New & Notable from Supergoop! and Parade

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

New & Notable is our daily highlight of recent shopping news, new product launches, notable sales and deals and more.

This month, Amazon launched Amazon Aware, a new line of eco-friendly clothing, skin care, bedding and household products. According to Amazon, all Amazon Aware items — from bed sheets made from 100 percent organic cotton to facial tissues made from recycled paper — boast a carbon neutral certification and are also part of the retailer’s Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, which means they’re certified by one of the retailer’s sustainability certification partners. Amazon also lets you filter by types of eco-friendly measures, including organic products and those made from recycled materials. Also in the eco-friendly apparel space, Select reader favorite brand Allbirds — which recently redesigned its popular Tree Dashers — expanded its sustainable activewear collection Natural Run to include t-shirts, tanks, shorts and leggings made from the brand’s eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

On the skincare end of eco-friendly products, Maui-based sustainable suncare brand Project Reef launched this month with two mineral sunscreens. The brand says it wants to reduce suncare products’ environmental impact by expanding the market for mineral sunscreens — on Oct. 1, 2022, Hawaii’s Maui County will ban the sale of sunscreens with active chemical ingredients, which have a negative impact on marine life. Hawaii already prohibits sale or distribution of chemical sunscreens with oxybenzone and octinoxate ingredients. If Hawaii is on your travel radar this year, we’ve detailed the Malama Hawaii travel program and recommended some mineral sunscreens to take on your trip — and these travel credit cards may be worth considering, along with the best travel card sign-up offers.

Supergoop! — which has earned our recommendations for mineral sunscreen, tinted sunscreen, acne-prone skin sunscreen and more — just launched the all-new Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion, featuring SPF 50. According to the brand, Every. Single. Face. has a gel-like, watery texture that can provide a more cooling sensation compared to its popular PLAY Everyday Lotion. Supergoop! notes the sunscreen lotion is made specifically for the face (regardless of skin type or skin tone) and can be layered on top of any moisturizer as a final skin care step. Every. Single. Face. is also sweat- and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and can protect against UV rays, blue light and infrared radiation, the brand says.

We’ve been highlighting Parade’s loungewear and underwear in both notable launches and reader favorites. And now the brand has released a new ribbed knit fabric line, Lush Rib. The collection comprises multiple loungewear favorites, ranging from leggings and bike shorts to bralettes and tanks. The ribbed knit products are also available in a variety of colors, including Pine (green), Lilac Freeze, Black Cherry (pink) and Midnight (blue).

Best sales to shop now

Below, we rounded up some ongoing sales across brands that we think you should know about.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.