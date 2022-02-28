IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

February bestsellers: air fryers, N95 masks, sleep masks and more

From sleep masks to Stasher bags, here are the most purchased items we covered in February.
Here’s what readers bought in February.Amazon
By Shari Uyehara

This February, we caught up with more than 100 Black-owned businesses to learn about their present realities — and to share some popular products. We also talked to the executive director of the 15 Percent Pledge about its signatories so far and got a closer look at some Black-owned clothing brands. We then turned our attention to highly rated books about Black history, fiction centering around Black resilience and children's books by Black authors — in the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing some of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands.

Otherwise, we offered up some of our favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day and our favorite sales during Presidents Day weekend, as well as our favorite TVs for watching the big game (and upcoming games). February also brought rising subscription costs for Amazon Prime. And with still fresh guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we updated our guides to KN95 and N95 face masks.

To give you an idea of your favorite products, we rounded up the most purchased items we covered in February.

1. BYD CARE N95 Respirator

2. Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

3. YIVIEW Sleep Mask

4. Cosori 3.7-Quart Air Fryer

5. ‘The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small Book’ by Kath Stathers

6. Sugarwish Treat Box

  While this product has not been rated, the brand has earned a 4.8-star average rating from more than 1,000 Google Shopping reviewers
  • Learn more: Best gift boxes for Valentine's Day

7. Parade Long Sleeve Silky Mesh Bodysuit

8. Orion UltraView Wide Angle Night Sky Binoculars

9. SELFILA LED Ring Light

10. Ember Mug2

11. Half Gallon Stasher Bag

12. Gaiam Pilates Ring

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.