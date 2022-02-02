New & Notable from Peloton, Made In and Parade

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
With winter storms pummeling several northeast states this past weekend and even more storm alerts stretching from Colorado to Michigan this week, people are looking for ways to stay sane while stuck inside. From computer games to virtual reality, gaming has seen a lot of traction throughout the pandemic, with major acquisitions and launches already announced this year. Sony said Monday it’ll be buying Bungie, the video game developer behind multiplayer shooter games like Destiny and Halo, for $3.6 billion. This move comes just weeks after Microsoft’s $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard and Take-Two’s $13 billion Zynga acquisition in January. And hit puzzle game Wordle — which gained immense popularity at the start of 2022 — was just purchased by the New York Times for a "low seven figures," according to the company. Wordle will be available to play alongside the Times’ famous crossword puzzle and Spelling Bee — and while the Times says it’ll “initially remain free,” it’s unclear if or when the company will put Wordle behind its paywall.
Now that we’re in February, you may be searching for Valentine’s Day gifts to give your significant other, friends or family. At Select, we’ve compiled several gift guides so far to get you started on your gift search surrounding jewelry, flowers and more. We’ve also listed out some notable new launches below to spark some inspiration.
Peloton introduces a Bluetooth heart rate monitor for your arm
Peloton is adding to its wearable fitness accessories with the newly launched Heart Rate Band, a $90 Bluetooth-enabled strap designed to be worn on your forearm. The band can connect via Bluetooth to all Peloton products — including all Bike and Tread models — and features LED lights that let you identify your heart rate zone while training, the brand says. It also equips a rechargeable battery with up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the company.
The Heart Rate Band is offered in two sizes — Small and Large — based on your forearm circumference, and can serve as an alternative to Peloton’s existing heart rate monitoring chest strap, which retails for $49 on its site.
Made In launches its first Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Cookware brand Made In debuted its first-ever Dutch oven. This French-made kitchen staple has a 5.5-quart capacity and is made from enameled cast iron to provide heat retention and durability, according to the brand. It’s currently available in a Limited Edition Navy Blue exterior with a Black enameled interior and a brass knob. Made In says the Dutch oven is induction compatible and oven-safe up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.
Parade partners with BRRCH Floral for Winterbloom collection
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Parade’s limited edition Winterbloom collection, the brand’s first collaboration of the year alongside flower design company BRRCH Floral, includes a variety of matching underwear sets and bodysuits with unique and vibrant floral designs, according to the brand. The collection features Parade’s popular silhouettes and fabrics — including Silky Mesh, Universal and SuperSoft — in the print Techno Bloom, created by BRRCH Floral designer Brittany Asch. While you can purchase the collection’s bralettes, bodysuits, boyshorts and more individually, the brand also offers several bundles for matching sets.
Ongoing sales to shop this week
Below, we rounded up some ongoing sales across brands that we think you should know about.
- Sur La Table is offering up to 50 percent off select cookware.
- Casper is offering up to 40 percent off select mattresses and pillows during their Biannual Bedtime sale.
- Madewell is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items with the code FLASH through Feb. 7.
- Buybuybaby is offering 25 percent off Fisher Price swings, bouncers and rockers until February 28.
- Home Depot is offering 25 percent off on storage and organizing solutions during its Winter Storage Event through Feb. 27.
- Kate Spade is offering 22 percent off sale styles with the code LNY22 through Feb. 3.
- 1-800-Flowers is taking 20 percent off Valentine's Day flowers, gifts and more with the code VDAYSAVE through Feb. 9.
- Homesick is offering up to 20 percent off candles during its Valentine’s Day Sale.
- W&P is offering 20 percent off the Porter collection through Feb. 7.
- Saatva is offering 10 percent off sitewide and 15 percent off orders over $2,500. The sale ends today.
- Milk Bar is offering free shipping on orders worth $75 and up through Feb. 14.
