Black Friday 2022 is in full swing and we’ve got you covered with the best deals on tech, beauty, home and more. To give you an idea of what Select readers are shopping for, here are the most purchased products from our coverage so far. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least the three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).

The Nintendo Switch console has a 4.8-star average rating from 47,822 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle is now live

4.6-star average rating from 51,492 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 139+ best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop right now

4.7-star average rating from 3,641 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The latest Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 84,526 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 139+ best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop right now

4.7-star average rating from 61,993 reviews at Amazon

Learn more: 139+ best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop right now

4.6-star average rating from 71,868 reviews at Amazon

Learn more: 139+ best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop right now

4.6-star average rating from 79,227 reviews at Amazon

Learn more: 139+ best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop right now

4.7-star average rating from 10,633 reviews at Amazon

Learn more: 139+ best Black Friday 2022 deals to shop right now

4.8-star average rating from 31,569 reviews at Amazon

Learn more: 15 best Black Friday Apple deals 2022

4.6-star average rating from 3,605 reviews on Walmart

Learn more: 14+ Black Friday vacuum deals from Dyson, Shark, iRobot and more

4.8-star average rating from 16,177 reviews at Amazon

Learn more: Black Friday air fryer deals from Instant Pot, Ninja and more

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.