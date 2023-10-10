Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to save on tech and phone accessories, the retailer is offering discounts on Apple products during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on vacuums, pet deals, holiday gifts and more.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day Apple deals | Amazon Prime Day Apple sales | Best Apple sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on Apple products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Apple Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award winners To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 45,748 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Our winner for best wireless earbuds in our 2023 Select Wellness Awards, Apple Airpods Pro are great for commuting, making calls and listening to music while working out — and they’re at their lowest price ever right now. Our editors love them for their comfortable fit, impressive noise cancellation, excellent sound quality and four included tip sizes. The new USB-C version of these earbuds are also on sale.

Apple’s 9th generation iPad is the cheapest of all its tablets, but is still fast and intuitive, in my experience. I’ve used it for years to stream TV shows and movies, reference recipes while cooking, enjoy family video calls and play games. This iPad has the same 10-hour battery life as other, newer models and comes in two colors with 64GB and 256GB storage options.

These wireless earbuds come with a lightning charging case, and when combined, they have over 24 hours of battery life, according to Apple. After the initial setup process, they also connect automatically when you put them in your ears and you can control your music with your voice using Siri.

Best Prime Day Apple sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Apple sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Up to 31% off Apple Airpods

Up to 38% off Apple Accessories

Prime Day: Best Apple sales at other retailers

Walmart : Up to 60% off

: Up to 60% off Target : Up to 23% off

: Up to 23% off Best Buy: Up to $250 off

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer for Select who has covered deals and sales for two years.

Harry Rabinowitz is a Select writer who’s covered deals and sales for over two years.

To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, Cassano and Rabinowitz found discounted tech products at either their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.