Below, we're sharing the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals.

To keep accessories organized in one spot, this storage solution has room for up to 28 game cards and cases as well as two pro controllers. It also has a dock to both store and charge your console and joycons, ensuring they’re ready to go for your next gaming session.

This memory card, which is licensed by Nintendo, adds an additional 256 gigabytes of storage for more digital games, meaning you don’t have to worry about running out of space or carrying physical cartridges. Since it can transfer up to 100 megabytes per second, you can load games more quickly, according to the brand.

In this nostalgic game, play as Kirby (or choose from other famous friends) on a new adventure to rebuild Magalor’s ship — battling enemies, mastering new attacks, collecting souvenirs and playing mini games along the way. You can play solo or team up with up to four friends for a collaborative experience.

This bundle has a variety of accessories to bring sports like golf, tennis and bowling to life. In addition to rackets and golf clubs, it also has a sword for games like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon Sword. Every accessory has been ergonomically designed for extra comfort, according to the brand.

Take gaming on the go with this Switch case, which is designed for both the Switch and Switch LED. It has dedicated spaces for joycons, chargers and up to 20 games, as well as other storage compartments for cables and headphones. The hard outer shell also resists water and can reduce impacts from bumps and drops, according to the brand.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales that we think you should know about.

