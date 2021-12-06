New & Notable from Rocketbook and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While many Select readers got their holiday shopping done during Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and throughout the months leading up to the sales events), you may still be looking for gifts. Prepare yourself for higher prices this year, as well as possible shipping delays. There are many ways to save money on shipping, however, and retailers are continuing to discount a variety of gift-worthy products throughout December. And if you need more gift-giving inspiration, we’re rounding up ideas from gift baskets to tech gifts, and highlighting some of our favorite items as well in our gift guides hub.

New from Rocketbook and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

If you’re still holiday shopping to gift to others or yourself, you might be interested in these new launches from Select reader favorite brands, and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Expanding its tabletop appliance line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore launched the 9-Quart TriZone Air Fryer, which is built with a basket that comes with a divider — you can cook two foods at once when you separate the baskets, or cook a larger meal when you remove the center divider. When you’re making two baskets of food, you can program different cooking times and temperatures for each. And if you’re cooking at two temperatures, you can sync the sides to make sure the foods finish cooking at the same time. The air fryer cooks at temperatures ranging from 90 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and offers functions like air fry, roast, rehydrate, bake and more. The touch-activated display illuminates when in use, and the crisping tray, basket and divider are dishwasher-safe.

Rocketbook’s Everyday Planner is a reusable alternative to single-use options you have to buy anew every year. You can customize the 48-page planner with weekly, monthly and annual templates, in addition to lined and dot-grid pages to take notes. After writing on pages with the included Pilot FriXion pen, you can scan pages into the companion app and save them to platforms like Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, email and more. Pages wipe clean with a damp cloth. Rocketbook said the new planner is designed to inspire "cycling," where users map out their calendar in three-month periods and then use the page stitching feature in the app to group pages together over time. The planner is available in Black, Teal, Grey or Scarlett colors, and comes in executive and letter sizes.

Sales to start your week

Cyber Week may be over, but plenty of retailers are offering December sales. Here are some you can shop this week.

Colgate is offering up to 35 percent off sitewide through Dec. 31.

is offering up to sitewide through Dec. 31. Kinsa Health is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Jan. 1. with code CHEERS.

is offering sitewide through Jan. 1. with code CHEERS. LifeStraw is offering up to 35 percent off purchases through Dec. 12.

is offering up to purchases through Dec. 12. prAna is offering 25 percent off orders code HAPPY25 through Dec. 13.

is offering orders code HAPPY25 through Dec. 13. Purple is offering up to $600 off mattresses and bundles through Dec. 7.

is offering up to mattresses and bundles through Dec. 7. Sephora is hosting its new Beauty for All event through Dec. 12. Any member of the retailer’s Beauty Insider tiers, which are free to join, can receive 20 percent off purchases using the code GIFTEASY, as well as 30 percent off Sephora collection items.

is hosting its new Beauty for All event through Dec. 12. Any member of the retailer’s Beauty Insider tiers, which are free to join, can receive 20 percent off purchases using the code GIFTEASY, as well as Sephora collection items. Splendid Spoon is offering $15 off boxes $95 or above, and $25 off boxes $135 or above.

is offering boxes $95 or above, and boxes $135 or above. Rifle Paper Co. is offering an additional 40 percent off sale items with code EXTRA40 through Dec. 7.

is offering an additional sale items with code EXTRA40 through Dec. 7. 1-800-Flowers is offering 20 percent off select items through Dec. 16 with the code JOLLYTWNTY.

