Several brands and retailers offer sales and discounts during Presidents Day weekend for shoppers to take advantage of. Many offer discounts on kitchen and cleaning appliances like air fryers to vacuums, so if you didn't take advantage of an appliance deal you had your eye on during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, now may be your second chance.

Using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, we found that some small and large appliances are currently being sold at prices comparable to what they were at the end of 2021. To help guide your shopping leading up to Presidents Day, we rounded up a selection of sales and deals on appliances we think you’ll want to know about.

Presidents Day appliance sales

To select the products and sales below, we consulted our kitchen and cleaning appliance coverage and found additional highly rated deals from notable brands. Overall, we found that some appliance deals were not at a historically low price, which may be due to inflation and supply chain issues. However, we made sure the deals below are the lowest price in at least the past 60 days using price trackers like Honey.

Lowest price since December, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 440 reviews at Best Buy

Delay start, Keep Warm function, dishwasher-safe inner pot and accessories

According to Instant Pot, this appliance is designed with safety features like a safe-locking lid, and offers multiple different cooking settings like sous vide, slow cook, air fry and more. You can customize the temperature and cook time as well.

Lowest price since November, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 1,266 reviews at Best Buy

External water and ice dispenser, Energy Star certified, fingerprint-resistant finish

According to Samsung, the updated interior of this refrigerator allows you to fit more groceries inside compared to the RF263BEAE model. It boasts a pullout drawer and shelving, including an adjustable middle shelf. The refrigerator is built with LED lights to illuminate the interior and it has storage space inside the French doors as well.

Lowest prince in the past 120 days, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 752 reviews at Best Buy

1,000 watts, four-speed fan system, weight and time defrost feature

This microwave is built with sensor cooking controls and can automatically adjust the appliance’s time and power depending on what’s inside, according to the brand. It also offers a steam clean function and boasts a charcoal filter to remove odors, GE says — the microwave has an indicator light that turns on when the filter needs to be replaced.

Lowest price since November, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 16,767 reviews on Amazon

25-foot cord, pet hair strainer and rinse tray, tangle-free brush roll

Bissell says you can vacuum and wash floors like tile, carpet, wood and linoleum using this wet dry vac. It sports a two-tank system, ensuring that dirty water never makes its way back onto floors — the brand says the clean water tank dispenses fresh solution onto the floor while the dirty water tank stores dirty water and debris.

Lowest price since December, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 875 reviews at Bloomingdales

Grind size dial, digital temperature control, included 54mm stainless steel portafilter

Grind beans, brew espresso and froth milk at home with Breville’s The Barista Express Espresso Machine. It boasts a removable 67-ounce water tank with a water filtration system and you can make beverages in multiple different sizes.

Lowest price since December, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 593 reviews on Amazon

Adjustable drip tray, Wi-Fi compatible, 2-minute brew time

The K-Supreme Plus SMART Brewer uses BrewID technology to recognize the brand and roast of the pod you add to the machine and customizes the brewing settings accordingly, according to Keurig. This single-serve coffee maker offers five strength and six temperature options, and allows you to choose from five cup sizes. You can also download the companion app and brew coffee on demand or schedule brews ahead of time.

Presidents Day appliance sales

The below Presidents Day sales are from a handful of reader favorite brands and retailers. These sales can include multiple deals, and not every product that’s marked down will be the best deal around.

Williams-Sonoma is offering up to 75 percent off clearance items and up to 30 percent off select electrics.

is offering up to 75 percent off clearance items and up to 30 percent off select electrics. Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off appliances.

is offering up to 70 percent off appliances. Macy’s is offering up to 65 percent off kitchen appliances.

is offering up to 65 percent off kitchen appliances. Best Buy is offering up to 60 percent off select appliances.

is offering up to 60 percent off select appliances. BBQGuys is offering up to 50 percent off select grills and accessories.

is offering up to 50 percent off select grills and accessories. Roborock is offering up to 40 percent off select products on Amazon.

is offering up to 40 percent off select products on Amazon. Samsung is offering up to 38 percent off select appliances.

is offering up to 38 percent off select appliances. Target is offering up to 35 percent off kitchen appliances.

is offering up to 35 percent off kitchen appliances. Appliances Connection up to 30 percent off select appliances.

up to 30 percent off select appliances. AJ Madison up to 30 percent off select appliances.

up to 30 percent off select appliances. JC Penney is offering up to 25 percent off kitchen appliances.

is offering up to 25 percent off kitchen appliances. Home Depot is offering up to 25 percent off select appliances.

is offering up to 25 percent off select appliances. HUROM is offering 25 percent off on refurbished slow juicers Feb. 18 through February 21.

is offering 25 percent off on refurbished slow juicers Feb. 18 through February 21. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 20 percent off select kitchen appliances.

is offering up to 20 percent off select kitchen appliances. Cosori is offering up 15 percent off select products on Amazon.

is offering up 15 percent off select products on Amazon. Overstock is offering an extra 15 percent off select clearance kitchen appliances.

is offering an extra 15 percent off select clearance kitchen appliances. Levoit is offering 15 percent off select items with code PRESIDENTS15.

is offering 15 percent off select items with code PRESIDENTS15. Lowe’s is offering up to $500 off select appliances.

