasher Bag might be worth considering — it’s deep enough to store whole avocados, Stasher says.
Otterbox launches Core Series phone cases for iPhone 13
Otterbox, which we’ve featured in our coverage of phone cases, is well known for their hard-shell protective cases. According to the company, the Core Series line uses 50 percent recycled material and has a flexible, one-piece form that Otterbox says makes for good grip and easy installation. The slim case also has raised edges, which the company says can protect the screen and camera from damage. The cases are designed for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini.
Andie releases nylon-sourced swimwear for spring
We’ve previously featured Andie in our guides to affordable one-piece women’s swimsuits and LGBTQ-owned businesses. Made for spring 2022, the Club Andie collection includes pieces made from recycled nylon the company calls Glossy Eco Nylon. Included in the collection are swimsuits like The Amalfi, The Bermuda Top, The Hipster Bottom and more.
Outdoor Voices drops outdoor collection
Popular activewear purveyor Outdoor Voices — featured throughout our guides to women’s running shorts and men’s work-from-home pants — says its new OV Outdoor collection was fashioned with function in mind, with several pockets and “utilitarian details.” Items are available in different colorways: The Rectrek Zip-Off Pants, for example, come in combinations like Navy/Deep Taupe/Provence, Paprika/Sunstone/Peach and more. The collection also includes the Rectrek Zip-Off Overall, Rectrek 7-Inch Short, Rectrek Vest and more.
