Presidents Day is right around the corner, which means retailers will be hosting a variety of sales on everything from furniture and mattresses to home and kitchen appliances. While there are plenty of sales across categories, experts told us in our February sales guide that mattresses, furniture and TVs will see the deepest discounts on Presidents Day weekend — partially thanks to the upcoming spring season and major sporting events.
To help you make the most of Presidents Day sales, we compiled the best sales and deals to shop across Select reader favorite categories and brands. We also spoke to retail experts about what to buy and what to avoid during this holiday.
SKIP AHEAD Best Presidents Day deals | Best Presidents Day sales
What to shop for on Presidents Day 2022 — and what to avoid
Presidents Day sales have already started, and you can expect some of them to last for at least a week after the holiday and even through the end of February, according to Nikki Baird, vice president of retail innovation at Aptos. Baird noted Presidents Day is “all about big-ticket items,” which primarily includes furniture, mattresses and appliances. You’ll likely find the best deals at major online retailers like Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon, and local sellers with less of an online presence, Baird added.
If you’re in the market for a new fridge, washer-dryer or other major appliance, retailers like Best Buy and Lowe’s have already begun offering deep discounts on appliances from brands like LG and Samsung. You can also expect deals on TVs, computers and other tech items during Presidents Day, with major retailers like Best Buy and Dell offering some of the lowest prices on tech.
While you'll also likely find the very last end-of-season deals on winter clothing and boots during Presidents Day, many apparel retailers have “pulled back substantially on sales” following the holiday season and Valentine’s Day, according to Baird. She recommended avoiding spring and summer items like clothing, grills and patio furniture “unless they are closeouts.” Otherwise, Baird said it’s best to shop for these items later in the year.
Best Presidents Day 2022 deals
Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best Presidents Day deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.
Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers
- Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey
- 4.8-star average rating from 2,229 reviews at Allbirds
- Machine-washable, cushioned insoles and breathable eucalyptus fiber exterior
The machine-washable Allbirds Tree Dashers are made from sustainable materials, including eucalyptus tree fiber, sugarcane and recycled plastic bottles, according to the brand. These sneakers feature a lightly padded heel collar that the brand says can lock your ankle in place while running. They come in a variety of colors, including Quartz (light grey), Lyra (bright green) and Geyser (light blue).
LG 27GL83A-B 27-inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 8,342 reviews on Amazon
- 27-inch display, adjustable stand and HDR 10 picture quality
This gaming monitor from LG allows for clear and smooth gaming motion using its 144Hz speed and Dynamic Action Sync to minimize lag, according to the brand. LG says you can also adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor for a more comfortable gaming experience.
Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner
- Lowest price since September, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 12,253 reviews on Amazon
- Weighs under 13 pounds, removable nozzle and two-tank system that separates clean and dirty water
The TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner comes with Bissel’s DeepReach PowerBrush Roll, which the brand says has four rows of bristles that can scrub messes off carpets and area rugs. For easy cleaning, the water tanks, brush role and nozzle are removable, according to the band.
Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Personal Blender
- Lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 16,119 reviews on Amazon
- Two manual speed settings, dishwasher-safe accessories and 1000 Watt motor
The Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Blender features preset settings with the brand’s Auto-iQ Technology, which Ninja says combines timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns to get a decent blend. The blender includes 18-ounce and 24-ounce cups with spout lids that let you take your blended smoothies and juices on the go, according to the brand.
Avocado Green Mattress
- Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 16,742 reviews at Avocado
- Made from certified organic materials, medium-firm feel and two upholstered handles on either side
One of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses, the Avocado Green Mattress features a supportive innerspring unit and is made from sustainable and certified organic latex, wool and cotton, according to the brand. You can choose from size Twin up to California King, and the brand offers a pillow-top attachment that it says can create a gentle-firm feel.
Samsung 75-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
- Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,297 reviews at Best Buy
- LED display, 4K Ultra HD resolution and Tizen smart platform for access to apps and channels
The Samsung Class 7 Series Smart TV is offered in multiple screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches. It lets you hide power cords and cables, allows for voice-activated control and automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices using its OneRemote function, according to the brand.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite
- Lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 4,697 reviews on Amazon
- 6.8-inch display, up to 10 weeks of battery on a single charge and IPX8 water resistance
The all-new Kindle Paperwhite, one of Amazon Kindle’s newest releases, includes 8GB of storage for thousands of digital books and 10 percent more brightness at the highest setting compared to the previous model, according to Amazon. This model also features a larger screen, a dark mode and an adjustable warm light.
Levoit Aerone True HEPA Air Purifier
- Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey
- 4.8-star average rating from 593 reviews at Best Buy
- Replaceable HEPA filter, 3-stage filtration of particles and two brightness settings
The Levoit Aerone Air Purifier can circulate fresh air over four times per hour in rooms up to 129 square feet, according to the brand. The air purifier comes with an extra filter, and an indicator light comes on when the filter needs to be replaced (the brand recommends replacing the filter every six to eight months).
The Allswell Mattress
- Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 3,471 reviews at Allswell
- Gel-infused memory foam, individually wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer and quilted top panel
The Allswell Mattress is designed with charcoal and copper gel-infused memory foam that absorbs heat and has a cooling effect while you sleep, according to the brand. Allswell says this mattress has a medium-firm feel and can be returned within 100 days if it doesn’t work out. The mattress is offered in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series Smart Roku TV
- Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star average rating from 17,348 reviews on Amazon
- 4K UHD picture quality, personalizable home screen and voice controls using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
One of our favorite TV brands, TCL’s Class 4-Series Smart TV features built-in Roku that lets you stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows, according to the brand. It’s available in multiple sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches.
Best Presidents Day 2022 sales
Here are the best sales across categories and brands during Presidents Day that are live right now — we'll also be posting articles throughout the week on major Shopping reader favorite categories like mattresses and appliances.
Best Presidents Day sales at Select reader favorite retailers
- Amazon: Save on everything from electronics and TVs to kitchen appliances and home decor
- Target: Up to 50 percent off select clothing and home decor and up to 20 percent off floor care
- The Home Depot: Up to 40 percent off select mattresses and mattress toppers, up to 35 percent off select bedroom furniture and up to 30 percent off select kitchen essentials through Feb. 23.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 20 percent off cookware and appliances during The Beyond Cooking Event
- Best Buy: Up to $600 off major appliances during the Appliance Presidents Day Sale through March 2.
- Wayfair: Up to 70 percent select items, including area rugs, wall art, outdoor furniture and more
Best Presidents Day 2022 furniture sales
- Rugs.com: Up to 80 percent off select sale items
- Overstock: Up to 70 percent off select bedding, rugs, furniture and more
- Ashley Furniture: Up to 60 percent off kitchen essentials, up to 35 percent off select sofas and reclining furniture and more during its Presidents Day Furniture Sale
- La-Z-Boy: Up to 30 percent off sitewide, which includes bedroom, kitchen and living room furniture
- Lovesac: Up to 30 percent off Sac bundles through Feb. 21
- Raymour and Flanigan: Up to 30 percent off select furniture and bedding during its Presidents Day Sale
- Apt2B: Up to 25 percent off sitewide through Feb 28
- Lightology: Up to 25 percent off select brands
- Article: Up to 20 percent off select items like office chairs, sofas, coffee tables and more through Feb 21
- Design Within Reach: Up to 15 percent off seating and dining furniture
- Kaiyo: Up to 15 percent off orders of $2,500 using the code CRUSH
- Burrow: Up to $600 off sitewide and 10 percent off orders up to $1,499
- Castelry: Up to $100 off every $1,000 spent on select items like sofas, nightstands, dining tables and more
Best Presidents Day 2022 mattress and bedding sales
- Gravity Blankets: Up to 30 percent off select sleepwear and bedding
- Brooklyn Bedding: Up to 25 percent off sitewide, including mattresses, pillows, sheets and more, through Feb 21
- Luma Sleep: Up to 25 percent off all mattresses, up to 35 percent off bundles and up to 20 percent off all bases and accessories
- Pillow Cube: Up to 25 percent off the Side Sleeper Pro and Ice Cube Cooling Pillow
- Allswell: Up to 20 percent off sitewide using the code PREZ20
- Nest Bedding: Up to 20 percent off the luxury mattresses
- Sleep Number: Up to 20 percent off select bedding and up to 25 percent off pillow protectors through Feb. 28
- Tuft and Needle: Up to 20 percent off mattresses and up to 10 percent off select bedding through Feb. 21
- Avocado: Up to $800 off mattresses using the code SAVE10
- Nolah Mattress: Up to $700 off mattresses
- Purple: Up to $700 off mattresses and sleep systems and up to $200 off pillows
- Casper: Up to $595 off mattress and 10 percent off accessories using the code PRESDAY22
- Tempur-Pedic: Up to $500 off on select adjustable mattress sets
- Birch Natural: Up to $400 off mattress using the code PRESDAY400
- Vaya Sleep: Up to $300 off mattresses using the code VAYA300
- Layla Sleep: Up to $200 off select mattresses
- Helix Sleep: Up to $100 off any mattress using the code PRESDAY100
Best Presidents Day 2022 home goods and appliance sales
- Sur la Table: Up to 50 percent off select cookware during its Cook’s Choice sale
- Society6: Up to 40 percent off sitewide, including art prints, throw pillows, comforters and more
- Williams Sonoma: Up to 30 percent off small appliances like air fryers, coffee machines, blenders and more during its Spring Electrics Event
- Lowe’s: Up to $500 off select appliances, up to 40 percent off select bath faucets and shower heads, up to 30 percent off select tools and more
- Samsung: Up to 33 percent off select washers and dryers, up to 31 percent off select refrigerators, up to 23 percent select microwaves and more
Best Presidents Day 2022 beauty and apparel sales
- Backcountry: Up to 70 percent off select sale items, including winter coats, travel accessories and more
- Nike: Up to 40 percent off select items like sneakers, coats, sweatshirts and more.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Up to 85 percent off select outerwear, shoes, dress pants and more
- EyeBuyDirect: Up to 20 percent off frames and 30 percent lenses through Feb 20
- Baublebar: 20 percent off all rings with code STACKING20 for a limited time and up to 80 percent off other sale items
- Madewell: Extra 20 percent off select sale styles using the code DOUBLEUP
- SkinStore: Up to 25 percent off select beauty brands using the code PRESIDENT
- Drybar: Up to 20 percent off blow dryers, hair care products and more during its Birthday Blowout Event.
Best Presidents Day tech sales
- Lenovo: Up to 89 percent on select electronics, up to 70 percent off select laptops, up to 42 percent off select desktops and more
- HP: Up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, monitors and more.
- Dell: Up to $300 off select laptops, desktops, gaming accessories and more
- ZAGG: Up to 25 percent off sitewide on screen protectors, cell phone cases and more starting Feb. 21
- Therabody: Up to $300 off the RecoveryAir devices
