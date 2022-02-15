Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Presidents Day is approaching, and to help you prepare for the shopping holiday, we’ve rounded up some of the best sales and deals across the internet on perhaps the most notable Presidents Day product: mattresses. In our guide to February sales, experts told us that Presidents Day weekend is a great time to find deals on mattresses across brands and retailers.

Many well-known retailers and brands are already marking down prices on popular and top-rated mattresses leading up to the holiday weekend, so we’ve gathered some of the best mattress deals we could find, as well as some sales from notable brands we think are worth knowing about.

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

To select the products and sales below, we consulted our previous mattress coverage and found other highly rated mattresses from notable brands. Industry-wide, prices might not be the lowest due to factors like inflation and supply chain issues, and we found that some mattress deals weren’t at a historically low price. But we used the price tracker Honey to ensure that the deals we listed are the lowest price in at least the past 60 days.

Lowest price since October, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 4,400 reviews on Helix

Medium feel, side-sleeper friendly, 100-night trial

According to Helix — a brand we featured in our firm and soft mattress guides — this is the company’s medium firm mattress ideal for side sleepers. According to the brand, it’s 12 inches thick, has three foam layers and a layer of coils, and it’s all wrapped in a cover that the company says promotes airflow. During the Presidents Day sale, the company will also give you two free pillows at purchase.

Lowest price since early December, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from more than 33,000 reviews on Tuft & Needle

No memory foam, includes graphite and gel for cooling, 100-night trial

Tuft & Needle’s Original 10-inch mattress uses the company’s proprietary adaptive foam, which the brand says wicks moisture and heat and is resistant to deep body imprints.

Lowest price since October, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from more than 19,000 reviews at Target

B-corp certified, memory foam, 100-night trial

This three-layer all-foam mattress from Leesa, a popular company for foam and hybrid mattress, is 10 inches thick and comes with the brand’s signature gray cover with four white stripes. According to the brand, the mattresses are medium-firm on the firmness scale and have cooling properties.

Lowest price since November, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from more than 84 reviews at Target

Medium-firm feel, cooling properties

Serta is well-known for its large selection of mattresses. This Target-exclusive 10-inch-thick Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress has a medium-firm feel, according to the company, and is made with three layers, two of which have gel for cooling.

Lowest price since October, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from more than 1800 reviews, according to J.C. Penny

Softer firmness, zoned coil support

We previously featured one of Sealy’s mattresses in our guide to firm mattresses. This mattress falls on the plush end of the firmness scale: It’s 14 inches thick and has three layers of foam on top of a layer of coils with zoned support — the company says there are 20 percent more coils in the middle of the mattress.

Presidents Day mattress sales

We made this list of Presidents Day mattress sales from notable brands. These sales can include multiple deals, and not every product that’s marked down will be the best deal around.

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25 percent off in-store and online through March 1.

is offering 25 percent off in-store and online through March 1. Bear is offering 25 percent off sitewide.

is offering 25 percent off sitewide. Allswell is offering 20 percent off all products with code PREZ20 through Feb. 22.

is offering 20 percent off all products with code PREZ20 through Feb. 22. Tuft & Needle is offering 20 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off bedtime basics through Feb. 21.

is offering 20 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off bedtime basics through Feb. 21. Target is offering up to 20 percent off mattresses through Feb. 21.

is offering up to 20 percent off mattresses through Feb. 21. Avocado Mattress is offering 10 percent off sitewide with code SAVE10 through Feb. 28.

is offering 10 percent off sitewide with code SAVE10 through Feb. 28. Casper is offering up to $595 off mattresses and 10 percent off other items with code PRESDAY22 until Feb. 22.

is offering up to $595 off mattresses and 10 percent off other items with code PRESDAY22 until Feb. 22. Purple is offering up to $700 off a Purple Sleep System and up to $300 off mattresses.

is offering up to $700 off a Purple Sleep System and up to $300 off mattresses. Leesa is offering up to $500 off Mattresses plus a free Organic Sheet Set until March 8.

is offering up to $500 off Mattresses plus a free Organic Sheet Set until March 8. Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets through February.

is offering up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets through February. Amerisleep is offering $300 off any mattress with code AS300.

is offering $300 off any mattress with code AS300. Winkbed is offering $300 off mattresses with code SLEEP300.

is offering $300 off mattresses with code SLEEP300. Layla Sleep is offering up to $200 off Mattresses plus two free Layla Memory Foam Pillows through February.

is offering up to $200 off Mattresses plus two free Layla Memory Foam Pillows through February. Helix is offering up to $200 off and two free Dream Pillows with code PRESDAY200.

is offering up to $200 off and two free Dream Pillows with code PRESDAY200. Nectar is offering $100 off select mattresses plus $399 in accessories.

