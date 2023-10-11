There are only a few hours left to shop Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — and the retailer is still offering plenty of Prime member-exclusive discounts on tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets, pet products and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day Big Deal Days and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event. We also compiled a list of Prime Day bestsellers so far, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for.

Best Prime Day deals live now

All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 615 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Anker’s pocket-sized portable charger has a built-in lightning connector so you don’t have to carry around a cable to power your devices on the go. The lightning connector folds away when it’s not in use, and the device comes with a cord so you can recharge it as needed. Anker also offers a portable charger with a built-in USB-C connector if your device is made with that type of port.

4.7-star average rating from 20,356 reviews on Amazon

Neutrogena’s fragrance-free body lotion is designed for those with sensitive skin and made with hyaluronic acid, a hydrating ingredient that helps heal and soften dry skin, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 109,952 reviews on Amazon

Whether you use it while camping, hiking or in emergency situations, Lifestraw’s Personal Water filter removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water, making it safe to drink according to the brand. You can throw the water filter in your bag or clip it to a backpack, keychain or fanny pack.

4.7-star average rating from 550,275 reviews on Amazon

To use Amazon’s Smart Plug, connect it to a standard outlet and pair with the Alexa app. Then plug in electronics of your choosing to control them via the app or by using voice commands. I use Amazon’s smart plug to turn lamps on and off in my apartment, for example. The compact size of the smart plug also keeps your second outlet free.

4.6-star average rating from 77,607 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of our favorite at-home teeth whitening products. This kit comes with 44 strips, each of which are coated with a thin layer of hydrogen peroxide gel, an ingredient that can help remove stains, according to the brand. The kit gives you enough strips for 22 treatments — 20 strips you leave on for 30 minutes and two strips you leave on for an hour.

4.6-star average rating from 14,723 reviews on Amazon

You can clip this phone mount — one of our favorite travel gadgets — to the tray on the back of airplane seats, desks, luggage handles and more so you always see your screen. It fits most phone models, according to the brand, and lets you rotate your phone 360 degrees, as well as position it horizontally or vertically.

4.6-star average rating from 20,107 reviews on Amazon

You can grow flowers, herbs and vegetables year-round with the AeroGarden Harvest, which makes a great gift and is one of our favorite indoor garden kits. The hydroponic system can hold up to six plants at a time and is built with LED grow lights that automatically turn on and off. The indoor garden also tells you when to add water and plant food. It comes with AeroGarden’s Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, which includes basil, parsley, dill, thyme and mint seeds.

4.7-star average rating from 81,332 reviews on Amazon

AncestryDNA’s Genetic Test Kit comes with everything you need to take a saliva sample and send it into the brand’s lab. The lab runs tests to prepare a report detailing information about your origins, ethnicities and family tree, which you’ll get back in about six to eight weeks.

4.8-star average rating from 25,858 reviews on Amazon

Prime Day is a great time to restock household essentials like batteries, which parents on our team say they constantly need to power toys. These long-lasting AA batteries come in a pack of 32 and are designed to protect against leaks for up to two years after being fully used, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 20,340 reviews on Amazon

This mandoline helps you cut down on time spent preparing ingredients. It offers 30 cut type and thickness settings, and it’s dishwasher-safe. After placing ingredients in their designated compartment, you help move them through the tool with an ingredient pusher, ensuring that your fingers stay away from the blade at all times. The mandoline also comes apart so the kitchen gadget stores flat in drawers and cabinets.

4.5-star average rating from 197,951 reviews on Amazon

You can mix Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides powder — designed to support skin, hair, nail, bone and joint health, according to the brand — into any hot or cold beverage or smoothie. Each serving has 20 grams of collagen peptides, plus vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. It’s also gluten and dairy free and comes with a measuring scoop. Speak with your doctor before taking any vitamin or supplement.

4.7-star average rating from 33,771 reviews on Amazon

This lip mask moisturizes skin overnight since it’s made with hydrating ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, according to the brand. Each container comes with a mini applicator.

4.4-star average rating from 93,892 reviews on Amazon

This device ensures that you’ll never have to worry about whether you remembered to close your garage door. It pairs with a companion app, which you can use to open and close the door from anywhere. You can also create schedules so the door closes at specific times, or give entry access to others.

4.2-star average rating from 7,227 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

I never thought of myself as the type of person who can’t eat a meal without hot sauce until I discovered this Sichuan Chili Crisp from Fly By Jing, one of our favorite AAPI-owned businesses. The oil-based sauce is made with chilis and peppers that give it a kick, but I don’t find it unbearably spicy whatsoever, despite being sensitive to spice. I drizzle the sauce over vegetables and fish to add a little heat to my meals, and I love the crunchy bits you get in every spoonful.

4.7-star average rating from 263,410 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amazon’s Fire Stick lets you stream your favorite TV shows, movies and music. It comes with an Alexa-enabled remote and plugs into a TV’s HDMI port.

4.7-star average rating from 63,816 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Compared to previous models, the newest iteration of Amazon’s Echo Dot has an improved audio system, a temperature sensor and eero built-in, meaning it can act as a Wi-Fi extender. The device is one of our favorite Echo speakers, and you can use it to stream music, podcasts and audiobooks. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa. You can control the Echo Dot via voice commands or through its companion app, and Alexa to set alarms and timers, give you weather updates and read you the news.

4.6-star average rating from 127,426 reviews on Amazon

Waterpik makes some of the only ADA-approved water flossers, including this one that offers 10 pressure settings and comes with seven interchangeable tips. The water flosser has a built-in timer to guide your flossing and a 22-ounce removable water reservoir.

4.7-star average rating from 45,884 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These AirPods are a Select Wellness Award winner and many of our staffers are impressed by how well their noise cancellation blocks out sounds. The wireless earbuds also offer transparency mode. A full battery gets you up to six hours of listening time, and the AirPods also come with a charging case so you can repower them on the go (Note that these AirPods recharge via a USB-C port). Ear tips in four sizes are included with the headphones so you can customize their fit. In addition to the AirPods Pro, other AirPod models are on sale during Prime Day.

4.4-star average rating from 261,488 reviews on Amazon

You can use the Blink Mini as a pet camera, baby monitor or general indoor security camera. It helps you watch your home day or night since it’s designed with infrared night vision and pairs with a companion app, allowing you to view lifestream footage. The camera also offers two-way audio so you can speak to and hear people or pets, and it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa. Thanks to its compact size, I find it easy to incorporate the Blink Mini into any room in my home, and it took less than five minutes to set up.

4.6-star average rating from 17,853 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This appliance is a mini air purifier and diffuser in one. It has a HEPA filter to remove dust and other allergens from the air, and you can add essential oils to a dedicated compartment, which the device then disperses throughout the room. The air purifier’s display dims and the fan gets quieter when you shut off the lights, making it ideal for bedrooms.

4.7-star average rating from 10,984 reviews on Amazon

Throw Kind’s mini granola bars in a lunch box, gym bag or carry-on, or keep a stash in your desk like many Select staffers do The brand’s variety pack comes with 30 bars in three different flavors: Caramel Almond & Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate. The Kind bars are gluten-free, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 29,243 reviews on Amazon

If you have sensitive teeth but are interested in at-home whitening treatments, dentists we spoke to recommend trying mild options like whitening toothpaste. Colgate Optic White contains 2% hydrogen peroxide, a whitening agent that helps remove stains, according to the brand. The toothpaste also has fluoride to prevent cavities and a minty flavor. It comes in a pack with three tubes.

4.3-star average rating from 113,816 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Keep an eye on your home from wherever you are with the Blink Video Doorbell. Once you install the device and pair it with its companion app, you can watch live video footage so you always know what’s happening outside your door. You can also hear and speak to visitors thanks to two-way audio. The doorbell — which is compatible with Amazon Alexa — connects to existing wiring or you can choose wire-free installation.

4.5-star average rating from 24,040 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, this one from Shark is expert-recommended as one of the best bagless upright models you can buy. It comes with a detachable, portable pod and a long nozzle, allowing you to clean stairs, above door frames and under furniture. The vacuum’s brushroll automatically shuts off as you clean different floor types, and it has a HEPA filter to trap dust, dirt and other allergens. It comes with a wide upholstery tool and a crevice tool.

4.8-star average rating from 47,493 reviews on Amazon

Hydro Flask’s stainless steel, vacuum-insulated reusable water bottle is a Select Wellness Award winner. It keeps beverages cold for hours and is easy to clean, according to reviewers. Plus, the bottle’s handle makes it easy to add a carabiner clip to so you can attach it to bags.

4.6-star average rating from 281 reviews on Amazon

Moon’s oral care products are highly recommended by NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez, and the brand’s electric toothbrush -- a Select Wellness Award winner -- offers features like a built-in timer that experts told us to look for while shopping. A full charge lasts up to six weeks, according to the brand, and the electric toothbrush has five cleaning modes and comes with two toothbrush heads.

4.5-star average rating from 32,862 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Attach the Tile Mate to keychains or place it inside your luggage or purse to help you easily find your belongings. Once you pair the trackers, which come in a two-pack, with their companion app via Bluetooth, you can see where they are and play a sound to help locate them if you’re nearby.

4.5-star average rating from 1,047 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Keurig makes some of our favorite single-serve coffee makers, and this one is specifically designed to take up little counter space — it measures 12.5 inches high, 8.2 inches wide and 13.2 inches deep, making it a great option for apartment or dorm living. You can make 6, 8 or 10 ounces of coffee using the appliance, which is compatible with reusable and disposable K-Cup pods. The coffee maker has a 36-ounce removable water reservoir and can fit up to a 7-inch tall mug under its spout.

4.4-star average rating from 2,746 reviews on Amazon

Kitchen scales can help you meal prep and measure out ingredients while baking desserts like pie, for example. This one folds up when it’s not in use so it’s easy to store in a kitchen drawer, and it has a digital display, touch controls and an auto-off feature. The battery-operated kitchen scale measures in grams, pounds, fluid ounces and millimeters.

4.8-star average rating from 9,202 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever (same price as July 2023 Prime Day)

Aura’s Carver Digital Picture Frame is one of the best gifts I’ve ever been given and something I now love to buy for loved ones around the holidays. It pairs with a companion app, which allows you to upload your favorite photos and videos to be displayed on the HD screen. You can invite others to share content to the frame as well. The device offers unlimited storage and automatically turns on and off thanks to its light sensor. There are also built-in speakers so you can hear audio from videos.

4.7-star average rating from 42,058 reviews on Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display, adjustable screen lighting, and delivers up to 10 weeks of battery life with one charge. Plus, it’s water-resistant so you can read at the beach, by the pool or in the bath.

4.4-star average rating from 220 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

You can print pictures from your phone or tablet after downloading a companion app and connecting them to HP’s wireless mini printer via Bluetooth. The device prints photos on 3-inch by 4-inch sticky-back paper without any ink or toner, eliminating the chance of smudges. The companion app also lets you customize photos before printing them — you can add stickers, filters and borders, for example. The mini printer comes with a charging cable and it’s small enough to throw in a bag while traveling.

4.6-star average rating from 278 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Nutribullet is one of my favorite kitchen appliances. The personal blender allows you to make, drink and store beverages in the same cup, reducing how many dishes you have to clean afterward. The blender comes with a motor base, blade, cups and to-go lids. You can choose from blend or pulse modes, and the appliance automatically shuts off after 60 seconds for hands-free use. My smoothies always come out smooth when I use the Nutribullet, and you can make juices, infused water or small-batch soups, too.

Best Prime Day sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best Prime Day home sales

Best Prime Day fitness and fitness apparel sales

Best Prime Day tech sales

Best Prime Day beauty and wellness sales

Best Prime Day kitchen sales

Best Prime Day food and drink sales

Best Prime Day pet sales

Prime Day: Best sales at other retailers

Walmart : Up to 60% off during its holiday kickoff sale through Oct. 12

: Up to 60% off during its holiday kickoff sale through Oct. 12 Wayfair : Up to 60% off during its 72-Hour Clearout Sale

: Up to 60% off during its 72-Hour Clearout Sale Ulta : 50% off select hair care during its Gorgeous Hair Event through Oct. 21

: 50% off select hair care during its Gorgeous Hair Event through Oct. 21 Macy's : Up to 65% off during its Holiday Early Access sale through Oct. 11

: Up to 65% off during its Holiday Early Access sale through Oct. 11 Casper : Up to 50% off sitewide with code OCT25 through Oct. 31

: Up to 50% off sitewide with code OCT25 through Oct. 31 Brooklinen : 15% off sitewide

: 15% off sitewide Buffy : Up to 40% off sheets, comforters, pillows and more

: Up to 40% off sheets, comforters, pillows and more Tommy John : Up to 70% of men's and women's intimates and loungewear during its warehouse sale through Oct. 15

: Up to 70% of men's and women's intimates and loungewear during its warehouse sale through Oct. 15 Crane & Canopy : Up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor through Oct. 11

: Up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor through Oct. 11 My Sheets Rock : 15% off sheets and bedding sitewide with code FALL23 through Oct. 11

: 15% off sheets and bedding sitewide with code FALL23 through Oct. 11 Skinstore : Up to 25% off with code FRIENDS

: Up to 25% off with code FRIENDS Kitsch : Up to 40% with code FALL20

: Up to 40% with code FALL20 Avéne : 25% off skin and body care sitewide with code FRIENDS25

: 25% off skin and body care sitewide with code FRIENDS25 Urban Outfitters : Up to extra 40% off off sale styles

: Up to extra 40% off off sale styles Solawave : Up to 40% off sitewide

: Up to 40% off sitewide Petco : Up to 50% off during its early Black Friday sale

: Up to 50% off during its early Black Friday sale REI : Up to 50% off snowsports gear from Arbor, The North Face, Burton and more

: Up to 50% off snowsports gear from Arbor, The North Face, Burton and more J. Crew: Up to 50% off sitewide during its Midseason Sale

Frequently asked questions What is Prime Big Deal Days? Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon’s second Prime Day-level event of 2023. The sale is exclusive to Prime members and runs from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Prime Big Deal Days is happening in 19 countries this fall. You can shop Prime Day discounts online or through Amazon’s app. Products across all shopping categories will be on sale, and the savings event is a great time to get a head start on early holiday shopping. When does Prime Day end? Amazon's fall Prime Day is 48 hours long. Technically, the sale ends on Oct. 11. But we expect it to end at 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 12 based on past Prime Day sales (Amazon is based in Seattle and thus operates in the pacific time zone, so it starts and ends at midnight PDT). Can I return products I buy on Prime Day? Yes, you can return products purchased on Prime Day. Most items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon.com, including Amazon Warehouse, can be refunded within 30 days of delivery. This applies to all purchases — there’s no separate return policy for items bought on Prime Day. Some items, however, can’t be returned, like grocery items, downloadable software products, certain jewelry and more. During Prime Day, many third-party sellers — those who fulfill and ship their own inventory — discount their products. If third-party sellers' products are eligible for Amazon Prime, it falls under Amazon’s standard return policy. If not, most third-party sellers offer a return policy that’s equivalent to Amazon’s — but not always. To learn about a specific third-party sellers’ return policy, be sure to view the Returns and Refunds Policy section of the seller’s profile page. Do I have to be a Prime member to shop on Prime Day? Yes, you must be a Prime member to shop on Prime Day. You can register for a Prime membership online, which runs $15 a month or $139 a year. There are also discounted Prime memberships for students ($69 a year) and those receiving certain types of government assistance ($7 a month). Can I join Amazon Prime for free? There are a few ways to get a Prime membership for free . Notably, anyone new to Amazon Prime and those who have not been members in the last 12 months are eligible for a 30-day free trial. Students can also sign up for a free six-month trial of Prime student.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updated editor for Select who has covered deals and sales since 2020. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day sales, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more