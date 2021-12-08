New & Notable from Truff, Flexispot and Capstone Connected

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you’re completely stumped about what to buy everyone on your list, we have plenty of gift guides that can help for everyone from dog lovers to foodies.

If you’re shopping for a beauty or skin care fan, you should also have a lot to work with. Sephora is hosting a new Beauty for All event through Dec. 12 with 20 percent sitewide for all Beauty Insider tiers. Today, Yelp also released its 2022 Beauty Trend Forecast Report and said that popular trends for the upcoming year include lip blushing, nail art, body contouring and hair botox.

Regardless of who you’re shopping for, you may want to get started sooner rather than later. With continued supply chain issues, experts have reiterated the need to order gifts early in order to receive them in time for the holidays — some retailers are already hitting cutoff dates for items to guarantee delivery before Christmas.

New launches from Truff, Flexispot and Capstone Connected

If you’re looking for unique gifts to give this season, we’ve selected a few recent launches we think you’ll be interested in based on Select reader interest and our past coverage.

Select reader favorite brand Truff has released two new gift sets just in time for the holiday season: the Truffle Lovers Pack and the Spicy Lovers Pack. The Truffle Lovers Pack comes with three of the brand’s most popular truffle products: the Black Truffle Hot Sauce, the Black Truffle Pomodoro Pasta Sauce and the Black Truffle Oil. If they prefer more of a kick, the Spicy Lovers Pack comes in a red gift box and includes the brand’s HOTTER Hot Sauce, White HOTTER Hot Sauce and Spicy Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce.

Flexispot, the brand behind some of our favorite standing desks, recently released its first-ever adjustable bed frame. According to the brand, the frame uses a quiet motor to adjust the head incline up to 60 degrees with a remote, and the legs of the bed can also be manually adjusted to three different heights. Right now, the bed only comes in Queen size.

At the beginning of the month, Capstone Connected launched a new Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled smart mirror available in two sizes: Standard and Fitness/Wardrobe. Both touchscreen mirrors can be used to stream videos, check your email, update your social media profiles and more. And when it’s not in use, the mirror is just that: a mirror.

Sales to start your week

Cyber Week may be over, but plenty of retailers are offering December sales. Here are some you can shop this week.

Colgate is offering up to 35 percent off sitewide through Dec. 31.

is offering up to sitewide through Dec. 31. LifeStraw is offering up to 35 percent off purchases through Dec. 12.

is offering up to purchases through Dec. 12. Sephora is hosting its new Beauty for All event through Dec. 12. Any member of the retailer’s Beauty Insider tiers, which are free to join, can receive 20 percent off purchases using the code GIFTEASY, as well as 30 percent off Sephora collection items.

is hosting its new Beauty for All event through Dec. 12. Any member of the retailer’s Beauty Insider tiers, which are free to join, can receive purchases using the code GIFTEASY, as well as Sephora collection items. prAna is offering 25 percent off orders with the code HAPPY25 through Dec. 13.

is offering orders with the code HAPPY25 through Dec. 13. Kinsa Health is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Jan. 1 with the code CHEERS.

is offering sitewide through Jan. 1 with the code CHEERS. 1-800-Flowers is offering 20 percent off select items through Dec. 16 with the code JOLLYTWNTY.

is offering select items through Dec. 16 with the code JOLLYTWNTY. Splendid Spoon is offering $15 off boxes $95 or above and $25 off boxes $135 or above.

