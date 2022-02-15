Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Presidents Day is right around the corner, which means retailers will be hosting a variety of sales on everything from furniture and mattresses to home and kitchen appliances. While there are plenty of sales across categories, experts told us in our February sales guide that mattresses, furniture and TVs will see the deepest discounts on Presidents Day weekend — partially thanks to the upcoming spring season and major sporting events.

To help you make the most of Presidents Day sales, we compiled the best sales and deals to shop across Select reader favorite categories and brands. We also spoke to retail experts about what to buy and what to avoid during this holiday.

What to shop for on Presidents Day 2022 — and what to avoid

Presidents Day sales have already started, and you can expect some of them to last for at least a week after the holiday and even through the end of February, according to Nikki Baird, vice president of retail innovation at Aptos. Baird noted Presidents Day is “all about big-ticket items,” which primarily includes furniture, mattresses and appliances. You’ll likely find the best deals at major online retailers like Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon, and local sellers with less of an online presence, Baird added.

If you’re in the market for a new fridge, washer-dryer or other major appliance, retailers like Best Buy and Lowe’s have already begun offering deep discounts on appliances from brands like LG and Samsung. You can also expect deals on TVs, computers and other tech items during Presidents Day, with major retailers like Best Buy and Dell offering some of the lowest prices on tech.

While you'll also likely find the very last end-of-season deals on winter clothing and boots during Presidents Day, many apparel retailers have “pulled back substantially on sales” following the holiday season and Valentine’s Day, according to Baird. She recommended avoiding spring and summer items like clothing, grills and patio furniture “unless they are closeouts.” Otherwise, Baird said it’s best to shop for these items later in the year.

Best Presidents Day 2022 deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best Presidents Day deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 2,229 reviews at Allbirds

Machine-washable, cushioned insoles and breathable eucalyptus fiber exterior

The machine-washable Allbirds Tree Dashers are made from sustainable materials, including eucalyptus tree fiber, sugarcane and recycled plastic bottles, according to the brand. These sneakers feature a lightly padded heel collar that the brand says can lock your ankle in place while running. They come in a variety of colors, including Quartz (light grey), Lyra (bright green) and Geyser (light blue).

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 8,342 reviews on Amazon

27-inch display, adjustable stand and HDR 10 picture quality

This gaming monitor from LG allows for clear and smooth gaming motion using its 144Hz speed and Dynamic Action Sync to minimize lag, according to the brand. LG says you can also adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor for a more comfortable gaming experience.

Lowest price since September, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 12,253 reviews on Amazon

Weighs under 13 pounds, removable nozzle and two-tank system that separates clean and dirty water

The TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner comes with Bissel’s DeepReach PowerBrush Roll, which the brand says has four rows of bristles that can scrub messes off carpets and area rugs. For easy cleaning, the water tanks, brush role and nozzle are removable, according to the band.

Lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 16,119 reviews on Amazon

Two manual speed settings, dishwasher-safe accessories and 1000 Watt motor

The Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Blender features preset settings with the brand’s Auto-iQ Technology, which Ninja says combines timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns to get a decent blend. The blender includes 18-ounce and 24-ounce cups with spout lids that let you take your blended smoothies and juices on the go, according to the brand.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 16,742 reviews at Avocado

Made from certified organic materials, medium-firm feel and two upholstered handles on either side

One of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses, the Avocado Green Mattress features a supportive innerspring unit and is made from sustainable and certified organic latex, wool and cotton, according to the brand. You can choose from size Twin up to California King, and the brand offers a pillow-top attachment that it says can create a gentle-firm feel.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 2,297 reviews at Best Buy

LED display, 4K Ultra HD resolution and Tizen smart platform for access to apps and channels

The Samsung Class 7 Series Smart TV is offered in multiple screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches. It lets you hide power cords and cables, allows for voice-activated control and automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices using its OneRemote function, according to the brand.

Lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 4,697 reviews on Amazon

6.8-inch display, up to 10 weeks of battery on a single charge and IPX8 water resistance

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite, one of Amazon Kindle’s newest releases, includes 8GB of storage for thousands of digital books and 10 percent more brightness at the highest setting compared to the previous model, according to Amazon. This model also features a larger screen, a dark mode and an adjustable warm light.

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 593 reviews at Best Buy

Replaceable HEPA filter, 3-stage filtration of particles and two brightness settings

The Levoit Aerone Air Purifier can circulate fresh air over four times per hour in rooms up to 129 square feet, according to the brand. The air purifier comes with an extra filter, and an indicator light comes on when the filter needs to be replaced (the brand recommends replacing the filter every six to eight months).

Lowest price in 120 days, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 3,471 reviews at Allswell

Gel-infused memory foam, individually wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer and quilted top panel

The Allswell Mattress is designed with charcoal and copper gel-infused memory foam that absorbs heat and has a cooling effect while you sleep, according to the brand. Allswell says this mattress has a medium-firm feel and can be returned within 100 days if it doesn’t work out. The mattress is offered in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 17,348 reviews on Amazon

4K UHD picture quality, personalizable home screen and voice controls using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

One of our favorite TV brands, TCL’s Class 4-Series Smart TV features built-in Roku that lets you stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows, according to the brand. It’s available in multiple sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches.

Best Presidents Day 2022 sales

Here are the best sales across categories and brands during Presidents Day that are live right now — we'll also be posting articles throughout the week on major Shopping reader favorite categories like mattresses and appliances.

Best Presidents Day sales at Select reader favorite retailers

Best Presidents Day 2022 furniture sales

Best Presidents Day 2022 mattress and bedding sales

Best Presidents Day 2022 home goods and appliance sales

Best Presidents Day 2022 beauty and apparel sales

Backcountry : Up to 70 percent off select sale items, including winter coats, travel accessories and more

: Up to 70 percent off select sale items, including winter coats, travel accessories and more Nike : Up to 40 percent off select items like sneakers, coats, sweatshirts and more.

: Up to 40 percent off select items like sneakers, coats, sweatshirts and more. Men’s Wearhouse : Up to 85 percent off select outerwear, shoes, dress pants and more

: Up to 85 percent off select outerwear, shoes, dress pants and more EyeBuyDirect : Up to 20 percent off frames and 30 percent lenses through Feb 20

: Up to 20 percent off frames and 30 percent lenses through Feb 20 Baublebar : 20 percent off all rings with code STACKING20 for a limited time and up to 80 percent off other sale items

: 20 percent off all rings with code STACKING20 for a limited time and up to 80 percent off other sale items Madewell : Extra 20 percent off select sale styles using the code DOUBLEUP

: Extra 20 percent off select sale styles using the code DOUBLEUP SkinStore : Up to 25 percent off select beauty brands using the code PRESIDENT

: Up to 25 percent off select beauty brands using the code PRESIDENT Drybar: Up to 20 percent off blow dryers, hair care products and more during its Birthday Blowout Event.

Best Presidents Day tech sales

Lenovo : Up to 89 percent on select electronics, up to 70 percent off select laptops, up to 42 percent off select desktops and more

: Up to 89 percent on select electronics, up to 70 percent off select laptops, up to 42 percent off select desktops and more HP : Up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, monitors and more.

: Up to 70 percent off select laptops, desktops, monitors and more. Dell : Up to $300 off select laptops, desktops, gaming accessories and more

: Up to $300 off select laptops, desktops, gaming accessories and more ZAGG : Up to 25 percent off sitewide on screen protectors, cell phone cases and more starting Feb. 21

: Up to 25 percent off sitewide on screen protectors, cell phone cases and more starting Feb. 21 Therabody: Up to $300 off the RecoveryAir devices

