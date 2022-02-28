Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This February, we caught up with more than 100 Black-owned businesses to learn about their present realities — and to share some popular products. We also talked to the executive director of the 15 Percent Pledge about its signatories so far and got a closer look at some Black-owned clothing brands. We then turned our attention to highly rated books about Black history, fiction centering around Black resilience and children's books by Black authors — in the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing some of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands.

Otherwise, we offered up some of our favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day and our favorite sales during Presidents Day weekend, as well as our favorite TVs for watching the big game (and upcoming games). February also brought rising subscription costs for Amazon Prime. And with still fresh guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we updated our guides to KN95 and N95 face masks.

To give you an idea of your favorite products, we rounded up the most purchased items we covered in February.

3.9-star average rating from 3,121 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: N95 masks offer best protection, CDC says

4.6-star average rating from 13,343 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best Valentine's Day gifts for her

4.5-star average rating from 20,227 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Top-rated sleep masks

4.7-star average rating from 6,422 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Buying an air fryer? Start here.

5. ‘The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small Book’ by Kath Stathers

4.7-star average rating from 2,666 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas

While this product has not been rated, the brand has earned a 4.8-star average rating from more than 1,000 Google Shopping reviewers

Learn more: Best gift boxes for Valentine's Day

4.9-star average rating from 18 reviews on Parade

Learn more: New & Notable from Peloton, Made In and Parade

4.5-star average rating from 82 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best Valentine's Day gifts for him

4.3-star average rating from 2,729 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best Valentine's Day gifts for friends

4.6-star average rating from 5,371 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

4.6-star average rating from 2,037 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Why Stasher bags are my go-to eco-friendly storage product

4.5-star average rating from 335 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Best Pilates rings to challenge your next at-home workout

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.