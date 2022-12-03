This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This month, Apple debuted a redesign of Apple Music Replay, a tool that summarizes users’ music listening habits from the year, including how many minutes you’ve spent listening to music and your top artists, albums, music genres and songs. The redesign aims to be a natural competitor to social-media friendly Spotify’s Wrapped feature, opined Monica Chin in The Verge, but it falls short in how easy it is to share with your followers. Amazon reported that this past Black Friday Cyber Monday shopping event was its “biggest ever,” with consumers purchasing “hundreds of millions of products,” according to CNBC. Apple AirPods and Amazon-branded devices such as Echo Dot and Fire TV streaming sticks were among the top-selling items, as were apparel from Champion and Nintendo Switch consoles. Fashion and accessory brand Claire’s has partnered with Macy’s to open Claire’s stores within 20 Macy’s locations. A press release states that Claire’s partnership with the department store “further diversifies the brand's retail footprint.”

“I bought these sneakers when they first launched in March and have since run them into the ground (literally). When I saw they were on sale, I couldn’t resist getting a new pair. They’re lightweight yet supportive, and great for running outdoors or on the treadmill.” —Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“My brother and I bought this iPad for my mother's Christmas present. My Mom is an iPad loyalist and has used the same iPad since 2017 to watch most of her movies and TV shows. We wanted to treat her to a bigger screen and clearer display, so we opted for the 10.2-inch 9th generation option, which also has up to 10 hours of battery life and can work with an Apple Pencil too.” — Katrina Liu, digital editorial intern

“Although my partner and I always hire a sitter for our cats when we’re on vacation, I wanted to be able to keep an eye on my pets myself as well, so I decided to get the Furbo dog camera. Not only will I be able to check in on my cats (Enzo and Luna) but I can also dispense treats for them, which helps me feel close to them even from afar.” —Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate

