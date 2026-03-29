As the weather warms up, we can expect to spend more time enjoying the great outdoors. Bikers are going to bike, and hikers are going to hike. Fortunately for the latter, REI is offering 30 percent off On Cloudrock Waterproof Hiking Shoes.

Whether you are a novice or hit the trails regularly, having this pair of really good hiking shoes can help you stay comfortable and safe on the trail. Keep reading to find out why this great looking pair of shoes is worth grabbing right now.

Deal of the day

These hiking sneakers have waterproof uppers to keep your feet dry on rainy spring hikes and a toe cap to prevent rips and tears if you run into rocks. There is extra padding at the midfoot for comfort and extra support near the heel for stability. They also have On’s signature “cloud” pods along the bottom of the sole that compress for a softer landing.

The bottom of the shoe is made from rubber and has deep treads to keep you stable on uneven ground, according to the brand. The sneaker is also relatively lightweight for a hiking shoe, weighing just a little more than a pound and a half.

Why this sale is worth it

30% off

Waterproof upper

Extra support for stability

Made from recycled materials

More hiking shoes on sale at REI

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