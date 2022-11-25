IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling products from Black Friday 2022 so far

From AirPods Pros and video games to electric toothbrushes, teeth whitening strips and more, here’s what Select readers are interested in.
Nintendo, AirPods and Pans
Here are the bestselling products we’ve covered during Black Friday 2022 so far.Amazon
By Shari Uyehara

Black Friday 2022 is in full swing and we’ve got you covered with the best deals on tech, beauty, home and more. To give you an idea of what Select readers are shopping for, here are the most purchased products from our coverage so far. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least the three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).

Nintendo Switch Bundle

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi (9th Gen)

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.