Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to upgrade your home gym or add some new workout pieces to your closet, the retailer is offering discounts on health and fitness products during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on beauty and wellness, tech, pet supplies and more.

SKIP AHEAD Amazon Prime Day fitness deals | Amazon Prime Day fitness sales | Best fitness sales at other retailers

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on fitness that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day fitness deals

Below, we’re sharing the best fitness Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.4-star average rating from 822 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This percussive massage gun is our choice for best overall handheld massage gun. It has three speeds that can go up to 3,200 percussions per minute, along with five attachments for different types of massage. The gun also has a rechargeable battery that can last up to three hours.

4.6-star average rating from 2,447 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Cap makes some of our favorite at-home dumbbells, and this set offers gym-standard quality, according to experts. It comes with 10 dumbbells, including one set each of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound weights. The handles are available in a variety of finish options, including chrome, copper, and comfort grip, and the hex shaped-head prevents rolling and is made of durable rubber, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 47,455 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Not only is this bottle a longtime Select favorite, but it also won our Wellness Award for best water bottle. It’s made out of a durable stainless steel, and is vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cool for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. The bottle is also leakproof and dishwasher-safe, and comes in 15 vibrant colors.

4.4-star average rating from 187 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These high-rise leggings won our best leggings Wellness Award for their comfortable, compressive fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles and spandex, according to the brand. NBC Select editorial operations director Shari Uyehara says that the fit is sculpting without being restricting, and that the high waistband is flattering without any slippage. The leggings are available in three lengths from 19.5 to 28.5 inches, and also have a hidden back pocket for small accessories.

4.6-star average rating from 52,500 reviews on Amazon

Orgain’s best selling protein powder is made with 21g of plant-based protein, including rice, chia seed, and pea proteins, according to the brand. It’s an ideal option for aiding in post-workout muscle recovery, and can be mixed with water, milk, and even into baking mixes for a protein boost. This protein powder is also gluten, dairy, soy and lactose free, and is available in eight different flavors, including vanilla, chai latte, strawberries and cream and more.

4.7-star average rating from 1,782 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

PowerBlock is well-known for their adjustable dumbbells, and this all-in-one set comes with padded handles and has a range of 5-50 pounds per hand, according to the brand. Weight can be added in 2.5 pound increments, allowing for precise adjustability, and also comes with a 5-year warranty.

4.4-star average rating from 31,943 reviews on Amazon

The NordicTrack T-series is one of the best at-home treadmills available, and we love it for its compact size and immersive workout experience. This model has a capacity of up to 300 pounds, a cushioned track and up to 12 degrees of incline, according to the brand. Perhaps one of the best features is its 7-inch interactive touchscreen, which tracks your workouts and connects to the iFit app, where you can stream live and on-demand workouts from trainers around the world (a 30-day membership is also included with purchase).

4.4-star average rating from 3,770 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This Sunny exercise bike allows you to have a full body workout from the comfort of your own home, thanks to its elliptical handles and non-slip pedals. Both the pedals and the machine’s cushioned seat are adjustable, to avoid discomfort during workouts, according to the brand. The bike also features eight levels of resistance, and a performance monitor that tracks workout metrics such as time, speed, distance and calories burned.

Best Prime Day fitness sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day fitness sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best fitness sales at other retailers

Walmart: Holiday Deals Kickoff, happening now through Oct. 12th

Nike: Up to 65% off shoes and athletic apparel during Last Chance Sale

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales for fitness, home and kitchen, beauty and wellness and more. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales on home and kitchen, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.