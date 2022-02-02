New & Notable from Peloton, Made In and Parade

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With winter storms pummeling several northeast states this past weekend and even more storm alerts stretching from Colorado to Michigan this week, people are looking for ways to stay sane while stuck inside. From computer games to virtual reality, gaming has seen a lot of traction throughout the pandemic, with major acquisitions and launches already announced this year. Sony said Monday it’ll be buying Bungie, the video game developer behind multiplayer shooter games like Destiny and Halo, for $3.6 billion. This move comes just weeks after Microsoft’s $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard and Take-Two’s $13 billion Zynga acquisition in January. And hit puzzle game Wordle — which gained immense popularity at the start of 2022 — was just purchased by the New York Times for a "low seven figures," according to the company. Wordle will be available to play alongside the Times’ famous crossword puzzle and Spelling Bee — and while the Times says it’ll “initially remain free,” it’s unclear if or when the company will put Wordle behind its paywall.

Now that we’re in February, you may be searching for Valentine’s Day gifts to give your significant other, friends or family. At Select, we’ve compiled several gift guides so far to get you started on your gift search surrounding jewelry, flowers and more. We’ve also listed out some notable new launches below to spark some inspiration.

Peloton is adding to its wearable fitness accessories with the newly launched Heart Rate Band, a $90 Bluetooth-enabled strap designed to be worn on your forearm. The band can connect via Bluetooth to all Peloton products — including all Bike and Tread models — and features LED lights that let you identify your heart rate zone while training, the brand says. It also equips a rechargeable battery with up to 10 hours of battery life, according to the company.

The Heart Rate Band is offered in two sizes — Small and Large — based on your forearm circumference, and can serve as an alternative to Peloton’s existing heart rate monitoring chest strap, which retails for $49 on its site.

Cookware brand Made In debuted its first-ever Dutch oven. This French-made kitchen staple has a 5.5-quart capacity and is made from enameled cast iron to provide heat retention and durability, according to the brand. It’s currently available in a Limited Edition Navy Blue exterior with a Black enameled interior and a brass knob. Made In says the Dutch oven is induction compatible and oven-safe up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Parade’s limited edition Winterbloom collection, the brand’s first collaboration of the year alongside flower design company BRRCH Floral, includes a variety of matching underwear sets and bodysuits with unique and vibrant floral designs, according to the brand. The collection features Parade’s popular silhouettes and fabrics — including Silky Mesh, Universal and SuperSoft — in the print Techno Bloom, created by BRRCH Floral designer Brittany Asch. While you can purchase the collection’s bralettes, bodysuits, boyshorts and more individually, the brand also offers several bundles for matching sets.

