Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to update your appliances or try a new kitchen tool, the retailer is offering discounts on home and kitchen products during the event. Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on wellness, tech, fitness and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on home and kitchen products that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Below, we’re sharing the best home and kitchen Prime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

This Select Wellness Award-winner is a dual-layered, machine-washable pillow with a firmer inner core and a softer, clump-resistant outer layer that results in a balanced rest. The pillow is made with percale cotton covers and polyester fill, according to the brand, and is available in standard and king sizes.

Keurig makes some of the best single-serve coffee makers, and the K-Compact is a user-friendly model with simple, one-push controls. It can brew multiple cup sizes, including 6, 8 and 10 oz., and also requires no pre-heating, which allows the machine to brew K-Cup pods in under 60 seconds, according to the brand.

This BPA-free and dishwasher safe Ninja blender (a brand well-known for its top-rated blenders) has 1000 watts of power and a 72 oz. pitcher suitable for large-batch blending, according to the brand. It also has a column of triple-stacked blades and three preset speeds.

The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper is one of Amazon’s best selling kitchen gadgets, with four interchangeable blades for all of your vegetable-cutting needs, including chopping, slicing, julienning and more. The soft-grip handle allows for better leverage when cutting, in order to increase the stability and overall safety of the chopper, according to the brand. This gadget is also BPA free and is made of a rust-resistant stainless steel.

This wide-angle outdoor camera has motion detectors that provide real-time notifications and live video feeds through the myQ app straight to your phone, according to the brand. The two-way audio feature allows you to have remote, live conversations with anyone at your door, and the app also includes security features such as personalized access codes and time-specific access passes for guests. This camera is also compatible with select garage door openers.

LifeStraw’s best selling personal water filter is ideal for emergencies and the outdoors, with a micro-filter that lasts up to 1000 gallons of water and removes over 99.99% of bacteria, according to the brand. The filter is also BPA free and lightweight, weighing less than 2 oz for easy carrying and storage.

This All-Clad bundle is one of the best cookware sets, and includes an 8 inch pan, a 10 inch pan with a lid, and a 12 inch pan with a lid. The set, which NBC Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg enjoys using, is made of an aluminum and stainless steel base that conducts heat evenly, and a long-lasting, nonstick surface, according to the brand. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, oven-safe up to 500 degrees and compatible with all stovetops.

For easy indoor gardening, AeroGarden’s Harvest line makes some of the best systems available. This model fits up to 6 plants, and uses 20W LED grow lights to imitate natural sunlight. It’s also hydroponic, meaning that it uses plant food, rather than soil to grow plants, and has a touch-sensitive control panel to remind you when to refill the garden’s water and plant food.

Best Prime Day home and kitchen sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best home and kitchen sales at other retailers

Walmart : Holiday Deals Kickoff, happening now through Oct. 12th

Holiday Deals Kickoff, happening now through Oct. 12th Crane & Canopy: Up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales for fitness, home and kitchen, beauty and wellness and more. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales on home and kitchen, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

