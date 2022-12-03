This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
New this week
This week, we’ve got athleisure brand Outdoor Voices’ expanding its CloudKnit collection to include kids clothes, a handy nail kit for pampering between manicures, a new drone camera from a Select favorite brand and a festive outdoor running collection from Brooks Running.
Athleisure brand Outdoor Voices has launched CloudKnit Kids, an expansion of its CloudKnit line that features the brand’s soft, lightweight fabric. CloudKnit Kids offers a matching sweatshirt and sweatpant set and a long sleeve and legging set that range in size from 12-18 months to 5T (all items are sold separately). The brand says the new “snuggle ready” line is ideal for low-sweat recreation, like lounging at home or cool-weather outdoor activities.
New York City-based nail salon and nail line, JINsoon, has launched a holiday hand and nail kit. Intended as a way to keep nails healthy in between manicures, the kit includes the brand’s HyperRepair base coat, HyperGloss top coat, HyperDry quick-drying nail polish drops, the stainless steel HyperCare Cuticle Pusher & Reducer tool, a bottle of its Extract Honeysuckle + Primrose Cuticle Oil, a stainless steel High Performance Diamond Nail File, its Effortless Buffer & Shiner, a small tube of Argan + Rose Moisturizing Hand Cream and a JINsoon Nail Polish in sheer white dew (with the moss green bag), or vanity red (with the black bag).
Brooks Running has launched a cold-weather, Christmas themed “Run Merry” running line for this holiday season. The line includes its Levitate 6 sneaker with a limited-edition festive trim in men’s and women’s , plus matching Run Merry socks, long sleeve shirts and a unisex pom beanie.
DJI, which makes expert-recommended drones, including our favorite overall drone for beginner flyers, has launched the O3 Air Unit camera for drone photography. The first-person view camera is compact and lightweight, says DJI and delivers clear and reliable imaging from as far as 10km away.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
Fable Pets: Up to 35% off pet enrichment toys and other essentials with code HOLIDAY2022
Madewell: 30% off your purchase with VERYMERRY
Caraway: Up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 31
Everlane: Up to 25% off everything
Open Spaces: Up to 35% off storage favorites
Jabra: Up to 50% off earbuds and holiday gifts
Shopping news: Amazon reports its biggest Black Friday ever and Claire’s partners with Macy’s
This month, Apple debuted a redesign of Apple Music Replay, a tool that summarizes users’ music listening habits from the year, including how many minutes you’ve spent listening to music and your top artists, albums, music genres and songs. The redesign aims to be a natural competitor to social-media friendly Spotify’s Wrapped feature, opined Monica Chin in The Verge, but it falls short in how easy it is to share with your followers.
Amazon reported that this past Black Friday Cyber Monday shopping event was its “biggest ever,” with consumers purchasing “hundreds of millions of products,” according to CNBC. Apple AirPods and Amazon-branded devices such as Echo Dot and Fire TV streaming sticks were among the top-selling items, as were apparel from Champion and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Fashion and accessory brand Claire’s has partnered with Macy’s to open Claire’s stores within 20 Macy’s locations. A press release states that Claire’s partnership with the department store “further diversifies the brand's retail footprint.”
What we bought this week
While covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, our staff purchased a few things of our own, including Christmas gifts and home essentials. Here are the products that we’re the most excited about.
“I bought these sneakers when they first launched in March and have since run them into the ground (literally). When I saw they were on sale, I couldn’t resist getting a new pair. They’re lightweight yet supportive, and great for running outdoors or on the treadmill.” —Zoe Malin, associate updates editor
“My brother and I bought this iPad for my mother's Christmas present. My Mom is an iPad loyalist and has used the same iPad since 2017 to watch most of her movies and TV shows. We wanted to treat her to a bigger screen and clearer display, so we opted for the 10.2-inch 9th generation option, which also has up to 10 hours of battery life and can work with an Apple Pencil too.” — Katrina Liu, digital editorial intern
“Although my partner and I always hire a sitter for our cats when we’re on vacation, I wanted to be able to keep an eye on my pets myself as well, so I decided to get the Furbo dog camera. Not only will I be able to check in on my cats (Enzo and Luna) but I can also dispense treats for them, which helps me feel close to them even from afar.” —Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial operations associate
What we’ve recommended this week
To recommend the best artificial Christmas trees, we spoke to representatives from the American Christmas Tree Association and veterinarians about your pet’s potential allergies with real vs. artificial trees.
To show readers the products they purchased the most during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we rounded up the top-performing items, like airpods and All-Clad cookware.
We compiled a list of books that would make a great gift based on strong reviews and personal favorites from our Select team.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.