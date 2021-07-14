You may have read about companies using drones for grocery delivery, surveillance and even speed racing. But you don’t need to be a business or flying professional to own and operate a drone of your own. They can be a fun activity for just about anyone.

Shopping for the right drone, especially for first-time flyers, can be difficult. Drones come in many different models with many different features, and some can cost over $1000. To help find the best drones for beginners, we consulted experts on the best types to buy, what features to look for, and tips for first-time flights.

SKIP AHEAD: How to shop for a drone | Best drones for beginners | Drone flying tips for beginners | Your first flight

What is a drone?

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) calls any “small, unmanned aircraft system” a drone. Consumer drones generally take the form of small flying machines with advanced camera systems and multiple high-powered propellers. “Most people use drones for photography and filmmaking, but they're also used in industries like construction, insurance, utilities and public safety,” said Alan Perlman, CEO at UAV Coach, a drone training and education company.

All these different use cases make sense — modern-day drones are easy to maneuver, and have increasingly advanced camera and stability systems, allowing anyone to take clear, high-resolution photos and videos.

How to shop for a drone

Drones can come in dozens of different models, with many different features and ad-ons. Thankfully, our experts informed us that most drones come equipped with basic safety features, like obstacle avoidance sensors and a “return-to-home” function that automatically brings the drone back to its launch point. Some drones come with tracking features that allow them to automatically follow an individual or vehicle. Many brands allow you to attach different cameras and accessories to their drones.

Beginners should stick to recreational drones, which can vary in price from $100 to well-over $1000. The most common type of recreational drone is a multi-rotor drone, typically a quadcopter drone that uses four propellers to fly. Quadcopter drones are often used for photography and videography, and are easier to maneuver than other types of drones, according to our experts.

Other types of drones include:

Toy drones: Typically these are the smallest, lightest and cheapest types of drones. Often made of plastic, they usually aren’t equipped with a camera or have a lower quality one.

Typically these are the smallest, lightest and cheapest types of drones. Often made of plastic, they usually aren’t equipped with a camera or have a lower quality one. Racing drones and first-person view (FPV) drones: Designed with speed and constant manual control in mind, some FPV drones can fly up to 90 miles per hour. They require a much higher level of skill to fly.

Best drones of beginners

Experts like Perlman generally recommended starting with a small, recreational drone. New flyers are likely to suffer a few crashes, so using a cheaper, multi-rotor drone is preferred.

Following our expert’s guidance and personal research, these are our top picks for beginners drones.

Best drone overall: DJI

This drone by DJI is the latest in its popular and top-rated Mini series. It’s small and portable, but still comes with advanced photo, video and safety features. It can shoot 4K HDR photos and videos, can shoot in vertical or horizontal mode, and folds down to fit more easily into bags and backpacks. Improvements over the Mini 2 include a longer flying time (38 minutes), a further 18 km (11.1 miles) flying distance, HDR imaging, and a camera that can take shots directly underneath its flight path, according to the brand. Critics report that it remains easy to fly thanks to stable and simple controls via the included remote controller.

Best affordable drone: Tello

Ryze is a more budget-friendly beginner option than most of the competition. This Ryze Tello drone is lightweight and very affordable. It has a 13 minute flight time, 100 meter (328 feet) flight distance, and captures 720p images and videos, according to the brand. You control the drone via the Tello smartphone app. On Amazon, the Ryze Tello has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of over 2,700 global reviews.

Best high-end drone: DJI

This higher-end drone from DJI costs over $1500. But for that higher price, it offers a more technically advanced flying experience. It has a max flight time of 46 minutes, max flight distance of 30km (18.6 miles) and a 20MP Hasselblad camera system capable of very advanced photo and video capture, according to the brand. Unlike the Mini series, it has more advanced omnidirectional sensors, leading to better obstacle avoidance during flight. This bundle comes with a remote controller that uses a built-in screen instead of your smartphone. Because this drone weighs around 900 grams, it must be registered with the FAA before flying.

Best durable drone: PowerVision

What makes this multi-rotor drone unique is its ability to fly in rain and land on water. This All-Weather PowerEgg X drone has a weatherproof housing around the body and special water-landing gear around the base. It has a max flight time of 30 minutes, a max flight distance of just under 6 km (3.7 miles) and can capture 4K video and photo, according to the brand. For beginners looking to fly in rain or around lakes or oceans, this PowerEgg X All-Weather Edition is worth considering. As this drone weighs over 860 grams, it must be registered with the FAA before flying.

Best racing drone: DJI

This racing drone comes with a first-person view headset and a controller for use when flying, offering a more immersive experience for more skilled pilots. Speed is key for the FPV — its top speed is around 86 mph. Compared to the recreational DJI Mini 3, which has a max speed of 16mph, the FPV is like a sports car. Its max flight time is much shorter at approximately 20 minutes, but still captures 4K images and video, according to the brand. This drone weighs around 795 grams, so it must be registered with the FAA before flying.

Best toy drone: Holy Stone

This toy quadcopter is an affordable entry into the world of drones. It comes with a remote control, batteries, extra rotor blades and more, but you’ll need the Deerc FPV smartphone app to fully control it. You can launch the drone manually, or by using the auto launch button, which will make the drone take off and hover on command, according to the brand. The camera only captures 1080p photo and video, and does not have the stabilization present in higher end cameras. Max flight time is 18 minutes, according to the brand.

Drone flying tips for beginners

First and foremost, it’s important for all drone pilots to understand local and federal laws around flying. Javid Bayandor PhD, an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Buffalo whose research focuses on drones, told us that while drones are exciting recreationally, they can pose a great safety risk.

If your drone weighs over 0.55 pounds (250 grams), you must register it with the FAA — and if you’re using your drone for business (like taking photos for a real estate agency or inspecting a property), you’ll also need to get a drone license. The FAA also lists common places and times where you can’t fly:

Around airports , typically within a 5-mile radius.

, typically within a 5-mile radius. During temporary flight restrictions , which includes sporting events or disaster areas. You can check on the FAA's website if a restriction is in place at any given time.

, which includes sporting events or disaster areas. You can check on the FAA's website if a restriction is in place at any given time. Around first responder activity , as you may be mistaken for a threat.

, as you may be mistaken for a threat. In most national and state parks . Each park has its own specific rules and regulations regarding drone use. It's important to check a park’s specific website before assuming it's okay to fly.

. Each park has its own specific rules and regulations regarding drone use. It's important to check a park’s specific website before assuming it's okay to fly. Over highly-trafficked or busy areas.

Regardless of how heavy your drone is or where you’ll be flying, we recommend checking out the FAA’s intro to drones page. “By familiarizing ourselves with the relevant FAA regulations and undertaking the required trainings, we can ensure that accidents leading to loss of life or property can be avoided,” said Bayandor.

Your first flight

When flying for the first time, we recommend going to a wide open area outside, somewhere where there won’t be many people or buildings, like an empty sports field. Getting familiar with how your drone controls will give you the skill to be able to fly in different places.

Most drones have built-in software that allows beginners to see restricted flight areas, explained Perlman. There’s also free apps like OpenSky, which let you see on a map where it’s safe and unsafe to fly your drone. You can also set pre-planned flights in the app to make sure you aren’t entering illegal airspace, and get airspace approvals.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Alan Perlman is the CEO of UAV Coach, a drone training and education company.

is the CEO of UAV Coach, a drone training and education company. Javid Bayandor PhD is an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Buffalo whose research focuses on drones.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.